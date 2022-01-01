Giggling Rice Thai To Go
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
1009 Beacon St. Brookline MA 02446 Tel.617-232-9888
Location
1009 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pavement Coffeehouse - Boston University
No Reviews
736 Commonwealth Avenue Boston, MA 02215
View restaurant
Nud Pob Thai Cuisine - 738 Commonwealth Avenue
No Reviews
738 Commonwealth Avenue Boston, MA 02215
View restaurant