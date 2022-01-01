Restaurant header imageView gallery

Giggling Rice Thai To Go

review star

No reviews yet

1009 Beacon Street

Brookline, MA 02446

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See-U
Crab Rangoon

Appetizers

Thai Rolls

Thai Rolls

$7.50

Homemade crispy vegetable spring rolls, sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Sa-Te

Chicken Sa-Te

$8.50

Grilled marinated chicken tender, peanut sauce

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

A mixture of crabsticks and cream cheese in crispy dough, pineapple sauce. We have one of the best recipe in town, try it!

Shrimp Shumai

$6.95

Fried Thai style shrimp dumpling, spiced ginger sauce.

Tiny Triangle

$6.95

Vegetable turnovers filled with potato, carrot, and pea with spices, sweet and sour sauce.

Tofu Cube

Tofu Cube

$6.95

Fresh tofu fried crispy in bite size, sweet ground peanut sauce.

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$8.95

Served with sweet garlic sauce.

Honey Wing

Honey Wing

$9.50

Fried chicken wings glazed with homemade mildly spiced honey sauce.

Siam Wings

Siam Wings

$8.50

Lightly fried soy­marinated chicken wings

Shrimp in Blanket

Shrimp in Blanket

$8.00

Whole medium shrimps in golden wonton wrapper, sweet and sour sauce.

Scallion Pancake

$6.95

Oriental style scallion pancake, spiced ginger sauce

Thai Ravioli

$6.95

Fried pork and vegetable dumpling, ginger­soy sauce.

Tod Mun

Tod Mun

$9.50

A famous native choice! Thai style fish cake filled with green bean, lime leaf, and house spices, served with peanut and cucumber relish.

Soup

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.50

Oriental favorite chicken wonton soup with scallion.

Silver Soup

Silver Soup

$6.50

Finely cut fresh vegetable in house clear broth with mushroom and scallion.

Tom Ka Gai

Tom Ka Gai

$6.50

A mild chicken with coconut soup, mushroom and scallion.

Classic Dumpling Soup

$6.50

Mini pork dumpling in sake-soy broth with scallion.

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$6.50

Famous Thai-style hot and sour soup with your choice, mushroom and scallion. Spicy.

Salad

Papaya Salad

$9.50

Shredded green papaya, green bean, tomato, peanut together in spicy lime dressing.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$12.95

Spicy chopped chicken compliment with sticky rice and lettuce leave.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.50

Mixed green with Thai peanut sauce.

Noodle Choices

Cashew Noodle Oh!🌶

Cashew Noodle Oh!🌶

$12.95

Soft egg noodle stir-fried with chicken, beef and vegetable in house special sriracha sauce topped with crunchy cashew nut.

Pad See-U

Pad See-U

$11.95

Wide rice noodle, your choice of meat or tofu, broccoli,Zucchini,carrot, egg, sweet soy sauce.

Drunken Noodle🌶

Drunken Noodle🌶

$12.95

A popular spicy noodle known as pad kee mao, wide rice noodle stir-fried with chicken, shrimp and vegetable, egg in spicy basil sauce.

Lomein Noodle

Lomein Noodle

$11.95

Soft egg noodle stir-fried with your choice of meat or tofu, carrot, bean sprout, and scallion.

Chiangmai Noodle

Chiangmai Noodle

$11.95

Soft egg noodle topped with chicken in yellow curry sauce, pineapple and garnished with peanut and crispy shallot.(**Spicy)

Udon Garlic

Udon Garlic

$11.95

Udon noodle, chicken, assorted vegetable wok-fried in peppery garlic sauce.

Udon Basil🌶

Udon Basil🌶

$11.95

Udon noodle, chicken, assorted vegetable wok-fried in spicy basil sauce.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$11.95

House fried rice with chicken, onion, carrot, tomato, pea, egg.

Country Fried Rice🌶

Country Fried Rice🌶

$11.95

Home style spicy chop chicken fried rice with egg, pepper, onion, green pea, andThai basil.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.95

With chicken, vegetable, pineapple, egg and a touch of curry powder.

Mango Fried Rice

Mango Fried Rice

$12.50

With chicken, and shrimp, vegetable, diced mango, egg, cashew nut and a touch of curry powder.

Spicy Sea Fried Rice🌶

Spicy Sea Fried Rice🌶

$12.95

With assorted seafood, vegetable, egg,basil and a spoon full of chili,

Hot Basil Tofu Fried Rice

Hot Basil Tofu Fried Rice

$11.95

Spicy fried rice with tofu, onion, pepper, egg and Thai basil.

Gai Grob Fried Rice

Gai Grob Fried Rice

$12.95

A special house fried rice topped with crispy chicken, sweet sauce on the side.

Khao Pad Jungle Beef🌶

Khao Pad Jungle Beef🌶

$12.50

Spicy beef fried rice with egg, onion, pepper, house chili paste and crispy shallot.

Pad Thai Corner

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.95

stir-fried rice noodle dish with egg,bean sprout,scallion and peanut

Gai Grob Pad Thai

Gai Grob Pad Thai

$12.95

Our own recipe crispy chicken, recommended!

Country Pad Thai🌶

Country Pad Thai🌶

$11.95

Spicy version, with chicken, squid, shrimp, and basil.

Mix & Match

Broccoli

Broccoli

$11.95+

Broccoli carrot, mushroom, light brown sauce.

Basil🌶

Basil🌶

$11.95+

Onion, pepper, mushroom, green pea, green bean, spicy basil sauce.

Cashew Nut

Cashew Nut

$11.95+

Assorted vegetable, mushroom, pineapple, house spices.

Ginger

Ginger

$11.95+

Onion, pepper, mushroom, spiced ginger sauce.

Vegetable Delight

$11.95+

Assorted vegetable, mushroom, light brown sauce.

Curry

Red Curry

Red Curry

$11.95+

Bamboo shoot, bell pepper, eggplant, Thai basil.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$11.95+

Onion, pineapple, tomato, bell pepper.

Green Curry

$11.95+

Bamboo shoot, green bean, green pea, pepper, Thai basil.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$11.95+

with pepper, zucchini, carrot, green bean.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$11.95+

onion,carrot,pepper,potato,green pea,roasted peanut

Bravo Mango Curry

Bravo Mango Curry

$11.95+

Chicken, vegetable and diced mango simmered in our own recipe yellow curry. Served with white rice. (***Spicy)

Special Native Dishes

Moo Gra Tiam

Moo Gra Tiam

$11.95

Home style garlic pork served over jasmine rice, tomato.

Ga Pao Gai🌶

Ga Pao Gai🌶

$11.95

An authentic dish of ground chicken paired with Thai spicy basil sauce, served with jasmine rice.

Talay Pad Ped🌶

Talay Pad Ped🌶

$12.95

Assorted seafood wok-fried with house spicy sauce, green bean, bell pepper, and mushroom served with jasmine rice.

Khao Pad Jungle Beef🌶

Khao Pad Jungle Beef🌶

$12.50

Spicy beef fried rice with egg, onion, pepper, house chili paste and crispy shallot.

Ka Na Goong🌶

Ka Na Goong🌶

$12.95

A wok-fried Chinese broccoli with shrimp in house brown sauce with a spoon full of dried chili, served with jasmine rice.

Chef's Specials

Siam String Bean

Siam String Bean

$11.95+

Fresh crisp green bean, chicken, red pepper and cashew nut together in house spicy sauce. Served with white rice.(*Spicy)

Deluxe Crispy Chicken

Deluxe Crispy Chicken

$11.95+

Crispy chicken in mildly spicy sauce with pepper, onion, pea and cashew nut. Served with white rice.

Spicy Eggplant🌶

Spicy Eggplant🌶

$11.95+

With pork, green bean, mushroom, onion, pepper and house spices. Served with white rice.

Bangkok Beef🌶

Bangkok Beef🌶

$12.95+

Sliced tender beef, bamboo shoot, onion, pepper, carrot and mushroom in spicy tangerine and curry sauce. Served with white rice.

Crying Tiger🌶🌶

Crying Tiger🌶🌶

$12.95+

Experience this very hot and spicy native dish that combines many great spices into one with slices of tender beef, oriental eggplant, green bean, pepper and wild ginger. Served with white rice.

Crispy Chicken Basil🌶

Crispy Chicken Basil🌶

$11.95+

Crispy Chicken with onion,pepper.peas in spicy basil sauce

Panang Crispy Duck

$12.95+

Lightly fried the whole-half duck with spicy creamy panang curry with assorted vegetables (**Medium Spicy)

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$11.95

A well-known spicy noodle soup with chicken, assorted fish ball, bean sprout, peanut and scallion.

Dessert

Fresh Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.95

Lychee On Ice

$4.50

Side Dishes

White Rice

$1.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Pineapple Sauce

$1.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Steamed Mix Vegetable

$5.00

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$6.95

Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Fried Egg

$2.50

Beverages

Soda Bottle

$2.00

Soda Can

$1.50
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
1009 Beacon St. Brookline MA 02446 Tel.617-232-9888

Giggling Rice Thai Togo image
Giggling Rice Thai Togo image
Giggling Rice Thai Togo image
Giggling Rice Thai Togo image

