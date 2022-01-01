Chicken marsala in Boston
Tony & Elaine's - North End
111 North Washington Street, Boston
|Chicken Marsala
|$25.99
marsala wine sauce, crimini mushrooms, side of mezzi rigatoni pomodoro
Tavolo Ristorante
1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
|CHICKEN MARSALA
|$23.00
house made bavette
