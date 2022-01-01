Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chicken tenders

6 Pieces image

 

Crazy good Kitchen

268 Newbury St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
6 Pieces Chicken Tenders$18.50
CHOOSE YOUR CHICKEN: Classic, Make it Spicy, Buffalo or Garlic Parmesan
6 Pieces Chicken Tenders with Pickles.
CHOOSE ONE FLAVOR AND ONE SAUCES OF YOUR COICHE.
More about Crazy good Kitchen
Chicken Fingers image

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers
Crispy breaded chicken fingers with choice of dip
Family 12 Chicken Finger Special w/ Large Fry$20.00
6 Chicken Finger Special w/ Small Fry$12.00
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Teriyaki House image

 

Teriyaki House

32 W Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FINGERS (6 pcs)$4.75
More about Teriyaki House
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender$12.00
sweet and sour sauce
BBQ Chicken Tender$12.00
ranch dressing
Cajun Chicken Tender$12.00
jalapeno ranch
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$13.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Chicken Tenders image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$17.00
Buttermilk tenders served with red dragon chili sauce and buttermilk scallion sauce
More about Five Horses Tavern
Item pic

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Adult Chicken Finger$12.50
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.00
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Chicken Tenders$9.95
Tossed in Buffalo or BBQ sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese
Chicken Strip Basket$13.50
Crispy chicken strips served in a basket with French fries and your choice of sauce(s)
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$9.00
Chicken Fingers$8.75
Bourbon Chicken Tenders$9.00
More about McKenna's Cafe
Item pic

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers w/ Sweet & Sour Sauce$3.25
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Fools Errand image

 

Fools Errand

1377 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
One Dozen Buttermilk Fried Jumbo Chicken Tenders$37.00
one dozen all natural boneless chicken, pickle-brined, scq secret spices & hand breaded to order
served with scq pickles & choice of one side sauce
More about Fools Errand
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront image

 

ReelHouse Boston Waterfront

6 New Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
Crush Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Crush Pizza

107 STATE ST, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
7pc Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about Crush Pizza
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fingers*$17.00
boneless served with honey mustard, fries & slaw
More about The Barking Crab
Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe image

 

Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe

1031 Commonwealth Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$7.45
More about Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

84 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$4.95
Fries sold separately
Chicken Tender Sub
**NEW** lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Chicken Tenders with Fries image

 

Sebastians

1 Harborside Drive, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
Chicken Tenders
Golden crispy chicken tenders
More about Sebastians
LoLa Burger Boston image

 

LoLa Burger Boston

11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.00
6 pcs - Fried Tenderloin Served with your choice of Barbecue, Ranch, Buffalo, Blue Cheese Sauce
More about LoLa Burger Boston
Boston Burger Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boston Burger Company

1100 Boylston st, boston

Avg 4.4 (6189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.50
with one side and drink
More about Boston Burger Company
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen image

 

Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen

604 Columbus Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Strips$12.00
Fried chicken breast tenders seasoned with cajun spice and served with creole honey mustard.
More about Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
Halftime Pizza - Boston image

 

Halftime Pizza - Boston

115 causeway street, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders & Fries$6.95
Chicken Tenders (4) W/ Fries$10.95
w/ French Fries
Chicken Tenders (6)$10.95
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$14.95
Fresh breaded boneless tenders served plain or with buffalo, barbecue, or honey mustard.
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Tenders$9.00
With French fries, ketchup, and freshly cut vegetables
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Item pic

 

Union Park Pizza

1405 Washington ST, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Finger Dinner-Junior$11.99
Three pieces of Bell & Evans breaded chicken tenders served with fries and ketchup.
Chicken Finger Dinner$17.99
Five pieces of Bell & Evans chicken tenders served with fries and ketchup. Choose your included sauce, add additional sauces in the sides section.
More about Union Park Pizza
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tender Tray image

BBQ

Sweet Cheeks Q

1381 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (2238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tender Tray$19.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Strips with House Buttermilk Ranch
More about Sweet Cheeks Q
Fried Cajun Chicken Tenders image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Cajun Chicken Tenders$13.95
A heaping pile of hot and spicy fried chicken tenderloins, served with honey mustard
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Local 149 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
CHICKEN TENDERS$14.00
Honey Mustard
More about Local 149
Web Chicken Fingers image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Web Chicken Fingers$9.95
Home made marinated sweet chicken strips breaded to order with choice of dipping sauce.
More about South Street Diner
Alcove image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alcove

50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ALL NATURAL ALCOVE CHICKEN FINGERS$12.00
fries
More about Alcove
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers (6)$7.95
Chicken Fingers (12)$15.99
Chicken Finger Plate (5)$13.95
More about D'Bennys Subs & More

