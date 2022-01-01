Chicken tenders in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Crazy good Kitchen
268 Newbury St, Boston
|6 Pieces Chicken Tenders
|$18.50
CHOOSE YOUR CHICKEN: Classic, Make it Spicy, Buffalo or Garlic Parmesan
6 Pieces Chicken Tenders with Pickles.
CHOOSE ONE FLAVOR AND ONE SAUCES OF YOUR COICHE.
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Chicken Fingers
Crispy breaded chicken fingers with choice of dip
|Family 12 Chicken Finger Special w/ Large Fry
|$20.00
|6 Chicken Finger Special w/ Small Fry
|$12.00
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Chicken Tender
|$12.00
sweet and sour sauce
|BBQ Chicken Tender
|$12.00
ranch dressing
|Cajun Chicken Tender
|$12.00
jalapeno ranch
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Chicken Tenders
|$17.00
Buttermilk tenders served with red dragon chili sauce and buttermilk scallion sauce
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Adult Chicken Finger
|$12.50
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$5.00
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Boneless Chicken Tenders
|$9.95
Tossed in Buffalo or BBQ sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$13.50
Crispy chicken strips served in a basket with French fries and your choice of sauce(s)
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.75
|Bourbon Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Chicken Fingers w/ Sweet & Sour Sauce
|$3.25
Fools Errand
1377 Boylston St, Boston
|One Dozen Buttermilk Fried Jumbo Chicken Tenders
|$37.00
one dozen all natural boneless chicken, pickle-brined, scq secret spices & hand breaded to order
served with scq pickles & choice of one side sauce
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
6 New Street, East Boston
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Chicken Fingers*
|$17.00
boneless served with honey mustard, fries & slaw
Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe
1031 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$7.45
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
84 Peterborough St, Boston
|Chicken Tenders
|$4.95
Fries sold separately
|Chicken Tender Sub
**NEW** lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese.
Sebastians
1 Harborside Drive, East Boston
|Chicken Tenders with Fries
|$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
|Chicken Tenders
Golden crispy chicken tenders
LoLa Burger Boston
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
6 pcs - Fried Tenderloin Served with your choice of Barbecue, Ranch, Buffalo, Blue Cheese Sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.50
with one side and drink
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
604 Columbus Ave, Boston
|Crispy Chicken Strips
|$12.00
Fried chicken breast tenders seasoned with cajun spice and served with creole honey mustard.
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$6.95
|Chicken Tenders (4) W/ Fries
|$10.95
w/ French Fries
|Chicken Tenders (6)
|$10.95
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.95
Fresh breaded boneless tenders served plain or with buffalo, barbecue, or honey mustard.
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Kid's Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
With French fries, ketchup, and freshly cut vegetables
Union Park Pizza
1405 Washington ST, Boston
|Chicken Finger Dinner-Junior
|$11.99
Three pieces of Bell & Evans breaded chicken tenders served with fries and ketchup.
|Chicken Finger Dinner
|$17.99
Five pieces of Bell & Evans chicken tenders served with fries and ketchup. Choose your included sauce, add additional sauces in the sides section.
BBQ
Sweet Cheeks Q
1381 Boylston St, Boston
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tender Tray
|$19.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Strips with House Buttermilk Ranch
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Fried Cajun Chicken Tenders
|$13.95
A heaping pile of hot and spicy fried chicken tenderloins, served with honey mustard
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$14.00
Honey Mustard
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Chicken Fingers
|$9.95
Home made marinated sweet chicken strips breaded to order with choice of dipping sauce.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Alcove
50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston
|ALL NATURAL ALCOVE CHICKEN FINGERS
|$12.00
fries
- 2
