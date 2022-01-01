Carne asada in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Carne asada fries
|$17.00
Overnight braised short rib over house fries, queso, crema pico and jalapeño.
Add: guacamole $4
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Carne Asada with Mushrooms
|$18.50
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
|Carne Asada
|$16.50
Marinated steak grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with rice, house salad, and beans
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
More about Casa Romero
Casa Romero
30 Gloucester St, Boston
|Carne Asada
|$32.00
Sirloin steak cooked to perfection with caramelized onions and tomatoes. Garnished with plantains and a chicken enchilada.
Served with Mexican rice and beans.
GLUTEN FREE/ BEST SELLER
More about Lolita Fort Point
Lolita Fort Point
253 Summer Street, Boston
|Carne Asada
|$30.00
oregano butter, taqueria pickles, shoestring potatoes
More about La Neta
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|CARNE ASADA TORTA (STEAK)
|$13.00
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with steak, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo
|CARNE ASADA ENCHILADA (STEAK)
|$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
|CARNE ASADA PLATE (STEAK)
|$13.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
El Centro - Boston, MA
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Carne Asada
|$26.00
|Ensalada Frida Kahlo con Carne Asada
|$13.00
More about Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
TAPAS
Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Carne Asada
|$7.00
Marinated beef, avocado puree, pickled red onion, cilantro, radishes, and salsa cruda.
|Carne Asada Plate
|$16.00
Two tacos of marinated beef, guacamole, pico de gallo + cotija cheese served with rice + beans
More about Alma Cantina
Alma Cantina
15 Union Street, Boston
|Carne Asada Taco Plate
|$16.00
2 Soft Handmade corn tortillas filled with choice of protein, diced onions, cilantro, mango habanero reduction and topped with a lime crema drizzle. Served with mexican rice and queso fresco topped kidney beans
|Carne Asada Fries
|$15.00
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$19.00
