Carne asada in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve carne asada

Causeway Restaurant & Bar image

 

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne asada fries$17.00
Overnight braised short rib over house fries, queso, crema pico and jalapeño.
Add: guacamole $4
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Carne Asada image

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada with Mushrooms$18.50
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Carne Asada$16.50
Marinated steak grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with rice, house salad, and beans
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
Item pic

 

Casa Romero

30 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (3176 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada$32.00
Sirloin steak cooked to perfection with caramelized onions and tomatoes. Garnished with plantains and a chicken enchilada.
Served with Mexican rice and beans.
GLUTEN FREE/ BEST SELLER
More about Casa Romero
Carne Asada image

 

Lolita Fort Point

253 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada$30.00
oregano butter, taqueria pickles, shoestring potatoes
More about Lolita Fort Point
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CARNE ASADA TORTA (STEAK)$13.00
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with steak, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo
CARNE ASADA ENCHILADA (STEAK)$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
CARNE ASADA PLATE (STEAK)$13.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
More about La Neta
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro - Boston, MA

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada$26.00
Ensalada Frida Kahlo con Carne Asada$13.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
Carne Asada image

TAPAS

Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila

120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.5 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$7.00
Marinated beef, avocado puree, pickled red onion, cilantro, radishes, and salsa cruda.
Carne Asada Plate$16.00
Two tacos of marinated beef, guacamole, pico de gallo + cotija cheese served with rice + beans
More about Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
Alma Cantina image

 

Alma Cantina

15 Union Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco Plate$16.00
2 Soft Handmade corn tortillas filled with choice of protein, diced onions, cilantro, mango habanero reduction and topped with a lime crema drizzle. Served with mexican rice and queso fresco topped kidney beans
Carne Asada Fries$15.00
Carne Asada Quesadilla$19.00
More about Alma Cantina

