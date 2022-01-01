Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve souvlaki

Item pic

 

Saloniki Greek - Newbury St

316 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$11.59
grilled chicken skewer, Greek mustard sauce, tomatoes, onions, fries & oregano
Chicken Souvlaki Classic Meal$13.99
grilled chicken skewer, Greek fries, small Greek salad, pita, tzatziki
Single Souvlaki Skewer (Chicken)$4.00
Chargrilled skewer of your choice: chicken or lamb
More about Saloniki Greek - Newbury St
Item pic

 

ILONA

783 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Souvlaki$17.00
Lamb tenderloin, herbs, tzatziki
More about ILONA
Item pic

 

Saloniki - Fenway

4 Kilmarnock st., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$11.59
grilled chicken skewer, Greek mustard sauce, tomatoes, onions, fries & oregano
Chicken Souvlaki Double Meal$16.99
two grilled chicken skewers, Greek fries, small Greek salad, pita, tzatziki
Chicken Souvlaki Classic Meal$13.99
grilled chicken skewer, Greek fries, small Greek salad, pita, tzatziki
More about Saloniki - Fenway
Item pic

 

Saloniki Greek - Beacon Hill

1 Beacon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$11.59
grilled chicken skewer, Greek mustard sauce, tomatoes, onions, fries & oregano
SIngle Souvlaki Skewer (Chicken)$4.00
Chicken Souvlaki Double Classic Meal$16.99
two grilled chicken skewers, Greek fries, small Greek salad, pita, tzatziki
More about Saloniki Greek - Beacon Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Fish Burritos

Salmon

Shrimp Scampi

Curry

Brulee

Pastries

Roast Duck

Steak Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (260 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston