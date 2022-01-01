Souvlaki in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve souvlaki
More about Saloniki Greek - Newbury St
Saloniki Greek - Newbury St
316 Newbury Street, Boston
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$11.59
grilled chicken skewer, Greek mustard sauce, tomatoes, onions, fries & oregano
|Chicken Souvlaki Classic Meal
|$13.99
grilled chicken skewer, Greek fries, small Greek salad, pita, tzatziki
|Single Souvlaki Skewer (Chicken)
|$4.00
Chargrilled skewer of your choice: chicken or lamb
More about Saloniki - Fenway
Saloniki - Fenway
4 Kilmarnock st., Boston
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$11.59
grilled chicken skewer, Greek mustard sauce, tomatoes, onions, fries & oregano
|Chicken Souvlaki Double Meal
|$16.99
two grilled chicken skewers, Greek fries, small Greek salad, pita, tzatziki
|Chicken Souvlaki Classic Meal
|$13.99
grilled chicken skewer, Greek fries, small Greek salad, pita, tzatziki
More about Saloniki Greek - Beacon Hill
Saloniki Greek - Beacon Hill
1 Beacon Street, Boston
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$11.59
grilled chicken skewer, Greek mustard sauce, tomatoes, onions, fries & oregano
|SIngle Souvlaki Skewer (Chicken)
|$4.00
|Chicken Souvlaki Double Classic Meal
|$16.99
two grilled chicken skewers, Greek fries, small Greek salad, pita, tzatziki
