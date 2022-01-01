Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ghost Pepper

105 Reviews

$$

120 Savin Hill Ave

Dorchester, MA 02125

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Carne Asada
Naked Burrito

Tapas + Things

Empanadas de pollo

$11.00

Pulled chicken, cheese, avacado aioli & chipotle

Elote Street Corn

Elote Street Corn

$11.00

4 pieces of buttery grilled corn, spicy chipotle aioli + cotija, GF + V

Papas Bravas

$10.00

Spicy potatoes with a Peruvian influence

Pupusas

$11.00

Two Salvadoran pork-stuffed tortillas stuffed served with curtido + spicy red sauce, GF

Guac & Chips

$12.00

House Made Guac and house made chips

Guac + Salsa + Chips

$14.00

House Made Guac and house made chips

Platano Frito

Platano Frito

$10.00

Sweet ripe plantains fried to perfection, house lime crema + cotija, GF + V

Yuca Frita

$10.00

Fried cassava served with curtido + spicy red sauce, GF + V

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Blistered Shishito peppers tossed with olive oil + sea salt, GF + V

Ensalada - Taco Salad

$16.00

Ground beef, pickled onions, jalapeño, corn salsa, pico de Gallo , Monterrey cheese, crema ,lettuce, on crispy tortillas bowl

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$6.00

house made salsa and house made chips

Ceviche de Camaron

Ceviche de Camaron

$14.00

Plump, tender shrimp, tomato, onions, avocado, and aguachile served with fried plantain chips

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Oven fresh nachos loaded w/ Monterey jack, fried beans, pickled red onions, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, crema, cotija cheese. Chicken, Steak, Carnitas, Guacamole extra

Black Beans + Chips

$6.00

black beans with house made chips

Refried Beans & Chips

$6.00

refried beans with house made chips

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Oven fresh nachos loaded w/ Monterey jack, fried beans, pickled red onions, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, crema, cotija cheese. Chicken, Steak, Carnitas, Guacamole extra

Taco Individuales

marinated beef
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$7.00

Marinated beef, avocado puree, pickled red onion, cilantro, radishes, and salsa cruda.

Carnitas

$6.00

Slow braised pork shoulder, white onion, cilantro, and salsa cruda.

Pescado

Pescado

$6.00

Tacate beer batter cod, fresh slaw, cilantro +lime vinaigrette, chipotle aioli

Pollo Frito

Pollo Frito

$7.00

Marinated fried chicken,street corn, pickled red onion, Chile de arbol sauce

Coliflor

Coliflor

$6.00

roasted cauliflower, shredded radicchio, avocado crema, pico de gallo

Camarones

$7.00

Marinated fried chicken,street corn, pickled red onion , Chile de arbol sauce

Chicharron

$6.00

crispy pork belly, cucumber + fennel slaw, guacamole

Chorizo

$5.00

pork chorizo, onions, cilantro, radishes + cotija

Gringo

$5.00

seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cotija, lime crema

Taco Plates

Carne Asada Plate

Carne Asada Plate

$16.00

Two tacos of marinated beef, guacamole, pico de gallo + cotija cheese served with rice + beans

Carnitas Plate

$15.00

Two tacos of slow-braised pork shoulder, onion, cilantro + salsa cruda, served with rice + beans

Pescado Plate

$15.00

Two tacos of Tacate beer batter cod, fresh slaw , cilantro +lime vinaigrette, chipotle aioli, served with rice + beans

Pollo Frito Plate

$16.00

Two tacos Marinated fried chicken,street corn, pickled red onion , Chile de arbol sauce, served with rice + beans

Coliflor Plate

$15.00

Two tacos of roasted cauliflower, shredded radicchio, avocado crema, pico de gallo, served with rice + beans

Camarones Plate

$16.00

Two tacos of Marinated shrimp, fresh slaw, pico de gallo, garlic +lime aioli, served with rice + beans

Chicharron Plate

$15.00

Two tacos of crispy pork belly, cucumber + fennel slaw, guacamole, served with rice + beans

Chorizo Plate

$15.00

Two tacos of pork chorizo, onions, cilantro, radishes + cotija, served with rice and beans

Gringo Plate

$15.00

Two tacos of seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cotija, lime crema, served with rice + beans

Platos -main dishes

Hand-rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, cheese, rice + beans, topped with savory chili sauce + even more cheese!
Naked Burrito

Naked Burrito

$9.00

The burrito bowl is loaded with rice, beans, pico de gallo, crema, lettuce, Monterrey cheese + habanero sauce add steak +7, chicken +5, carnitas +5, guacamole +3

Burrito (in a wrap)

$9.00

Classic burrito stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, crema, lettuce, Monterrey cheese + habanero sauce in a flour tortilla. Steak +7, chicken +5, carnitas +5, guacamole +3 Also available piled high in a bowl sans the flour tortilla

Camarones ala Diabla

Camarones ala Diabla

$20.00

Sauteed shrimp in a spicy red sauce with Jasmine rice + cilantro

Chicken Enchilada

Chicken Enchilada

$19.00

Hand-rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, cheese, rice + beans, topped with savory chili sauce + even more cheese!

Churrasco

$24.00

Skirt steak, served with casamiento -Salvadorian rice + beans-, fried sweet plantains + chimichurri sauce

Fajitas

Fajitas

Sizzling fajitas with peppers + onions, rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream + corn tortillas. Choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp

Pollo Al Horno

Pollo Al Horno

$20.00

Pan roasted, crispy skin chicken with adobo sauce + roasted fingerling potatoes,

Torta Mexicana

Torta Mexicana

$16.00

Grilled chicken emparedado (sandwich) with lettuce, pico de gallo, fried beans + guacamole. All that goodness served on a Telera roll!

Quesadilla

$9.00

Monterrey cheese, side pico de gallo, lime crema

Sides & More

Black Beans + Chips

$6.00

black beans with house made chips

Guac & Chips

$12.00
Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Oven fresh nachos loaded w/ Monterey jack, fried beans, pickled red onions, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, crema, cotija cheese. Chicken, Steak, Carnitas, Guacamole extra

Refried Beans & Chips

$6.00

refried beans with house made chips

Salsa & Chips

$6.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Guac

$6.00

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

Side Salsa

$3.00

Side Spanish Rice

$4.00

Side Tortillas

$3.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Postres -desserts

Churros

Churros

$10.00

Fried dough tossed in cinnamon sugar with melted chocolate sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.00

Light sponge cake soaked in a sweet three milk mixture then topped with a whipped meringue and drizzled with a strawberry reduction

Deposit

Party Event Deposit

$250.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican + Latin inspired tapas restaurant; featuring delicious cocktails and great lounge atmosphere right in Savin Hill.

Website

Location

120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester, MA 02125

Directions

