Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET
BOSTON, MA 02128
Popular Items
Large Pizzas
Large Cheese Pizza
House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese
Large Pepperoni Pizza
House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, pepperoni
Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Roasted chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella
Large Aloha Pizza
Sliced prosciutto, pineapple, house red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese
Large BBQ Chix Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, roasted chicken, red onion, bbq sauce, gouda cheese
Large Blazin Buffalo Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, roasted chicken, sriracha buffalo sauce, shaved romaine, bleu cheese
Large Chicken Parm Pizza
House blend mozzarella, romano cheese, breaded chicken cutlet, parmesan, fresh basil, ricotta splash
Large Big Papi Pizza
Signature pesto, house blend mozz, romano cheese, provolone, sweet italian sausage, broccoli rabe
Large Dirty Taco Pizza
Shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos
Large Hulk Pizza
Newbury street favorite! house made basil pesto, sliced tomato, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, goat cheese
Large Mac Cheesy Pizza
YES! Macaroni and cheese! Topped with Ritz™ crackers and Cheez-its™
Large Margherita Pizza
House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, romano cheese, tomato, fresh basil
Large Mediterranean Pizza
Garlic oil, house blend mozz, romano cheese, baby spinach, tomato, kalamata olive, feta
Large Sausage Pizza
House tomato sauce, sweet Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese
Large Steak 'n Cola Pizza
Cola marinated shaves steak, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, romano cheese, provolone.
Large Veggie Pizza
Marinara, artichoke, black olives, mushrooms, red onion, tomato, goat cheese, romano cheese, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, roasted red peppers.
Large Half & Half Pizza
Large Brunch Pizza
Mozzarella cheese blend topped with sunny side up eggs, bacon, sausage, peppers, onions, spinach, tomatoes, and finished with a dash of salt and pepper
Sandwiches
Vinny's BLT Sandwich
Crispy bacon, romaine hearts, sliced tomato, pesto mayonnaise
Newbury Sandwich
House roasted turkey breast, fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto mayo, baby spinach, tomato
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil
Salsiccia Sandwich
Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, pesto mayo
Santino Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, imported prosciutto, sliced tomato, baby spinach, fresh basil, garlic oil
Veggie Sandwich
Artichokes, roasted red peppers, black olives, tomato, red onion, goat cheese
Steak Bomb Sandwich
Shaved sirloin, pepperoni, mushroom, green peppers, onions, smoked mozzarella
Vermonter Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, sliced green apple, red onion, smoked Gouda, and sun-dried tomato mayo toasted on a Ciabatta Roll
The Eastie Sandwich
Chicken cutlet, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil on a braided roll
Steak And Cheese Sandwich
Classic steak and cheese sub cooked to order
Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, baby spinach, mesclun mix, balsamic vinegar
Garden Salad
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
Greek Salad
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
20oz Sodas
Cans
Glass Bottles
Iced Tea
Waters
Chicken Finger Dinner Specials
3 Large Pizza Combo
Pizza / Salad / Two Drinks Combo
Two Sandwiches / Small Salad Combo
Dirty Stuff
Dirty Burger
All fresh ingredients, cooked to order, with all the toppings you'd like
Dirty Wings
Juicy bone-in chicken wings cooked to order then topped with your choice of sauce
Basket of Dirty Fries
Good ol' fashioned french fries cooked golden brown and made to order
Dirty Disco Fries
Fries, mozzarella, cheddar, diced tomato, sour cream, bacon
Mama Angie's Dirty Meatballs
Meatballs , House red sauce , shaved Parmesan
Dirty Garlic Cheesy Bread
A small pizza dough topped off with fresh garlic and extra mozzarella
Mini Cini
North End's famous rice balls! Mix and Match: Traditional, Buffalo Chix, Sautéed Spinach, Spicy Mac N Cheese.
Chicken Fingers
Crispy breaded chicken fingers with choice of dip
Desserts
Mini Melts Ice Cream
Rainbow
Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, Egg Free, No High Fructose Corn Syrup, Soy Free, and Kosher
Cotton Candy
Gluten Free, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, Egg Free, No High Fructose Corn Syrup, Soy Free, and Kosher
Banana Split
Gluten Free, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, Egg Free, No High Fructose Corn Syrup, Soy Free, and Kosher
Chocolate
Gluten Free, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, Egg Free, No High Fructose Corn Syrup, Soy Free, and Kosher
Cookie Dough
Contact in a facility that processes peanuts and tree Nuts. No High Fructose Corn Syrup, Soy Free, and Kosher
Cookies & Cream
Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, Egg Free, Soy Free, and Kosher
SALADS Catering
Garden Salad Catering
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
Greek Salad Catering
Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, crumbled Feta
Caesar Salad Catering
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
Caprese Salad Catering
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, baby spinach, mesclun mix, balsamic vinegar
SANDWICH Platters
Santino sandwich catering
Fresh mozzarella, imported prosciutto, sliced tomato, baby spinach, fresh basil, garlic oil
Newbury sandwich catering
House roasted turkey breast, fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto mayo, baby spinach, tomato
Salsiccia sandwich catering
Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, pesto mayo
Veggie sandwich catering
Artichokes, roasted red peppers, black olives, tomato, red onion, goat cheese
Chicken Parm sandwich catering
Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil
Vinny's BLT sandwich catering
Crispy bacon, romaine hearts, sliced tomato, pesto mayonnaise
Make Your Own Pizza Kit
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Our pizza is hand stretched, thin crust, crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside. We brew our very own Dirty Water IPA: our dough is made with it! We do our best to source our ingredients locally. All our meats are roasted in house using mom’s recipes.
