Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Dirty Wings
Small Cheese Pizza

Large Pizzas

Our dough is made with our very own Dirty Water IPA and is nut, egg, and dairy free!

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, pepperoni

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.00

Roasted chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella

Large Aloha Pizza

$21.00

Sliced prosciutto, pineapple, house red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Large BBQ Chix Pizza

$19.00

Shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, roasted chicken, red onion, bbq sauce, gouda cheese

Large Blazin Buffalo Pizza

$21.00

Shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, roasted chicken, sriracha buffalo sauce, shaved romaine, bleu cheese

Large Chicken Parm Pizza

$20.00

House blend mozzarella, romano cheese, breaded chicken cutlet, parmesan, fresh basil, ricotta splash

Large Big Papi Pizza

$20.00

Signature pesto, house blend mozz, romano cheese, provolone, sweet italian sausage, broccoli rabe

Large Dirty Taco Pizza

$23.00

Shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos

Large Hulk Pizza

Large Hulk Pizza

$23.00

Newbury street favorite! house made basil pesto, sliced tomato, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, goat cheese

Large Mac Cheesy Pizza

$18.00

YES! Macaroni and cheese! Topped with Ritz™ crackers and Cheez-its™

Large Margherita Pizza

$18.00

House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, romano cheese, tomato, fresh basil

Large Mediterranean Pizza

$21.00

Garlic oil, house blend mozz, romano cheese, baby spinach, tomato, kalamata olive, feta

Large Sausage Pizza

$18.00

House tomato sauce, sweet Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Large Steak 'n Cola Pizza

$21.00

Cola marinated shaves steak, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, romano cheese, provolone.

Large Veggie Pizza

$21.00

Marinara, artichoke, black olives, mushrooms, red onion, tomato, goat cheese, romano cheese, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, roasted red peppers.

Large Half & Half Pizza

$17.00

Large Brunch Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella cheese blend topped with sunny side up eggs, bacon, sausage, peppers, onions, spinach, tomatoes, and finished with a dash of salt and pepper

Small Pizzas

Our dough is made with our very own Dirty Water IPA and is nut, egg, and dairy free! Small Pizzas can be made on Against the Grain gluten-free crust (WARNING: Gluten-free crust is made with dairy)

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.00

House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, pepperoni

Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.00

Roasted chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella

Small Aloha Pizza

$14.00

Sliced prosciutto, pineapple, house red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Small BBQ Chix Pizza

$13.00

Shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, roasted chicken, red onion, bbq sauce, gouda cheese

Small Blazin Buffalo Pizza

$15.00

Shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, roasted chicken, sriracha buffalo sauce, shaved romaine, bleu cheese

Small Chicken Parm Pizza

$15.00

House blend mozzarella, romano cheese, breaded chicken cutlet, parmesan, fresh basil, ricotta splash

Small Big Papi Pizza

$14.00

Signature pesto, house blend mozz, romano cheese, provolone, sweet italian sausage, broccoli rabe

Small Dirty Taco Pizza

$16.00

Shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos

Small Hulk Pizza

Small Hulk Pizza

$16.00

Newbury street favorite! house made basil pesto, sliced tomato, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, goat cheese

Small Mac Cheesy Pizza

$13.00

YES! Macaroni and cheese! Topped with Ritz™ crackers and Cheez-its™

Small Margherita Pizza

$12.00

House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, romano cheese, tomato, fresh basil

Small Mediterranean Pizza

$15.00

Garlic oil, house blend mozz, romano cheese, baby spinach, tomato, kalamata olive, feta

Small Sausage Pizza

$12.00

House tomato sauce, sweet Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Small Steak 'n Cola Pizza

$14.00

Cola marinated shaves steak, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, romano cheese, provolone.

Small Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Marinara, artichoke, black olives, mushrooms, red onion, tomato, goat cheese, romano cheese, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, roasted red peppers.

Small Half & Half Pizza

$10.00

Sandwiches

Vinny's BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Crispy bacon, romaine hearts, sliced tomato, pesto mayonnaise

Newbury Sandwich

$11.00

House roasted turkey breast, fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto mayo, baby spinach, tomato

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.00

Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil

Salsiccia Sandwich

$10.00

Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, pesto mayo

Santino Sandwich

Santino Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, imported prosciutto, sliced tomato, baby spinach, fresh basil, garlic oil

Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

Artichokes, roasted red peppers, black olives, tomato, red onion, goat cheese

Steak Bomb Sandwich

$12.00

Shaved sirloin, pepperoni, mushroom, green peppers, onions, smoked mozzarella

Vermonter Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey, bacon, sliced green apple, red onion, smoked Gouda, and sun-dried tomato mayo toasted on a Ciabatta Roll

The Eastie Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken cutlet, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil on a braided roll

Steak And Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Classic steak and cheese sub cooked to order

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$6.00+

Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, baby spinach, mesclun mix, balsamic vinegar

Garden Salad

$5.50+

Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato

20oz Sodas

Barqs Root Beer

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Vanilla Coke

$2.75

Spring Water (Special)

$2.00

Cans

Pellegrino (orange)

$3.00

Pellegrino (lemon)

$3.00

pellegrino (blood orange)

$3.00

Pellegrino (prickly pear)

$3.00

Pellegrino (clementine)

$3.00

Pellegrino (pomegranate)

$3.00

Glass Bottles

Dirty Water Sarsaparilla

$3.00

Dirty Water Cream Soda

$3.00

Dirty Water Black Cherry

$3.00

Dirty Water Raspberry Lime Rickey

$3.00

Dirty Water Birch Beer

$3.00

Dirty Water Grape

$3.00

Dirty Water Orange

$3.00

Iced Tea

Honest Cranberry Lemon Tea

$2.75

Honest Green Tea

$2.75

Honest Peach Tea

$2.75

Honest Pomegranate Tea

$2.75

Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Waters

SMART

$3.00

Vitaminwater Power C (Dragonfruit)

$2.75

Vitaminwater Focus (Kiwi-Strawberry)

$2.75

Vitaminwater XXX (Açai, Blueberry, Pomegranate)

$2.75

Vitaminwater Refresh (Tropical Mango)

$2.75

Vitaminwater Revive (Fruit Punch)

$2.75

Juice

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.25

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.25

Chicken Finger Dinner Specials

4 Chicken Finger Special w/ Small Fry

$10.00

6 Chicken Finger Special w/ Small Fry

$12.00

Family 12 Chicken Finger Special w/ Large Fry

$20.00

3 Large Pizza Combo

Buy any two large pizzas and get a large cheese pizza free! NOTE FOR ONLINE ORDERS: Pizza modifications are only available for your first pizza option at this time, For pizza modifications on your second option please call the store direct (subject to change without notice)

Large Cheese Pizza (Special)

$16.00

house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese

Large Pepperoni Pizza (Special)

$18.00

house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, pepperoni

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza (Special)

$21.00

Roasted chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella

Large Aloha Pizza (Special)

$21.00

Sliced prosciutto, pineapple, house red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Large BBQ Chix Pizza (Special)

$19.00

shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, roasted chicken, red onion, bbq sauce, gouda cheese

Large Blazin Buffalo Pizza (Special)

$21.00

shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, roasted chicken, sriracha buffalo sauce, shaved romaine, bleu cheese

Large Chicken Parm Pizza (Special)

$20.00

House blend mozzarella, romano cheese, breaded chicken cutlet, parmesan, fresh basil, ricotta splash

Large Big Papi Pizza (Special)

$20.00

signature pesto, house blend mozz, romano cheese, provolone, sweet italian sausage, broccoli rabe

Large Burgah Bomb (Special)

$20.00

House marinated beef, our dirty sharp/mild cheddar mix, mozzarella, ketchup, mustard, onions, romaine

Large Dirty Taco Pizza (Special)

$23.00

shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos

Large Hulk Pizza (Special)

$23.00

Newbury street favorite! house made basil pesto, sliced tomato, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, goat cheese

Large Mac Cheesy Pizza (Special)

$18.00

YES! Macaroni and cheese! Topped with Ritz™ crackers and Cheez-its™

Large Mediterranean Pizza (Special)

$21.00

Garlic oil, house blend mozz, romano cheese, baby spinach, tomato, kalamata olive, feta

Large Sausage Pizza (Special)

$18.00

house tomato sauce, sweet Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Large Steak 'n Cola Pizza (Special)

$21.00

cola marinated shaves steak, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, romano cheese, provolone.

Large Veggie Pizza (Special)

$21.00

marinara, artichoke, black olives, mushrooms, red onion, tomato, goat cheese, romano cheese, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, roasted red peppers.

Large Fenway Frank Pizza (Special)

$19.00

Our signature dough topped with Kayem 100% All Beef Franks, sauerkraut, sweet relish, white onions, and a light drizzle of yellow mustard

Pizza / Salad / Two Drinks Combo

Buy a Pizza and a salad get 2 drinks free !

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, pepperoni

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.00

Roasted chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella

Large Aloha Pizza

$21.00

Sliced prosciutto, pineapple, house red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Large BBQ Chix Pizza

$19.00

Shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, roasted chicken, red onion, bbq sauce, gouda cheese

Large Blazin Buffalo Pizza

$21.00

Shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, roasted chicken, sriracha buffalo sauce, shaved romaine, bleu cheese

Large Chicken Parm Pizza

$20.00

House blend mozzarella, romano cheese, breaded chicken cutlet, parmesan, fresh basil, ricotta splash

Large Big Papi Pizza

$20.00

Signature pesto, house blend mozz, romano cheese, provolone, sweet italian sausage, broccoli rabe

Large Dirty Taco Pizza

$23.00

Shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos

Large Hulk Pizza

Large Hulk Pizza

$23.00

Newbury street favorite! house made basil pesto, sliced tomato, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, goat cheese

Large Mac Cheesy Pizza

$18.00

YES! Macaroni and cheese! Topped with Ritz™ crackers and Cheez-its™

Large Margherita Pizza

$18.00

House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, romano cheese, tomato, fresh basil

Large Mediterranean Pizza

$21.00

Garlic oil, house blend mozz, romano cheese, baby spinach, tomato, kalamata olive, feta

Large Sausage Pizza

$18.00

House tomato sauce, sweet Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Large Steak 'n Cola Pizza

$21.00

Cola marinated shaves steak, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, romano cheese, provolone.

Large Veggie Pizza

$21.00

Marinara, artichoke, black olives, mushrooms, red onion, tomato, goat cheese, romano cheese, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, roasted red peppers.

Large Half & Half Pizza

$17.00

Two Sandwiches / Small Salad Combo

Buy any two sandwiches get a free small salad :)

Vinny's BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Crispy bacon, romaine hearts, sliced tomato, pesto mayonnaise

Newbury Sandwich

$11.00

House roasted turkey breast, fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto mayo, baby spinach, tomato

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.00

Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil

Salsiccia Sandwich

$10.00

Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, pesto mayo

Santino Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, imported prosciutto, sliced tomato, baby spinach, fresh basil, garlic oil

Steak Bomb Sandwich

$10.00

Shaved sirloin, pepperoni, mushroom, green peppers, onions, smoked mozzarella

Vermonter Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey, bacon, sliced green apple, red onion, smoked Gouda, and sun-dried tomato mayo toasted on a Ciabatta Roll

The Eastie Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken cutlet, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil on a braided roll

Steak And Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Classic steak and cheese sub cooked to order

Extra Dressing

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Side Greek Dressing

$0.25

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Side Balsamic Dressing

$0.25

Side Italian Dressing

$0.25

Crushed Red Pepper

Side Crushed Red Pepper

$0.50

Parmesan

Side Parmesan

$0.50

Marinara

Side Marinara

$0.25

Dirty Stuff

Dirty Burger

Dirty Burger

$10.00

All fresh ingredients, cooked to order, with all the toppings you'd like

Dirty Wings

Dirty Wings

$8.00+

Juicy bone-in chicken wings cooked to order then topped with your choice of sauce

Basket of Dirty Fries

Basket of Dirty Fries

$7.00

Good ol' fashioned french fries cooked golden brown and made to order

Dirty Disco Fries

Dirty Disco Fries

$10.00

Fries, mozzarella, cheddar, diced tomato, sour cream, bacon

Mama Angie's Dirty Meatballs

Mama Angie's Dirty Meatballs

$8.00

Meatballs , House red sauce , shaved Parmesan

Dirty Garlic Cheesy Bread

Dirty Garlic Cheesy Bread

$9.00

A small pizza dough topped off with fresh garlic and extra mozzarella

Mini Cini

$9.00+

North End's famous rice balls! Mix and Match: Traditional, Buffalo Chix, Sautéed Spinach, Spicy Mac N Cheese.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$6.00+

Crispy breaded chicken fingers with choice of dip

Desserts

Delicious homemade treats
Cookie

Cookie

$2.00

one fresh baked chocolate chip cookie

Brownies

Brownies

$2.00

Delicious and fluffy chocolate brownie

Mini Melts Ice Cream

Using our high technology international production facilities, we are able to produce the exciting Mini Melts ice cream with its unique look and tantalizing tastes. The instantaneous freezing capabilities of liquid nitrogen ensures that the delicious flavors are “locked in”. Through our rapidly expanding operation across the United States, we have developed many flavor combinations, and will continue to develop new and exciting tastes! - Minimelts©
Rainbow

Rainbow

$5.00

Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, Egg Free, No High Fructose Corn Syrup, Soy Free, and Kosher

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$5.00

Gluten Free, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, Egg Free, No High Fructose Corn Syrup, Soy Free, and Kosher

Banana Split

Banana Split

$5.00

Gluten Free, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, Egg Free, No High Fructose Corn Syrup, Soy Free, and Kosher

Chocolate

Chocolate

$5.00

Gluten Free, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, Egg Free, No High Fructose Corn Syrup, Soy Free, and Kosher

Cookie Dough

Cookie Dough

$5.00

Contact in a facility that processes peanuts and tree Nuts. No High Fructose Corn Syrup, Soy Free, and Kosher

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$5.00

Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, Egg Free, Soy Free, and Kosher

Dirty® Potato Chips

Buffalo Bleu Chips

$2.00

Jalapeño Chips

$2.00

Mesquite BBQ Chips

$2.00

Salt & Pepper

$2.00

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.00

Sea Salted Chips

$2.00

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$2.00

Sweet Potato Chips

$2.00

SALADS Catering

All salads are made fresh to order

Garden Salad Catering

$40.00+

Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion

Greek Salad Catering

$45.00+

Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, crumbled Feta

Caesar Salad Catering

$38.00+

Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan

Caprese Salad Catering

$45.00+

Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, baby spinach, mesclun mix, balsamic vinegar

SANDWICH Platters

all sandwiches cut in 1/2 served on Iggys Ciabatta

Santino sandwich catering

$50.00+

Fresh mozzarella, imported prosciutto, sliced tomato, baby spinach, fresh basil, garlic oil

Newbury sandwich catering

$50.00+

House roasted turkey breast, fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto mayo, baby spinach, tomato

Salsiccia sandwich catering

$48.00+

Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, pesto mayo

Veggie sandwich catering

$45.00+

Artichokes, roasted red peppers, black olives, tomato, red onion, goat cheese

Chicken Parm sandwich catering

$50.00+

Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil

Vinny's BLT sandwich catering

$46.00+

Crispy bacon, romaine hearts, sliced tomato, pesto mayonnaise

Make Your Own Pizza Kit

Make your own pizza at home with our signature dough! Kit comes with: 2 - 12oz dough balls 1 - souffle cup of white flour 1 - souffle cup of semolina 1 - half pint of house marinara 1 - half pint of our cheese blend Optional Toppings $2 extra per topping

Pizza Kit

$20.00

Make your own pizza at home with our signature dough! Kit comes with: (2) 12oz dough balls, 1 souffle cup of white flour, 1 souffle cup of semolina, 1 half pint of house marinara, and 1 half pint of our cheese blend! Toppings $2 extra per topping

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our pizza is hand stretched, thin crust, crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside. We brew our very own Dirty Water IPA: our dough is made with it! We do our best to source our ingredients locally. All our meats are roasted in house using mom’s recipes.

Website

Location

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON, MA 02128

Directions

Gallery
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston image
Banner pic
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston image

