ReelHouse East Boston Waterfront

review star

No reviews yet

6 New Street

East Boston, MA 02128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wine To Go

Prosecco, 187ml

$8.00

Rose’, DMZ

$30.00

Stellenbosch, South Africa

Apps

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, escarole, shaved cauliflower, panko, anchovy

Clam and Corn Chowder

$13.00

Idaho potatoes, smoked bacon, scallions, brioche croutons

Mezze Plate

$14.00

selection of house dips, olives, pickled vegetables, pita chips

Avocado Edamame Toast

$12.00

diced tomatoes, sourdough

Malaysian Chicken Wings

$15.00

ranch, scallions, lime

Crispy Fried Calamari

$15.00

sliced chrry peppers, pomodoro sauce

Crab Fried Rice

$15.00

diced mirepoix, soy, ginger, sesame oil

Elote Corn "Off the Cob"

$11.00

cotija cheese, sriracha aioli

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$10.00

olive oil, coarse sea salt, tajin

Beets and Frites

$14.00

roasted beets, whipped ricotta, baby arugula, crispy potato

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

chickpeas, feta, tomato, pickled red onion, EVOO

Steamed Maine Mussels

$16.00

white wine, sofrito, grilled sourdough

Entrees

Baked Halibut

$36.00

corn succotash, cauliflower puree, togarashi

Pumpkin Risotto

$22.00

parmesan, toasted pepitas, shaved apple and fennel salad

Atlantic Salmon*

$30.00

green lentils, mirepoix, maple glaze

Lobster Roll

$32.00

served cold, buttered bun, side of mixed greens, house made chips

ReelHouse Cheeseburger*

$18.00

house blend, cheddar cheese, tabasco onions, pickle, thousand island, chips

Grilled Flat Iron Steak*

$29.00

kale, sweet potato hash, red wine sauce

Chicken Kebob

$26.00

peppers & onions, basmati rice, cucumber tzatziki

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$32.00

shrimp, spicy pomodoro sauce, shaved parmesan

Ahi Tuna Poke*

$27.00

sushi rice, avocado, radish, wasabi sesame dressing

Desserts

Peach Bread Pudding

$9.00

vanilla ice cream

Banana Foster

$9.00

vanilla ice cream, candied walnuts

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Salmon

$15.00

Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

With a globally-inspired menu led by Culinary Director Marc Orfaly, ReelHouse offers an innovative take on fresh New England fare with coastal influences from around the world. Enjoy handmade cocktails on our lively outdoor patio with expansive views of the city and Boston Harbor for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. We look forward to serving you!

Website

Location

6 New Street, East Boston, MA 02128

Directions

ReelHouse Boston Waterfront image

