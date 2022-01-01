ReelHouse East Boston Waterfront
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
With a globally-inspired menu led by Culinary Director Marc Orfaly, ReelHouse offers an innovative take on fresh New England fare with coastal influences from around the world. Enjoy handmade cocktails on our lively outdoor patio with expansive views of the city and Boston Harbor for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. We look forward to serving you!
Location
6 New Street, East Boston, MA 02128
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Hacienda Restaurant
No Reviews
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128 East Boston, MA 02128
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in East Boston
More near East Boston