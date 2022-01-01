Hummus in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve hummus
Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
1096 Boylston Street, Boston
|Hummus Bagel
|$7.25
hummus, avocado, pickled veggies, sprouts, cucumber, on a bagel
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|hummus sandwich
|$10.50
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Hummus Plate
|$12.00
feta, roasted red peppers, cucumber, olives, pickled vegetables, pita bread
Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
44 Gainsborough Street, Boston
|Hummus Bagel
|$7.25
hummus, avocado, pickled veggies, sprouts, cucumber, on a bagel
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Hummus Trio
|$10.00
lemon zest, roasted garlic, and pistachio basil hummus served with grilled pita
Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston
|Hummus Bagel
|$7.25
hummus, avocado, pickled veggies, sprouts, cucumber, on a bagel
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Hummus
|$14.00
Cannelloni beans, herbs, chili, garlic, choice of flat bread, fresh veggies or half and half
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Hummus Plate
|$9.95
Homemade hummus served with cucumbers, carrots,
celery, and crispy or fresh pita.
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Hummus w/ Pita Triangles
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Grilled Veggie w/ Hummus
|$12.95
Aceituna Grill
57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston
|Side Extra Hummus (GF) (Vegan)
|$4.99
Authentic hummus takes time. We soak protein-packed dry chickpeas for 12 hours before mixing with garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and our house blend of spices to make our signature dip. Enjoy it next to a salad or rice plate, scooped up in pita bread, or slathered on your pita roll-up. Any way you eat it--your taste buds will thank you.
Aceituna Grill
100 Federal Street, Boston
|Side Extra Hummus (GF) (Vegan)
|$4.99
Authentic hummus takes time. We soak protein-packed dry chickpeas for 12 hours before mixing with garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and our house blend of spices to make our signature dip. Enjoy it next to a salad or rice plate, scooped up in pita bread, or slathered on your pita roll-up. Any way you eat it--your taste buds will thank you.
anoush'ella - South End
35 W Newton Street, Boston
|hummus + braised beef
|$5.95
Franklin Cafe
278 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|WARM CIABATTA BREAD & HUMMUS
|$4.00
Warm ciabatta and house made hummus served with parsley and olive oil.
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|hummus sandwich
|$10.50
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
Chickadee
21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|Black Bean Hummus
|$6.00
sesame tahini, lemon, fresh baked pita
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Vietnamese Hummus (v, gf)
|$15.00
garlic hummus, fresh herb salad, thai chlili peanut vinaigrette, warm tortilla chips
Chicken and Rice Guys
280 Washington Street, Boston
|Pita Chips & Hummus
|$2.81
ILONA
783 Tremont St, Boston
|Hummus Shawarma
|$19.00
Roasted lamb, cinnamon, allspice,
pine nuts
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|AP Hummus $5
|$5.00
Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway
1334 Boylston Street, Boston
|Hummus Bagel
|$7.25
hummus, avocado, pickled veggies, sprouts, cucumber, on a bagel
Buttermilk & Bourbon
160 commonwealth ave., Boston
|Butter Bean Hummus
|$13.00
benne seed crackers, roasted root vegetable salad, smoked paprika
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Hummus (V)
|Buddha Hummus Bowl (V)
|$16.00
Smoked Eggplant, Guacamole & Matbucha, Tahini, Tomato Salsa & Parsley
|Kebab Hummus Bowl
|$16.00
Beef/Lamb Kebabs served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
