Hummus in Boston

Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee

1096 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Bagel$7.25
hummus, avocado, pickled veggies, sprouts, cucumber, on a bagel
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
hummus sandwich$10.50
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Plate$12.00
feta, roasted red peppers, cucumber, olives, pickled vegetables, pita bread
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony

44 Gainsborough Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Bagel$7.25
hummus, avocado, pickled veggies, sprouts, cucumber, on a bagel
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus Trio$10.00
lemon zest, roasted garlic, and pistachio basil hummus served with grilled pita
More about Cunard Tavern
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | BU

736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Bagel$7.25
hummus, avocado, pickled veggies, sprouts, cucumber, on a bagel
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$14.00
Cannelloni beans, herbs, chili, garlic, choice of flat bread, fresh veggies or half and half
More about Five Horses Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus Plate$9.95
Homemade hummus served with cucumbers, carrots,
celery, and crispy or fresh pita.
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Item pic

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus w/ Pita Triangles
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Veggie w/ Hummus$12.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Side Extra Hummus (GF) (Vegan)$4.99
Authentic hummus takes time. We soak protein-packed dry chickpeas for 12 hours before mixing with garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and our house blend of spices to make our signature dip. Enjoy it next to a salad or rice plate, scooped up in pita bread, or slathered on your pita roll-up. Any way you eat it--your taste buds will thank you.
More about Aceituna Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

100 Federal Street, Boston

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Side Extra Hummus (GF) (Vegan)$4.99
Authentic hummus takes time. We soak protein-packed dry chickpeas for 12 hours before mixing with garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and our house blend of spices to make our signature dip. Enjoy it next to a salad or rice plate, scooped up in pita bread, or slathered on your pita roll-up. Any way you eat it--your taste buds will thank you.
More about Aceituna Grill
anoush'ella - South End image

 

anoush'ella - South End

35 W Newton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
hummus + braised beef$5.95
More about anoush'ella - South End
Item pic

 

Franklin Cafe

278 Shawmut Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WARM CIABATTA BREAD & HUMMUS$4.00
Warm ciabatta and house made hummus served with parsley and olive oil.
More about Franklin Cafe
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
hummus sandwich$10.50
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Chickadee image

FRENCH FRIES

Chickadee

21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (2345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Bean Hummus$6.00
sesame tahini, lemon, fresh baked pita
More about Chickadee
Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vietnamese Hummus (v, gf)$15.00
garlic hummus, fresh herb salad, thai chlili peanut vinaigrette, warm tortilla chips
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Chicken and Rice Guys image

 

Chicken and Rice Guys

280 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Pita Chips & Hummus$2.81
More about Chicken and Rice Guys
Item pic

 

ILONA

783 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Shawarma$19.00
Roasted lamb, cinnamon, allspice,
pine nuts
More about ILONA
Banner pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AP Hummus $5$5.00
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Back Deck image

 

Back Deck

2 West St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Veggies & Hummus$14.00
Hummus$10.00
More about Back Deck
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway

1334 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Bagel$7.25
hummus, avocado, pickled veggies, sprouts, cucumber, on a bagel
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway
Item pic

 

The Corner Tavern

421 Marlborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$10.75
More about The Corner Tavern
Buttermilk & Bourbon image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Buttermilk & Bourbon

160 commonwealth ave., Boston

Avg 4.6 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Butter Bean Hummus$13.00
benne seed crackers, roasted root vegetable salad, smoked paprika
More about Buttermilk & Bourbon
Consumer pic

 

Bab Al Yemen

468 Commonwealth Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$8.95
More about Bab Al Yemen
Cannonball Cafe image

 

Cannonball Cafe

383 Dorchester Avenue, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$8.99
More about Cannonball Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus (V)
Buddha Hummus Bowl (V)$16.00
Smoked Eggplant, Guacamole & Matbucha, Tahini, Tomato Salsa & Parsley
Kebab Hummus Bowl$16.00
Beef/Lamb Kebabs served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Bakey image

 

Bakey

151 Tremont, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$5.00
More about Bakey
Servia image

PIZZA

Servia

126 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Hummus$8.50
Hummus$8.50
More about Servia
Better Bagels image

 

Better Bagels

83a Seaport Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
8oz Hummus$5.00
More about Better Bagels

