Bailey & Sage - 53 State 53 State st

No reviews yet

53 State st

Boston, MA 02109

Online Ordering

Specialty Sandwiches

Daily Special

$15.95

Call for our delicious daily specials.

Traditional Sandwich

$14.95

California Wrappini

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Spinach, Bacon, Cheddar, with a Sun-dried Pesto Aoli then Wrapped and pressed.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fontina Cheese, With House Made Chipotle Mayo

Grilled Chicken Cobb Wrap

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Fresh Avocado with Mayo Wrapped.

Pesto Chicken Panini

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, Asiago Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Arugula, Pressed on a Sesame Roll

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$15.95

Imported Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Mozzarella, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Served on Fresh Ciabatta

Korean Pulled Pork

$15.95

Fresh pork slowly braised & pulled then finished with Korean Gochujang sauce, topped with kale vegetable blend, pickled red onion and sweet & smoky chipotle aioli.

$15.95

Grilled seasoned steak, American cheese, sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms with a horseradish aioli.

Tritone Italiano

$14.95

Imported Genoa Salami and Spicy Capicola, with Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil on Fresh Sesame Roll.

Cubano

$14.95

Marinated and Slow Roasted Pork, Grilled Ham, Swiss Cheese, Crisp Pickle, and Mustard Pressed Hot on Artisan Bread.

Grilled Caprese

$13.95

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, roasted red pepper, spinach, house pesto sauce and balsamic glaze.

Tuna Sandwich

$13.95

Fresh Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomatoes, on your choice of bread or wrap

Vegeratarian/Vegan Sandwiches

Mediterranean Hummus

$13.95

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, With Greek Dressing on Sun-dried Tomato Wrap

Asian Tofu

$13.95

Marinated Tofu, Carrots, Sprouts, Cucumbers with Asian Vinaigrette

Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap

$13.95

Grilled Cauliflower & Kale Vegetable Blend, House Buffalo Sauce In a Pressed Wrap

Wild Mushroom Panini

$13.95

Sauteed Truffle Wild Mushroom Blend, Shredded Romaine, Caramelized Onions, and Fontina Cheese.

Custom Chopped Salads

Design the perfect salad for your lunch or dinner.

Field Greens Salad

$6.95

Iceberg Salad

$6.95

Romaine Salad

$6.95

Spinach Salad

$6.95

Arugula Salad

$6.95

Specialty Chopped Salads

Dailey Special

$14.95

Southwest Salad

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Cilantro, Tomato, Vermont Pepper Jack Cheese, and Crispy Onion with House Chipotle Ranch

Spicy Thai Chicken

$13.95

Grilled all-natural chicken breast, fresh baby spinach, chickpeas, red onion, carrots, broccoli finished with a spicy Thai dressing.

Steakhouse Salad

$15.95

Fresh mixed greens, color fingerling potatoes, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, crispy onion straws mixed with sweet & smoky Chipotle Aioli topped with grilled steak.

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Crispy Croutons, Tomatoes, with Creamy Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Romaine and Iceberg, Chopped Egg, Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, and Crumbled Blue Cheese with Choice of Honey Mustard or Blue Cheese Dressing

Greek Salad

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncinis, and Classic Greek Dressing

Waldorf Salad

$10.95

Romaine Lettuce, Crisp Granny Smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Grapes, Walnuts, Crumbled Blue Cheese, with Traditional Waldorf Dressing.

Beet & Goat Cheese

$9.95

Fresh Mixed greens, Goat Cheese, Homemade honey toasted walnuts, tomatoes and carrots.

Sides

Chips

$2.50

Cookie

$2.95

Fresh Daily Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate and Daily Specials

Brownie

$2.75

Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cut Every Day

$5.95

Soups

Call for Daily Soup Selection

Small

$5.95

Large

$6.95

Bottled Drinks

Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Fresca

$2.95

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Honest Tea

$3.00

Brewli Peach Rosehip lightly sparkling Ice Tea

$3.00

Brewli Pineapple Mango Lightly Sparkling Ice Tea

$3.00

Brewli Lemon Ginger Lightly Sparkling Ice Tea

$3.00

Catering

Packages

V.I.P

$22.95

selection of our chef-inspired specialty sandwiches accompanied by a house or caesar salad, freshly baked cookie or brownie and kettle-cooked chips.

Executive

$19.95

A selection of our chef–inspired specialty sandwiches accompanied by a freshly baked cookie or brownie and kettle-cooked chips.

Signature

$15.95

A selection of our chef–inspired specialty sandwiches served with kettle-cooked chips.

Premium Salad Upgrade

$1.95

Sandwich Salad

$20.95

A selection of our traditional sandwiches and a choice of house or Caesar salad. Upgrade to any salad available.

Boxed Lunch

$20.95

Choice of specialty sandwich served with a freshly baked cookie and kettle-cooked chips. Substitute freshly baked cookie with a fruit salad or sliced vegetables for an additional $1.00.

Bag Lunch

$20.95

Choice of our signature chopped salad served with a freshly baked cookie and kettle-cooked chips. Substitute freshly baked cookie with a fruit salad or sliced vegetables for an additional $1.00.

Soups

Small Soup of Day

$5.95

Large Soup of Day

$6.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Artisan Sandwiches and Chef inspired chopped salads. Come in and enjoy!

Location

53 State st, Boston, MA 02109

Directions

