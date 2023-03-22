Bailey & Sage - 53 State 53 State st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Artisan Sandwiches and Chef inspired chopped salads. Come in and enjoy!
Location
53 State st, Boston, MA 02109
Gallery