A map showing the location of Pita Thyme 102 Water StreetView gallery

Pita Thyme 102 Water Street

review star

No reviews yet

102 Water Street

Boston, MA 02109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

ROLLUPS

CHICKEN SHAWARMA ROLLUP

CHICKEN SHAWARMA ROLLUP

$10.99

ALL NATURAL chicken breast, marinated, fire roasted and thinly sliced served with lettuce, tomato pickles, garlic aioli or tahini sauce

BEEF SHAWARMA ROLLUP

BEEF SHAWARMA ROLLUP

$10.99

Marinated beef, fire roasted and thinly sliced served with lettuce, tomato, Pickles, onions, fresh parsley, tahini sauce

CHICKEN KEBAB ROLLUP

CHICKEN KEBAB ROLLUP

$10.99

ALL NATURAL chicken breast marinated, skewered and charbroiled served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, garlic aioli or tahini

STEAK KEBAB ROLLUP

STEAK KEBAB ROLLUP

$12.99

Marinated steak, skewered, charbroiled and served with 3 sides

FALAFEL ROLLUP

FALAFEL ROLLUP

$9.99

Ground chickpeas with herbs and spices lightly fried served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, banana peppers, parsley, tahini

HOMMUS ROLLUP

$9.99

Ground chickpeas with herbs and spices lightly fried served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, banana peppers, parsley, tahini

KEFTA KEBAB ROLLUP

KEFTA KEBAB ROLLUP

$10.99

Hommus, mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, banana peppers, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

LABNEH ROLLUP

LABNEH ROLLUP

$9.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, olives, zaatar, extra virgin olive oil

PLATES

CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATE

CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATE

$13.99

Marinated ALL NATURAL chicken breast fire roasted an thinly sliced served with 3 sides

BEEF SHAWARMA PLATE

BEEF SHAWARMA PLATE

$13.99

Marinated beef, fire roasted and thinly sliced served with 3 sides

CHICKEN KEBAB PLATE

CHICKEN KEBAB PLATE

$13.99

Marinated ALL NATURAL chicken breast, skewered and charbroiled served with 3 sides

STEAK KEBAB PLATE

STEAK KEBAB PLATE

$14.99

Marinated steak, skewered, charbroiled and served with 3 sides

FALAFEL PLATE

FALAFEL PLATE

$11.99

Ground chickpeas with herbs and spices lightly fried served with 3 sides

KEFTA KEBAB PLATE

KEFTA KEBAB PLATE

$13.99

Charbroiled ground lamb & beef with parsley, onion and spices served with 3 sides

SALADS

STEAK KEBAB SALAD

STEAK KEBAB SALAD

$13.99

Mixed greens, walnuts, grape tomato, cucumber, gorgonzola cheese, mandarin orange, fig balsamic vinaigrette topped with beef kebab

CHICKEN KEBAB SALAD

CHICKEN KEBAB SALAD

$12.99

Mixed Green, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella, Honey Balsamic Dressing topped with Chicken Kebab

FATTOUSH SALAD

FATTOUSH SALAD

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, fresh parsley, mint, red pepper, pita chips, house dressing ( fresh lemon & olive oil)

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$9.99

Mixed Green, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, Feta cheese, black olives, Carrots, Greek Dressing

QUINOA AVOCADO SALAD

QUINOA AVOCADO SALAD

$11.49

Mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomato, feta cheese, quinoa, avocado, honey lemon balsamic vinaigrette

KALE CAESAR SALAD

KALE CAESAR SALAD

$9.49

Kale, romaine, grape tomato, shaved parmesan, Zaatar chips, Caesar dressing

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, Shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

SOUPS

SPLIT LENTIL

$6.34+

Yellow split lentil with cumin flavor

SWISS CHARD

$6.34+

Lentil, Swiss Chard with a lemony flavor

SIDES

BABA GHANOUJ (12 OZ)

$5.99

Roasted eggplants with tahini sauce

BEEF SHAWARMA SIDE

$8.49

CHICKEN KEBAB SIDE

$8.49

CHICKEN SHAWARMA SIDE

$8.49

EXTRA PITA BREAD

$0.75

FALAFEL SIDES (3pieces)

$3.99

FALAFEL SIDES (6 pieces)

$6.99

HOMMUS (12 OZ)

$4.99

Cooked & ground chickpeas, with tahini sauce

KEFTA KEBAB SIDE

$8.49

QUINOA TABBOULE

$6.49

Chopped parsley, quinoa, tomato, onion, mint, lemon juice & olive oil

SPICY POTATO

SPICY POTATO

$4.49

Cubed potatoes with herbs & spices

STEAK KEBAB SIDE

$9.99

TABBOULE (12 OZ)

$5.99

Cracked wheat, chopped parsley, tomato, onion, mint, lemon juice & olive oil

VERMICELLI RICE

VERMICELLI RICE

$3.49

PITA THYME CHIPS (THYME FLAVOR)

$1.99

PITA THYME CHIPS (ORIGINAL)

$1.99

SWEETS

COOKIES

$2.99

BAKLAVA

$2.99

MINI MEALS

MINI MEAL CHICKEN SHAWARMA

MINI MEAL CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$9.99
MINI MEAL CHICKEN KEBAB

MINI MEAL CHICKEN KEBAB

$9.99
MINI MEAL BEEF SHAWARMA

MINI MEAL BEEF SHAWARMA

$9.99
MINI MEAL STEAK KEBAB

MINI MEAL STEAK KEBAB

$10.99
MINI MEAL FALAFEL

MINI MEAL FALAFEL

$9.99
MINI MEAL KEFTA KEBAB

MINI MEAL KEFTA KEBAB

$9.99

SAUCES

SAUCES & DRESSINGS

$0.50

BEVERAGES

CANNED SODA

DIET COKE CAN

$1.50

COKE CAN

$1.50

SPRITE CAN

$1.50

BOTTLED SODA

Coke Bottle

$2.79

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.79

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.79

TEA/LEMONADE

Gold Peak Tea PEACH

$2.79

Gold Peak Tea GREEN

$2.79

Honest Tea Berry Hibiscus

$2.79

Nathalie's Natural Lemonade

$3.99

Nathalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

OTHER BEVERAGES

Body Armor Peach Mango

$2.79

Body Armor Strawberry/ Lemonade

$2.79

Body Armor Blue/Pomegranate

$2.79

Fairlife Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Mango Lassi Yogurt

$3.99

Ayran Yogurt Drink

$2.99

WATER

S. Pellegrino Sparkling

$2.79

Poland Spring Sparkling Lemon

$2.79

Poland Spring Sparkling Raspberry/Lime

$2.79

Poland Spring Sparkling Orange

$2.79

Poland Spring Water

$1.49

Vit Water (Power-C Dragonfruit)

$2.79

Vit Water (Shine Strawberry Lemonade)

$2.79

Vit Water (xxx Acai- blueberry -pomegranate)

$2.79

Vit Water (Zero Squeezed Lemonade)

$2.79

Smart Water

$2.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

102 Water Street, Boston, MA 02109

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

2TWENTY2
orange starNo Reviews
4 Liberty Square Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
151 Milk St Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Max's Deli Café
orange star4.7 • 1,512
151 Milk St Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Sabroso Taqueria - 2 Oliver Street, Boston MA
orange starNo Reviews
2 Oliver Street Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Crush Pizza - State Street
orange star4.3 • 1,707
107 STATE ST Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Tiki Rock
orange starNo Reviews
2 Broad Street Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4 (34 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston