Render Coffee 563 Columbus Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

563 Columbus Avenue

Boston, MA 02118

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel With Spreads
Cold Brew - 24oz

Coffee

Drip Coffee - 12oz

Drip Coffee - 12oz

$3.00

12 OZ

Drip Coffee - 16oz

Drip Coffee - 16oz

$3.50

24 OZ

Cold Brew - 16oz

Cold Brew - 16oz

$4.50
Cold Brew - 24oz

Cold Brew - 24oz

$5.00

24 OZ

Malted Cold Brew - 16oz

Malted Cold Brew - 16oz

$4.99

16 OZ

Malted Cold Brew - 24oz

Malted Cold Brew - 24oz

$5.50

24 OZ

1/2 Gal Cold Brew

1/2 Gal Cold Brew

$19.00
Box Of Coffee

Box Of Coffee

$25.00

Espresso Bar Drinks

Americano

Americano

$4.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.75
Cortado

Cortado

$4.45
Flat White

Flat White

$4.75
Latte

Latte

$5.25
Hazelnut Latte

Hazelnut Latte

$5.75
Honey Lavender Latte

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.75
Mocha

Mocha

$5.75
Salted Maple Latte

Salted Maple Latte

$5.75
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.75
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00

London Fog

$4.75
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Kids Cocoa

$2.99
Milk

Milk

$3.00

ADD AU LAIT

$1.50

Bottled Drinks

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99

12 OZ CAN

Everybody Boxed Water

Everybody Boxed Water

$2.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.99
Natalie's Fresh Squeezed Juices Orange Juice

Natalie's Fresh Squeezed Juices Orange Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

Natalie's Fresh Squeezed Juices Lemonade

Lemonade

Natalie's Fresh Squeezed Juices Strawberry Lemonade

Natalie's Fresh Squeezed Juices Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

Natalie's Fresh Squeezed Juices Orange Beet

$3.50

Orange Beet

Polar 12oz Cans

Polar 12oz Cans

$1.50
Spindrift Seltzer

Spindrift Seltzer

$2.25
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

Seek North Kombucha

Seek North Kombucha

$5.25

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.00

Tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.75+

16 OZ

Tea

Tea

$3.75

Tea Sac - Finum 100ct

$5.99

Lemonade

Pour Over

Pour Over Render Ethiopia Buku Sayisa

$4.50

Pour Over Render Decaf Colombia El Desvelado

$4.50

Pour Over Render Colombia El Diviso

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

Berry Scone

Berry Scone

$3.75
Muffin

Muffin

Chocolate Almond Croissant

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.25
Croissant

Croissant

$3.50
Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$4.25
Spinach and Feta Croissant

Spinach and Feta Croissant

Cranberry Orange Oatmeal Cookie

Brownie

Chocolate Olive Oil Bread

Lemon Cornmeal Bread

Breakfast

Bagel or Bread

Bagel or Bread

$2.00
Bagel With Spreads

Bagel With Spreads

$3.75
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00
Full Lox

Full Lox

$10.00
Goat Cheese Quiche

Goat Cheese Quiche

$8.00
Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$10.00
Half Pound Cream Cheese / Spreads

Half Pound Cream Cheese / Spreads

$5.00
Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$3.50

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

D'arbo Strawberry Jam 1oz

$1.25

Breakfast Case

Banana

Banana

Day Old Bagels

$2.99
Yogurt

Yogurt

$3.50

Lunch

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$13.00
Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

BLT

BLT

$12.00
Ham and Swiss

Ham and Swiss

Grilled Cheese 7 Grain

Grilled Cheese 7 Grain

$7.00

7 Grain Bread

Grilled Cheese Sourdough

Grilled Cheese Sourdough

$7.00

Sourdough Bread

Hummus Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$9.00
Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$10.00
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

Chips

Chips

$2.00

Gift Card

Gift Card

Gift Card

$20.00
Gift Card

Gift Card

$50.00
Gift Card

Gift Card

$100.00

Retail Coffee

Retail Render House Espresso Blend

$18.00

Retail Render Guatemala La Morena

$19.00

Retail Render Ethiopia Buku Sayisa

$18.00

Retail Render Columbia El Diviso

Retail Render Ethiopia Dambi Uddo

$18.00

Retail Render Columbia El Porvenir

Retail Tandem Ethiopia Buliye

Cold Case

CocoJune Vanilla Chamomile

$3.50

Fage Strawberry Yogurt

$3.50
All hours
Sunday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Our flagship location in Boston's South End! Here we serve a variety of coffee, tea, and espresso drinks! Our full breakfast and lunch menu is available with vegan and vegetarian options!

