Vegetable noodle soup in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve vegetable noodle soup

Pho Hoa - Dorchester image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
152 Vegetable Noodle Soup$9.95
Pho Chay - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Noodle Soup$6.50
More about Shun's Kitchen

Map

Map

