  • Lulu Green Organic Cafe, Bakery and Juice Bar
Lulu Green Organic Cafe, Bakery and Juice Bar

No reviews yet

246 West Broadway

Boston, MA 02127

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh Mint Cold Brew Iced Latte

Hot Coffee Bar

Pumpkin-Turmeric Latte

$5.95

Espresso, Choice of Plant-Milk w/House-Made Syrup: Organic Pumpkin, Turmeric, Pumpkin Spice. Full Flavor + Slightly Sweet.

Cleopatra Latte

$5.50

Black Rose Latte

$5.50

Spiced Sesame Latte

$5.50

Vanilla Cloud Latte

$5.50

Dirty Chai

$5.60

Café Mocha

$5.50

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$4.95

Cortado

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.95

Double Espresso

$3.00

Matcha Rose Latte

$5.50

Chaga Chai Latte

$5.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Fine Organic Teas by Rishi

Cold Coffee Bar

Pumpkin-Turmeric Cold Brew Latte

$6.50+

Espresso, Choice of Plant-Based Milk, House-Made Syrup: Organic Pumpkin, Turmeric, Pumpkin Spice. Full Flavor + Slightly Sweet.

Fresh Mint Cold Brew Iced Latte

$6.50

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$5.95

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.50

Iced Cleopatra Latte

$5.50

Iced Black Rose Latte

$5.50

Iced Spiced Sesame Latte

$5.50

Iced Vanilla Cloud Latte

$5.50

Iced Café Mocha

$5.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Americano

$3.50

Iced Chaga Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Matcha Rose Latte

$5.50

Iced Tea

Iced Peach Tea with Fresh Lemon

$4.75

Elderberry-Hibiscus Iced Tea Cooler

$4.75

Organic Tea Blend: Hibiscus Flowers, Elderberries, Rose Hips, Blackberries, Orange; Lightly Sweetened w/Agave + Served w/a Fresh Orange Slice

Peach Lavender Kombucha

$5.95Out of stock

Local - Luluna, Providence, RI. Fresh, Light, Crisp

Sparkling Drinks + Water

Organic Young Thai Coconut Water

$4.95

Luluna Kombucha Bottle (Local)

$4.95

Spring Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Rishi Sparkling Tea

$3.60
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Organic Plant-Based Café | Bakery | Juice Bar

Website

Location

246 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127

Directions

