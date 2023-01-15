Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boardwalk Southie

309 D Street

Boston, MA 02127

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Fries
Vodka Chicken Parm Sub

PIZZA

Our pizzas are made with high gluten flour and cannot be made gluten free.
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Boardwalk Style, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce.

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Perfect cups of charred pepperoni!

Sausage & Spicy Broccoli

$24.00

White Pizza, Spicy Broccoli, Italian Sausage, Garlic, Mozzarella, Romano, EVOO

North End Special

$24.00

Sausage, peppers, onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella.

Sicilian

Sicilian

$25.00

Bakery style, mozzarella, tomato sauce, cut into 6 square slices.

Margherita

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella, pomodoro, fresh basil, evoo.

Buffalo Chix Pizza

Buffalo Chix Pizza

$24.00

Spicy! Arugula and ranch.

Fig & Prosciutto

$22.00

Sweet and savory, with mascarpone and arugula!

Broccoli Sweet Potato Pizza

$21.00

Summer squash, zucchini, peppers, onion.

BBQ Steak

$28.00Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches are served with our freshly baked, house made, sub rolls!

Favorito Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, evoo, and prosciutto di parma

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken cutlet, provolone, tomato sauce

Italian Sub

$15.00

Imported mortadella, prosciutto di parma, salami, provolone, tomatoes, hots, arugula

Vodka Chicken Parm Sub

$16.00

Chicken cutlet, spicy vodka sauce, smoked mozzarella, basil

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Provolone, tomato sauce

Avocado Wrap

$12.00

Avocado, arugula, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas

Steak Tip Sub

$18.50

9 oz. steak tips, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, American cheese

Steak Bomb

$20.25

Steak tip sub, plus peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Mayo, buffalo sauce, tomato, arugula, bleu cheese crumble

Hot Honey Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, shredded red cabbage and carrots, cucumber, avocado

Smash Burger

$5.00

4 oz beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, American cheese and potato roll

Smash Burger Meal

$13.50

Double 4 oz beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, American cheese, and fries

SALADS & BOWLS

Orchard Bowl

$15.00

Shredded kale, brown rice, apple, sweet potato, creamy goat cheese, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette & grilled chicken

Kale Caesar Salad

$14.00

Shredded kale, chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing & grilled chicken

Steak Fajita Bowl

$21.00

Marinated steak tips, peppers, onions, tortilla strips, romaine and arugula, quinoa, lime, cilantro, jalapeno vinaigrette & shredded red cabbage

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Romaine, spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, sweet potato, hard boiled egg, avocado ranch dressing

Chicken Pesto Bowl

$15.00

Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, spicy broccoli, quinoa, shaved parmesan, pesto vinaigrette, hot sauce & croutons

Miso Honey Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, quinoa, shredded carrots, shredded cabbage, chickpeas & miso honey dressing

APPS

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.25

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wings

Arancini

$8.00Out of stock

Fries

$6.00

Meatballs

$10.00

SNACKS

Chewy Marshmallow

$4.40

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.85

Brownie

$4.40

Doritos

$1.10

Chips

$1.10

BEVERAGES

Poland Springs

$1.65

Cola

$1.65

Diet Cola

$1.65

Cola Zero

$1.65Out of stock

Orange Crush

$1.65

Sprite

$1.65

Ginger Ale

$1.65

Gatorade

$2.75

Orangina

$1.65

Pellegrino Sodas

$2.20
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Boardwalk Southie is located at 309 D St. in Southie. We're slinging delicious pizza, sandwiches, salads and more, serving the neighborhood of South Boston! We see you staring at our slice!

Website

Location

309 D Street, Boston, MA 02127

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

