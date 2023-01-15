Boardwalk Southie
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Boardwalk Southie is located at 309 D St. in Southie. We're slinging delicious pizza, sandwiches, salads and more, serving the neighborhood of South Boston! We see you staring at our slice!
Location
309 D Street, Boston, MA 02127
Gallery
