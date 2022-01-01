Tomato salad in Boston
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Tomato & Mozzarella Kale Salad
|$18.00
chopped kale, roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, house made balsamic vinaigrette, brioche garlic croutons, toasted pine nuts, minced basil
LoLa Burger Boston
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Tomato Burrata Salad
|$19.00
Arugula, Heirloom tomatoes, Apples, Burrata, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze
