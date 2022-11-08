- Home
- /
- Boston
- /
- South Boston
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)
Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)
No reviews yet
19 Dry Dock Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
pastries
go green, no utensils!
add this item to your cart to let us know you do not need utensils included with your order
maple cranberry pecan muffin
this muffin is moist and tart with maple candied pecans, maple glaze, and tart cranberries
oatmeal maple pecan scone
a delicious oatmeal maple scone with a maple glaze
vegan carrot ginger muffin
vegan carrot muffin with ginger, cinnamon, golden raisins and walnuts (v, *contains nuts*)
gluten free chocolate chip coconut muffin
gluten free vanilla muffin base studded with chocolate chips and toasted coconut (veg, gf, w/o nuts)
apple pop tart
a delicious fall twist on our pop tart jam packed with apples and a cinnamon sugar topping!
blueberry pop tart
flaky as can be and filled with blueberry jam and topped with a bright purple blueberry glaze (veg, w/o nuts)
lemon ginger scone
buttery, flaky scone packed with lemon and ginger topped with our lemon glaze
sticky sticky bun
our most famous pastry, light and buttery brioche dough swirled with cinnamon sugar and pecan topped with caramelized honey and toasted pecan 'goo'
apple snacking spice cake
spiced cake with pecans and granny smith apples (veg, *contains nuts*)
brioche au chocolat
fluffy buttery brioche filled with chocolate and pastry cream
sugar brioche bun
buttery brioche coated in vanilla sugar (veg, w/o nuts)
sour cream coffee cake
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
pastries baked yesterday, still great today!
pack of 3 pastries baked yesterday-- baker's choice, no substitutions :) **may contain morning pastries and/or cookies, allergies cannot be accommodated
split and toasted blueberry muffin
take our blueberry muffin to the next level- toasted with butter!
almond croissant
our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds
banana bread
dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA
blueberry muffin
jam packed with Maine blueberries and make with One Mighty Mill flour from Lynn MA
brown butter cinnamon roll
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
croissant
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
currant spelt oat scone
buttery, slightly sweet scone packed with whole grains and dried currants
ham and cheese croissant
croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds
parmesan chive scone
savory flaky scone filled with fresh chives and grated parmesan
raspberry filled donut
available on Saturday and Sunday only
low fat vegan chocolate cake
vanilla filled donut
available on Saturday and Sunday only
strawberry rhubarb jam n' butter biscuit
a vanilla biscuit cut in half and filled with a whipped salted butter and a sweet rhubarb + strawberry jam (veg, w/o nuts)
breakfast + brunch + bread
steel cut oats
steel cut oats seasoned with cinnamon topped with toasted almonds and blueberry compote (made with whole milk) (veg)
breakfast egg sandwich
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
yogurt parfait
honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)
fruit cup
Mix of fresh blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, pineapple (v, w/o nuts, gf)
1 slice baked french toast
fresh focaccia served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar
2 slices baked french toast
fresh focaccia served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar
avocado toast
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain