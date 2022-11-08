Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)

review star

No reviews yet

19 Dry Dock Ave

Boston, MA 02210

go green, no utensils!

add this item to your cart to let us know you do not need utensils included with your order

maple cranberry pecan muffin

$4.35 Out of stock

this muffin is moist and tart with maple candied pecans, maple glaze, and tart cranberries

oatmeal maple pecan scone

$4.35

a delicious oatmeal maple scone with a maple glaze

vegan carrot ginger muffin

$4.65

vegan carrot muffin with ginger, cinnamon, golden raisins and walnuts (v, *contains nuts*)

gluten free chocolate chip coconut muffin

$4.65

gluten free vanilla muffin base studded with chocolate chips and toasted coconut (veg, gf, w/o nuts)

apple pop tart

$4.65

a delicious fall twist on our pop tart jam packed with apples and a cinnamon sugar topping!

blueberry pop tart

$4.50 Out of stock

flaky as can be and filled with blueberry jam and topped with a bright purple blueberry glaze (veg, w/o nuts)

lemon ginger scone

$4.35

buttery, flaky scone packed with lemon and ginger topped with our lemon glaze

sticky sticky bun

$5.15

our most famous pastry, light and buttery brioche dough swirled with cinnamon sugar and pecan topped with caramelized honey and toasted pecan 'goo'

apple snacking spice cake

$4.35 Out of stock

spiced cake with pecans and granny smith apples (veg, *contains nuts*)

brioche au chocolat

$4.35

fluffy buttery brioche filled with chocolate and pastry cream

sugar brioche bun

$4.35

buttery brioche coated in vanilla sugar (veg, w/o nuts)

sour cream coffee cake

$4.35

tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)

pastries baked yesterday, still great today!

$8.25 Out of stock

pack of 3 pastries baked yesterday-- baker's choice, no substitutions :) **may contain morning pastries and/or cookies, allergies cannot be accommodated

split and toasted blueberry muffin

$4.25 Out of stock

take our blueberry muffin to the next level- toasted with butter!

almond croissant

$4.65

our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds

banana bread

$4.30

dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA

blueberry muffin

$4.35

jam packed with Maine blueberries and make with One Mighty Mill flour from Lynn MA

brown butter cinnamon roll

$5.15

rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze

croissant

$4.35

layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!

currant spelt oat scone

$4.35

buttery, slightly sweet scone packed with whole grains and dried currants

ham and cheese croissant

$5.65 Out of stock

croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds

parmesan chive scone

$4.35

savory flaky scone filled with fresh chives and grated parmesan

raspberry filled donut

$4.00 Out of stock

available on Saturday and Sunday only

low fat vegan chocolate cake

$4.50 Out of stock
vanilla filled donut

$4.00 Out of stock

available on Saturday and Sunday only

strawberry rhubarb jam n' butter biscuit

$4.50 Out of stock

a vanilla biscuit cut in half and filled with a whipped salted butter and a sweet rhubarb + strawberry jam (veg, w/o nuts)

breakfast + brunch + bread

steel cut oats

$7.00 Out of stock

steel cut oats seasoned with cinnamon topped with toasted almonds and blueberry compote (made with whole milk) (veg)

breakfast egg sandwich

$9.50

breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)

yogurt parfait

$6.65

honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)

fruit cup

$6.00

Mix of fresh blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, pineapple (v, w/o nuts, gf)

1 slice baked french toast

$4.00

fresh focaccia served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar

2 slices baked french toast

$8.00

fresh focaccia served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar

avocado toast

$11.25

guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain

blt with poached egg

$13.50
granola and milk

$6.00
hard boiled egg

$1.00
side of bacon

$3.00