Potstickers in Boston

Tiki Rock
2 Broad Street, Boston
|Potstickers
|$15.00
Your Choice of Pork, Or Kale, Served with Ponzu Dipping Sauce
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Veggie Pot Stickers w/ Chili Dip Sauce
|$1.95
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Potstickers (V)
|$10.50
Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]
Hojoko
1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston
|Shrimp & Pork Potstickers
|$11.00
spicy miso dipping sauce
Not safe for:
Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Tree Nut, Fish, Shellfish, Soy, Egg
Can be made without:
Sesame, Tree Nut, Fish, Soy
