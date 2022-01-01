Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve potstickers

Item pic

 

Tiki Rock

2 Broad Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Potstickers$15.00
Your Choice of Pork, Or Kale, Served with Ponzu Dipping Sauce
More about Tiki Rock
Item pic

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Pot Stickers w/ Chili Dip Sauce$1.95
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Potstickers (V) image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Potstickers (V)$10.50
Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Hojoko image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hojoko

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Pork Potstickers$11.00
spicy miso dipping sauce
Not safe for:
Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Tree Nut, Fish, Shellfish, Soy, Egg
Can be made without:
Sesame, Tree Nut, Fish, Soy
More about Hojoko
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails image

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Potstickers$11.00
Cream cheese, leeks, black vinegar sauce
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

