Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada burritos in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve carne asada burritos

La Neta image

 

LA NETA

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CARNE ASADA BURRITO (STEAK)$12.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
More about LA NETA
Banner pic

 

Chilacates - South End

275 Shawmut Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Grilled steak
More about Chilacates - South End
Restaurant banner

 

Chilacates - South Boston -

69 L Street, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Grilled steak
More about Chilacates - South Boston -

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Rolls

Bacon Cheeseburgers

California Burgers

Yakisoba

Crab Sticks

Tuna Salad

Crispy Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (217 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (438 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston