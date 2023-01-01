Carne asada burritos in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve carne asada burritos
LA NETA
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO (STEAK)
|$12.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
Chilacates - South End
275 Shawmut Avenue, Boston
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Grilled steak
