Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

 

Myers and Chang

1145 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Crunchy Whole Prawns$22.00
Four giant prawns with vietnamese salsa verde. For best flavor and texture we recommend eating with the shells on! 🌶 🌶 gluten-free, nut, free, cooked in shared oil
More about Myers and Chang
Item pic

 

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spot Prawn 'Botan Ebi'$7.00
kimchi relish
Allergens: shellfish, allium
More about Shore Leave
Banner pic

 

Davio's - - Seaport

26 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fusilli, Prawns$44.00
Fusilli, Grilled Prawns, Hot Cherry Peppers, Vermentino, Lemon, Olive Oil
ENT Filet, Prawn$59.00
6 oz Center Cut Filet Mignon, Grilled Prawn, Creamy Potatoes, Asparagus, Béarnaise
More about Davio's - - Seaport
Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dinner Prawn Toast$19.00
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Prawn Poori$11.00
More about Mela

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Stew

Tagliatelle

Cinnamon Rolls

Carne Asada Burritos

Corn Soup

Chicken Shawarma

Philly Rolls

Maki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (242 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (290 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (498 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (736 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston