Prawns in Boston

Myers and Chang
1145 Washington St, Boston
|Crispy Crunchy Whole Prawns
|$22.00
Four giant prawns with vietnamese salsa verde. For best flavor and texture we recommend eating with the shells on! 🌶 🌶 gluten-free, nut, free, cooked in shared oil
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Spot Prawn 'Botan Ebi'
|$7.00
kimchi relish
Allergens: shellfish, allium
Davio's - - Seaport
26 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Fusilli, Prawns
|$44.00
Fusilli, Grilled Prawns, Hot Cherry Peppers, Vermentino, Lemon, Olive Oil
|ENT Filet, Prawn
|$59.00
6 oz Center Cut Filet Mignon, Grilled Prawn, Creamy Potatoes, Asparagus, Béarnaise
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Dinner Prawn Toast
|$19.00
