Chopped salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chopped salad

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Antipasti Salad*$16.00
Romaine, radicchio, Tuscan salami, pecorino, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, red onion, garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers all tossed in a red wine vinegar dressing
Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
HAMBURGERS

Renegade's Pub-

1004 Bennington St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Wedge Salad$10.00
Tiki Rock

2 Broad Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$12.00
Little Leaf Green Lettuce, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Scallions Avocado, Cucumber, Dijon Mustard Lemon Vinaigrette
Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine, cucumber, heirloom tomato’s, shishito peppers, sliced green olives, oxcata cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.
Add chicken $5 Add steak $6 Add short rib $8
Side Chopped Salad$4.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LoLa Chopped Salad$21.00
Romaine Lettuce, Olives, Feta Cheese, Chickpeas, Hard Egg, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Herb Vinaigrette
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront

6 New Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Greek Salad$14.00
heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, sherry vinaigrette
Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clery's - Boston, MA

113 Dartmouth St, Boston

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$15.00
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Mediterranean Salad w/chicken$11.75
chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
Chopped Mediterranean Salad$9.50
cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
Chopped Mediterranean Salad$9.50
cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
Gray's Hall

615 East Broadway, S Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$14.00
wild arugula, radish, tomato, toasted sesame dressing
Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
It Chopped Salad$16.00
Cobblestones

30 Charles St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Chopped Salad$14.00
Five ounce Atlantic Salmon chopped into a healthy bed of mixed greens, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado and pepitos tossed with a light lemon/EVOO dressing
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
Flour Bakery Dalton St

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
NEW Chopped Salad$18.00
Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
Savin Bar + Kitchen

112 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, and white balsamic.
Chopped Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, and white balsamic.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Kale Salad$15.00
Avocado, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Carrot, Red Peppers, Shaved Cabot Extra Sharp Cheddar, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Gluten Free
Flour Bakery + Cafe - eCommerce Sales

1 Design Center Place Suite 17-130E, Boston

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
chopped greek salad$11.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
