Chopped salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chopped salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Chopped Antipasti Salad*
|$16.00
Romaine, radicchio, Tuscan salami, pecorino, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, red onion, garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers all tossed in a red wine vinegar dressing
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|chopped greek salad
|$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
HAMBURGERS
Renegade's Pub-
1004 Bennington St, Boston
|Chopped Wedge Salad
|$10.00
Tiki Rock
2 Broad Street, Boston
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Little Leaf Green Lettuce, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Scallions Avocado, Cucumber, Dijon Mustard Lemon Vinaigrette
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, cucumber, heirloom tomato’s, shishito peppers, sliced green olives, oxcata cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.
Add chicken $5 Add steak $6 Add short rib $8
|Side Chopped Salad
|$4.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|LoLa Chopped Salad
|$21.00
Romaine Lettuce, Olives, Feta Cheese, Chickpeas, Hard Egg, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Herb Vinaigrette
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
6 New Street, East Boston
|Chopped Greek Salad
|$14.00
heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, sherry vinaigrette
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|chopped greek salad
|$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clery's - Boston, MA
113 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Chopped Mediterranean Salad w/chicken
|$11.75
chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
|Chopped Mediterranean Salad
|$9.50
cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
|Chopped Mediterranean Salad
|$9.50
cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
Gray's Hall
615 East Broadway, S Boston
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
wild arugula, radish, tomato, toasted sesame dressing
Cobblestones
30 Charles St, Boston
|Salmon Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Five ounce Atlantic Salmon chopped into a healthy bed of mixed greens, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado and pepitos tossed with a light lemon/EVOO dressing
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|chopped greek salad
|$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|chopped greek salad
|$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|chopped greek salad
|$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
Rosa Mexicano
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
|$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
|NEW Chopped Salad
|$18.00
Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
|NEW Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
Savin Bar + Kitchen
112 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, and white balsamic.
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, and white balsamic.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
425 West Broadway, South Boston
|Chopped Kale Salad
|$15.00
Avocado, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Carrot, Red Peppers, Shaved Cabot Extra Sharp Cheddar, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Gluten Free
Flour Bakery + Cafe - eCommerce Sales
1 Design Center Place Suite 17-130E, Boston
|chopped greek salad
|$11.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
