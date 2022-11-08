BG picView gallery
Italian
Seafood

Bar Volpe - Boston 170 W Broadway

170 W Broadway

Boston, MA 02127

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Bar Volpe brings the best from the South of Italy to South Boston where wood-fired seafood, handcrafted pastas, classic Italian cocktails, and warm hospitality come together to create an exceptional dining experience. An ode to the pastas, vegetables, wood fired cooking and vibrant flavors of Southern Italy, Bar Volpe celebrates Apulia to Sardinia and is an expression of Chef’s travels through the South of Italy.

170 W Broadway, Boston, MA 02127

