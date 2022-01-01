Eventide - Fenway
869 Reviews
$$
1321 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Wine (PICK-UP ONLY)
Naveran Cava Brut Nature 750ml
Naveran Brut Nature 2019 Cava 750ml Chardonnay and Xarello Beautiful dry vintage cava with a suave bouquet evoking citrus and orchard fruits, a palate rich with Meyer lemon and green apple, and a finish resplendent with great clarity and finesse.
Jean Francois Merieau Brut Chenin Blanc 750ml
750ml, Touraine, France, Dry Sparkling Chenin Blanc and Chardonnay blend. Pale yellow colour with golden hints. Pleasant nose, with some white fruits and fresh peach aromas. The fine bubbles will enchant you. The perfect aperitif.
Gaston Chiquet 1er Cru Champagne 375ml
Half Bottle Non-Vintage Gaston Chiquet Tradition Brut Premier Cru Champagne. Gorgeous grower's champagne with aromas of ripe pear, peach and honey and a subtle strawberry nuance in the background. The palate offers very good intensity, with fresh orchard fruit and spice notes that intensify in the glass. Closes on a vibrant, stony minerality note, with very good clarity and length. 40% Pinot Meunier, 35% Chardonnay, 25% Pinot Noir
Guy Larmandier Grand Cru Champagne 375ml
Half Bottle Non-Vintage Guy Larmandier Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Champagne. Renowned Grand Cru Blanc de Blanc with beautiful notes of brioche, a driving floral elegance and an effortlessly pungent minerality characteristic, vinified entirely in stainless steel to highlight the wine’s chalky soil.
Goulaine Muscadet 750ml
Loire Valley, France, 2020, 750ml. This perfect wine for shellfish is ripe with rich flavors of fleshy tropical fruit and delivers a crisp refreshing minerality.
Kontozisis 'Drop by Drop' Roditis 750ml
750ml btl, Karditsa, Greece, Roditis. Drop By Drop is a tasty natural wine produced by Kontozisis Organic Vineyards, named after an old folk phrase: "Drop by Drop, the Jar Fills Up." Clean citrusy, and sharp, with good roundness and fruit persistence.
Saint-Bris Sauvignon Blanc 750ml
2019 Bailly-Lapierre Sauvignon Blanc from Saint-Bris in Burgundy, France An elegant sauvignon blanc with a citrusy white fruit bouquet and a floral and honeyed palate with refreshing minerality and bright acidity.
Gaspard Sauvignon Blanc 750ml
750ml btl, Loire, FRA, Sauvignon Blanc. Notes of freshly-cut grass, lemon verbena and lush exotic fruit make it irresistible to all Sauv Blanc lovers, no matter which region you’re usually after. The wine is perfect on its own, or you can enjoy it with goat cheese, as the typical Loire Valley pairing goes.
La Chablisienne Bourgogne Blanc Chardonnay 750ml
Chablis, France, 2018, 750ml Chardonnay. Beautiful, floral white peach nose. Rich mouthfeel, with a fresh and fruity long finish and bright acidity.
Dr. Loosen Dry Riesling 750ml
Mosel, Germany, 2020 750 ml, 12% ABV, Riesling Crisp and refreshing, with flavors of pear, lemon, and apple.
Commanderie de Peyrassol Rosé Glass
Cotes de Provence, France 2021 Syrah, Cinsault, Grenache, Rolle, Ugni Blanc This rose radiates freshness with a bright floral nose comprised of notes of peach, apricot and citrus. The palate is both delicate and dense, exhibiting a lively fruity finish.
Scribe Pet-Nat Rosé 750ml
750ml btl, Sonoma, CA, Pet-Nat Rosé. Crafted using the ancestral method, these wines are bottled before primary fermentation is finished — without the addition of secondary yeasts or sugars. The wine completes the fermentation process in the bottle, capturing Co2 and resulting in a lively, rustic, terroir-driven sparkling SCRIBE wine. Notes of hibiscus, raspberry leaf, and pomegranate.
Thevenet & Fils Pinot Noir 750ml
Thevenet & Fils "Les Clos" 2020 Pinot Noir from the Maconnais in Burgundy, France. Thevenet’s sole red wine is a single-vineyard pinot from the southern reaches of Burgundy. Tannic and structured on the palate, the wine alternates between vivid impressions of bing cherries, tangy raspberries, soft tannins, limestone soil, and bright minerals, balanced by great acidity and appetizing bitter herbal notes that carry the wine through its long, savory finish.
Perrin Côtes du Rhône Villages Rouges 750ml
2019 Perrin Reserve Côtes du Rhône Villages blend of syrah, grenache, and mourvedre. On the nose, this wine reveals a beautiful aromatic complexity with notes of black fruit, pepper and "garrigue". Smooth, well-structured, and perfectly balanced, the palate offers aromas of blackberries, plums and licorice with a good length on the finish.
Cain Concept The Benchlands Cab Blend 375ml
375ml, 2013, Napa, CA, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Petit Verdot. This bold red blend exhibits smooth aromatic complexity, a balanced mouthfeel, and a graceful finish, bursting with fragrant aromas of fruit, flowers, tobacco and spice, all layered over a zesty, juicy structure.
Beer, Cider, & Sake (PICK-UP ONLY)
Schilling 'Alexandr' Czech Pilsner
16oz, 5%, Czech pilsner A sessionable pale lager inspired by similar Czech beers. Premium authentic raw materials shine, including Moravian pilsner malt, which is instrumental in the substantial but rounded hop flavor and aroma.
Allagash White Ale
12 oz, 5.2%, Belgian Witbier. Light cloudy pour, spicy coriander and orange peel aromas with fruity, well rounded flavor profile.
Night Shift Brewing 'Night Lite'
16oz, 4.3%, craft light lager. The beer pours sunny gold with a soft, white head. Aromas of fresh bread on the nose. Sips crisp and refreshing, with hints of biscuit and citrus. Finishes clean and light, inviting another sip.
Ayinger Brauweisse Wheat Ale
11.2oz btl, 5.1%, Wheat Ale. Pale color, hazy; with a huge rocky head. Inviting and perhaps a bit tart in palate, this is “brut” beer with a delicious, smooth body from a grist bill of about 60% wheat. Flavor and aroma show the characteristic Ayinger elegance and perfect balance. Finishes with a subtle spicy, fruity note from a traditional Bavarian weissebier yeast strain – some tasters find they are reminded of cloves or ripe banana.
Ommegang 'Hennepin' Farmhouse Ale
12oz 7.7% Belgian Style Farmhouse Saison Artfully spiced with coriander, ginger, orange peel and grains of paradise, its champagne-like effervescence leads to a crisp, dry finish, delighting discerning drinkers everywhere.
Dogfish Head 'SeaQuench' Sour Ale
12 oz can, 4.9%, Session Sour Ale. With a touch of salt on the tongue and a bit of malt sweetness in the finish, SeaQuench Ale is as unique as it is exhilarating, and perfect to down the whole year round. Boasting amazingly tart and crisp flavors, SeaQuench Ale is a perfect pairing for an active lifestyle.
Aeronaut Raspberry Sour
16oz, 4.8%, raspberry sour. Tart and fruity kettle-soured ale with a bright berry aroma brewed with fresh raspberries.
Stillwater 'Extra Dry' Saison
16 oz, 4.2%, Sake Style Saison Crisp, easy-drinking farmhouse ale brewed with rice and designed to subtly mimic the flavors of sake. Aromas of lemongrass, grapefruit and peach.
Banded Brewing 'Greenwarden' Pale Ale w/ Spruce Tips
Heroically brewed with Maine-foraged spruce tips replacing flavor and aroma hops. A super refreshing, complex ale with a Maine malt base. Notes of mild evergreen, mint + sweet herb balance out candied fruit flavors. 5.6% ABV
Burlington Beer Co. 'Elaborate Metaphor' American Pale Ale
16oz can, 5.4%, New England Pale Ale. Elaborate Metaphor is our take on a new New England style Pale Ale brewed with Citra and Amarillo hops. Brewed with Barley, Flaked Oats, Wheat, and Raw Wheat.
Collective Arts 'Hazy State' Dry-Hopped Session India Pale Ale
16oz, 4.1%, Double Dry Hopped IPA Heavy on the hops, but very sessionable. Lots of citrus and tropical fruit note balanced by a smooth body. Dry hopped with Amarillo, Citra, Mosaic, & Centennial hops.
Grimm 'Wavetable' India Pale Ale
16oz, 6.7%, New England-Style IPA. Grimm's first hoppy flagship beer boasts full spectrum hop aromas and layered flavors of mango, guava, cannabis, and citrus. A blend of intense and punchy hops spotlights Strata, Mosaic, and Citra, optimizing juicy hop satisfaction and refreshing drinkability at the same time.
Mast Landing 'Oceans' Double Dry Hopped IPA
16oz, 6.5%, Double dry-hopped IPA. Oceans is guided by dual tides of Citra and Strata, using a double dry hop to accentuate punchy notes of tropical and citrus fruit, with a subtle touch of bitterness to round things out.
Banded Brewing 'Daikaiju' Double IPA
16 oz, 8.7% ABV, Double IPA Deep golden pour, monstrous hoppy notes, mellow citrus and waves of juicy tropical fruit.
Fore River Brewing 'Timberhitch' Red Ale
6.3% ABV This Irish Red is brewed with a combination of traditional English base & roasted malts.
Proclamation 'Broze' Oatmeal Milk Stout
16oz, 6.5%, Milk Stout. A more chocolately, less roasty, milk stout, that contains lactose. Made with coffee from the Barrington Coffee Roasting company.
Artifact 'Long Way Back' Cider
16oz, 5.4%, Crisp and Aromatic McIntosh cider. Long Way Back is an ode to taking the road less traveled and enjoying the journey over the destination. Vibe: dare over truth.
Oyster River Dry Cider
500ml btl, 7.2%, dry cider. The Organic Dry Cider is made from Mac and Cortland apples grown at Willow Pond Orchards in Sabattus, Maine. The cider is aged in stainless steel for six months. This Dry Cider is light bodied with a wonderful sourness and is very refreshing.
Eden Brut Rose Cider
12oz, 6.9%, Brut rose cider Clean, fruity, tart, and dry rose cider infused with red currant juice
Crabbie's Original Alcoholic Ginger Beer
United Kingdom 11.2oz bottle Ginger Beer 4% Crabbie's Original is a refreshing, light bodied ginger beer with a spicy fresh ginger flavor, notes of citrus and a warming finish. Contains gluten.
Kikusui Shuzu Junmai Yellow Can Sake
180 ml can, 15%. Kikusui Junmai is a pure rice sake with no additives. Lots of tropical fruit, mango, and melon on the nose with a really clean and crisp flavor profile.
Rihaku Nigori "Dreamy Clouds" 300ml Sake
300ml bottle, 15%, unfiltered Nigori sake. A creamy, complex, and fruity "cloudy" sake made by bottling rice lees along with the sake to create a unique flavor and texture.
Taka 'Noble Arrow' 720ml Sake
720ml, 15.5%, tokubetsu junmai sake. Aromas of green melon rind and kaffir lime leaves. Creamy, luxurious mid palate with a spearmint-driven herbal finish. Perfect pairing for seafood dishes of poached halibut, Dover sole or shrimp in garlic oil.
Non-Alcoholic
Saratoga Still
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
11.15 oz sparkling water
Coca Cola
12 oz can
Diet Coke
12 oz can
Ginger Ale
12 oz can
Maine Root Beer
12oz bottle, Root Beer Handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove and anise, and sweetened with fair trade certified organic sugar.
San Pellegrino Classic Orange Soda
12 oz can, Italian orange soda. Italy’s famous aranciata, with a history dating back to 1932. The vibrant ingredients give the iconic Aranciata its lively orange color, with fine bubbles that are pleasantly visible to the eye. Delicate on the nose with notes of juicy orange, Aranciata has a medium sweetness that is balanced with subtle bitter notes of orange that is carried through to a caramelized orange finish, creating a truly unique taste that dances in the mouth.
Blueberry Ginger Kombucha
10oz Katalyst Blueberry Ginger Kombucha. Made from fresh blueberries, ginger, and organic co-op grown tea and sugar from Equal Exchange in Massachusetts.
George Howell Cold Brew Coffee
10 oz cold brew coffee. This Antigua blend is a medium roast with notes of dark chocolate and molasses. George Howell Coffee roasts this blend right in Acton, Massachusetts, with beans responsibly sourced from Antigua, Guatemala.
Nobl Ginger Lemon Green Iced Tea
16 oz Ginger Lemon Green Iced Tea
Mem Hot Tea
Carefully sourced hot Mem tea from a local company in Cambridge: Green, China Breakfast, and Ginger Lemon
Big Drop Mexi-Syle NA Lager
A crisp, clean, Mexi-style brew that pours like the color of straw in sunlight. A balanced malt punch on the palate, with a gentle spicy and herbal aroma of German noble hops.
Cold
Green Salad
Baby greens tossed with nori vinaigrette and topped with pickled carrots, daikon, red onion, and puffed rice crackers. NO MAJOR ALLERGENS
Carrot Ginger Salad
Carrot, cucumber, daikon radish salad with a ginger carrot dressing and togarashi peanuts. Contains tree nuts, alliums, and sesame.
Bluefin Tuna Crudo*
Sliced sashimi quality tuna with umami-rich tare, ginger-scallion sauce, radishes and house grown micro greens. CONTAINS SOY AND GLUTEN
Bluefin Tuna Tartare*
Pureed tuna mixed with tosazu vinegar with kombu seaweed, served with endive, soy-cured egg yolk and pickled scallion. Contains finfish, eggs, sesame, alliums, and soy.
Hot
New England Clam Chowder
Made from New England quahog and steamer clams with braised salt pork, potatoes, onion, nori powder and chive oil. Served with house-made saltines. Our chowder is gluten-free if saltines are omitted. Contains shellfish, alliums, and dairy.
Chili Crisp Wings
Breaded and fried wings in our house chili crisp sauce. Contains gluten, alliums, and dairy.
Maine Lobster Stew
Maine lobster added to a base of rich lobster stock with green curry paste, sweet potato, hen of the woods mushrooms, coconut milk and chili oil. Served with our house-made saltines. Contains shellfish, soy, dairy, gluten, and alliums.
Buns & Rolls
Eventide Brown Butter Lobster Roll
Our non-traditional lobster roll served on a house-made Chinese style steamed bun with warm lobster meat tossed in brown butter. Gluten free buns are available. Contains shellfish, gluten, and dairy.
Fried Oyster Bun
Our house made split-top Chinese style steamed bun filled with breaded and fried Maine oysters, paprika-spiked tartar sauce, sliced tomato and a mix of pickled daikon, red onion and jalapeno. CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY, AND SHELLFISH.
Hot Chicken Bun
Spicy Japanese fried chicken tossed in our brown butter hot oil and served on our classic steamed bun with buttermilk ranch, B&B Pickles, and chive. Contains dairy, alliums, and gluten.
Sandwiches
The Fish Sandwich
Breaded and fried hake filet with tare sauce, classic tartar sauce, bread and butter pickles, and iceberg lettuce served on our house sesame seed bun. CONTAINS SESAME, GLUTEN, EGG, DAIRY, AND SOY
Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich
Breaded and fried chicken patty made from Commonwealth Poultry free-range chicken. Served on a house made sesame seed bun with maple-mustard sauce, Napa cabbage, pickled jalapeños, and bread and butter pickles. CONTAINS SESAME, DAIRY, SOY, EGG, AND GLUTEN
The Eventide Cheeseburger
All beef patty ground in-house with beef from Peppermint Fields Farm in Fryeburg, Maine, served on a house sesame seed bun with melted American cheese, gochujang-tallow mayo, pickled red onions and iceberg lettuce. *Contains SESAME, DAIRY, EGG, and GLUTEN
Smoked Tofu Sandwich
Marinated and smoked tofu served on our house sesame seed bun with fried onion strings and a roasted jalapeño mayo. *Contains SESAME, DAIRY, EGG, and GLUTEN.
Rice Bowls
Bluefin Tuna Rice Bowl*
Eventide's classic Tuna Crudo in lunch form: ginger scallion, tare, pickle medley and spicy chiles on a bed of furikake seasoned rice. Contains gluten, alliums, finfish, and soy.
Japanese Fried Chicken Rice Bowl
Japanese fried chicken with chili mayo, sweet bread & butter pickles, and freshly picked herbs. Contains gluten, alliums, and egg.
Specials
Sides
Kimchi
Fermented Maine green cabbage with garlic, chili paste and spices. CONTAINS SOY AND GLUTEN
Nori Dusted Potato Chips
Lightly dusted with nori powder, salt, and vinegar. NO MAJOR ALLERGENS
Side Salad
A smaller version of our green salad. Baby greens tossed with nori vinaigrette and topped with pickled carrots, daikon, red onion, and puffed rice crackers. NO MAJOR ALLERGENS
Cole Slaw
Red and green Maine cabbage that gets its kick from celery and mustard seed and mustard oil. CONTAINS EGG, ALLIUM
French Fries
Cut from russet potatoes, our fries are tossed with a little togarashi (a Japanese spice blend) and salt. *Togarashi contains SESAME. Can be made without togarashi.
Sweets
Whoopie Pie
Chocolate cake cookies with a buttercream filling. CONTAINS DAIRY AND GLUTEN
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Just like the convenience store classic! Two soft oatmeal cookies with a buttercream filling. Contains egg, dairy, and gluten.
Brown Butter Soft Serve
Our signature soft serve. Flavored with brown butter and topped with maple candied pecans and bourbon caramel sauce. Contains dairy and tree nuts.
Hazelnut Soft Serve
Retail
Eventide Cookbook
Featuring 120 seafood recipes that showcase the pristine ingredients of Maine, this cookbook turns your table into a bounty of the most delicious shellfish and more.
Put 'Em Back Oyster Knife
The Put ‘Em Back oyster knife was developed from generations of oystermen. It combines all the elements of a traditional oyster shucker with a modern look at ergonomics and the physics of shucking an oyster perfectly and safely. This artfully crafted multiple purpose knife will shuck raw or steamed oysters and its sharp blade will cut them out of the shell with ease. Once you shuck an oyster with a Toadfish™ oyster knife blade, you will know why folks call these knives ‘the most thought out oyster shuckers ever created’. This oyster knife features the Eventide logo engraved on one side of the blade and the Toadfish logo on the opposite side.
Oyster Bottle Opener
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A 15% Staff Administration Fee will be added to your bill. The entirety of this fee will be distributed directly to our entire staff in the form of increased wages. This fee does not represent a tip or service charge for wait staff employees, service employees or service bartenders. Items marked with a * are cooked to order or served raw. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. Not all ingredients are listed.
1321 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215