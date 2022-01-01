Eventide - Fenway

Put 'Em Back Oyster Knife

$35.00

The Put ‘Em Back oyster knife was developed from generations of oystermen. It combines all the elements of a traditional oyster shucker with a modern look at ergonomics and the physics of shucking an oyster perfectly and safely. This artfully crafted multiple purpose knife will shuck raw or steamed oysters and its sharp blade will cut them out of the shell with ease. Once you shuck an oyster with a Toadfish™ oyster knife blade, you will know why folks call these knives ‘the most thought out oyster shuckers ever created’. This oyster knife features the Eventide logo engraved on one side of the blade and the Toadfish logo on the opposite side.