Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion
Basho Japanese Brasserie
2,533 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Basho is the first modern Japanese brasserie to hit Boston, serving the freshest and most high-quality ingredients and sushi (flown in daily from around the world). With a variety of seating options—from communal tables, a private dining and intimate corners to a sushi bar, raw bar and sleek liquor bar—Basho pulses with the raw energy of the city from opening to close.
Location
1338 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215
Gallery