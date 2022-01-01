Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Basho Japanese Brasserie

2,533 Reviews

$$

1338 Boylston St

Boston, MA 02215

Popular Items

SPY SALMON R
SPY YT R
SALMON

Specials

Tom Yum Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Wagyu Fried Rice

$28.00

Spicy Lobster Miso Soup

$12.00

Fun bite

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

Lightly fried tofu w/ soy dashi sauce

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Japanese style fried chicken w/ ginger garlic soy sauce

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Deep fried chicken wings with Basho hot sauce

Crispy Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

Lightly fried shrimp & shiitake mushrooms tossed in spicy mayo

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.00

Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce

Hamachi Kama

$12.00

Hamachi collar garnished w/ scallion & spicy daikon and served w/ ponzu sauce

Calamari Tempura

Calamari Tempura

$10.00

Katsu style deep fried calamari served with spicy mayo and katsu sauce

Pork Bun

$6.00

Braised pork belly served inside steam bun

Satay Chicken

$9.00

Grilled chicken marinated in turmeric spice w/ peanut sauce

Shishito

$11.00

Lightly fried shishito peppers w/ peppered sauce

Shrimp Bun

$6.00

Fried shrimp and cabbage slaw served inside steam bun

Shrimp Shumai

$8.00

Steamed shrimp dumplings

Shrimp&Veggie Tempura

$12.00

Lightly fried shrimp and assorted vegetables served with tempura sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$14.00

Deep fried soft shell crab served with crab roe and crab chips

Spicy Pork Bun

$6.00Out of stock

Takoyaki

$12.00

Potato Katsu

$8.00

Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Fun bite /sushi bar

NARUTO

$14.00

Crab stick, avocado, and tobiko in cucumber wrap

SASHIMI NARUTO

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, asparagus, and whisk leaf in cucumber wrap

SPICY SEAFOOD SALAD

$12.00

Mixed seafood in spicy mayo on a bed of avocado

SPICY TUNA ON CRISPY RICE

SPICY TUNA ON CRISPY RICE

$12.00

Deep fried sushi rice topped with spicy tuna and jalapeno

TORCHED SALMON SALAD

TORCHED SALMON SALAD

$14.00

Spicy seafood mix topped with torched salmon

TUNA TARTARE

TUNA TARTARE

$15.00

Diced tuna, avocado, and Japanese yam with hatcho miso sauce

YELLOWTAIL UZUSUKURI

$16.00

Thinly sliced of the best part of yellowtail, cucumber, and red onion with yuzu and chili sauce topped with jalapeno slices

KING SALMON CAVIAR

$18.00

XO TORO

$29.00

SALMON HIMALAYAN

$16.00

TUNA TEMPURA MANGO SALSA

$16.00

Tuna Tataki

$15.00Out of stock

Heavy Hitter

FRIED RICE

$14.00

Stir fried rice w/ choice of chicken, pork, beef, or seafood

GYUDON

$15.00

Japanese rice bowl w/ beef

HOT STONE RICE BOWL

$16.00

Ribeye, assorted vegetables, fried egg, and mozzarella cheese served in hot stone rice bowl

KATSUDON

$15.00

Japanese rice bowl w/ pork

SOY RAMEN

$15.00

SOY UDON

$15.00

SPICY MISO RAMEN

$15.00

SPICY MISO UDON

$15.00

TEMPURA SOUP

$15.00

Noodle soup served w/ shrimp tempura

UNAGIDON

$21.00

Japanese rice bowl served with eel

YAKI Noodle

$14.00

Stir fried soba noodles in yaki sauce

Substantial

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$19.00

Chicken teriyaki w/ roasted zucchini, stir fried mushrooms, and white rice

CURRY KATSU

$19.00

Curry katsu w/ choice of chicken or pork

MISO BLACK COD

$25.00

Black cod with sweet miso sauce served w/ brussel sprouts, capers, and white rice

SALMON TERIYAKI

$19.00

Salmon teriyaki served w/ roasted zucchini, stir fried mushrooms, and white rice

WOK SEARED RIBEYE

$28.00

Served in black pepper sauce with fried potatoes, mushroom butter, and white rice

STIR FRIED VEGGIES ENTREE

$19.00

RIBEYE STEAK TERIYAKI

$28.00

Shrimp & Baby scallop

$32.00

Beef Katsu W/ Mushroom Gravy

$32.00

Pork Belly w/ Eggplant

$32.00

Sushi Platter

BASHO BOAT

$68.00

BASHO NIGIRI

$38.00

Chirashi

$34.00

SASHIMI PLATTER

$38.00

Roots

EDAMAME SALTED

$5.00

EDAMAME SPICY

$5.00

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

SEAWEED SALAD

$6.00

MISO SOUP

$5.00

RICE

$3.00

SUSHI RICE

$3.50

STEAMED RAMEN

$8.00

STEAMED UDON

$8.00

Steamed vegetable

$8.00

Seaweed

$0.50

Sushi

COOKED SHRIMP

$7.00

EGG OMELET

$6.00

ESCOLAR

$9.00

GRILLED WATER EEL

$7.50

Kanikama

$5.50

KING SALMON

$11.00

SALMON

$8.00

SALMON ROE

$8.00

SCALLOP

$8.00

SEA URCHIN

$9.00

SNOW CRAB

$8.00

TOBIKO

$7.00

TORCHED SQUID

$7.00

TORO

$18.00

TUNA

$9.00

WHITE FISH

$7.00

YELLOWTAIL

$8.50

Cali Uni SU

$16.00Out of stock

Avocado Nigiri

$6.00

Sashimi

COOKED SHRIMP SA

$10.00

EEL SA

$11.00

EGG OMELET SA

$9.00

ESCOLAR SA

$13.00

Kanikama SA

$7.50

King Salmon SA

$14.00

SALMON ROE SA

$12.00
SALMON SA

SALMON SA

$12.50

SCALLOP SA

$12.00

SEA URCHIN SA

$13.00

SNOW CRAB SA

$12.00

TOBIKO SA

$10.00

TORCHED SQUID SA

$10.00

TORO SA

$24.00

TUNA SA

$13.50

WHITE FISH SA

$10.00

YELLOWTAIL SA

$13.00

Cali Uni SA

$22.00Out of stock

Avocado SA

$4.00

Maki

Avo-cuc R

$7.50

ALASKAN R

$9.50

ASPARAGUS R

$6.00

AVOCADO R

$6.00

CALIFORNIA R

$9.00

COOK SHRIMP R

$9.00

CRAB STICK R

$7.00

CUCUMBER R

$6.00

EEL AVO R

$10.50

EEL CUKE R

$10.50

EEL R

$9.00

GARDEN R

$11.00

MUSH TEMP R

$8.50

Negi-toro R

$18.00

OSHINKO R

$6.00

PHILADELPHIA R

$9.00

SALMON AVO R

$9.50

SALMON CUCUMBER R

$9.50

SALMON R

$8.00

SHRIMP TEMP R

$10.00

SNOW CRAB R

$9.00

SPY SALMON R

$9.00

SPY SCALLOP R

$9.00

SPY SEAFOOD R

$8.00

SPY TUNA R

$9.75

SPY YT R

$9.00

SWPOT TEMP R

$8.00

TUNA AVOCADO R

$10.00

TUNA CUCUMBER R

$10.00

TUNA R

$8.50

YT SCALLION R

$8.50

Hand Rolls

Avo-cuc HR

$7.50

ALASKAN HR

$9.50

ASPARAGUS HR

$6.00

AVOCADO HR

$6.00

CALIFORNIA HR

$9.00

COOK SHRIMP HR

$9.00

CRAB STICK HR

$7.50

CUCUMBER HR

$6.00

EEL AVO HR

$10.50

EEL CUKE HR

$10.50

EEL HR

$9.00

MUSH TEMP HR

$8.50

Negi -Toro HR

$18.00

OSHINKO HR

$6.00

PHILADELPHIA HR

$9.00

SALMON AVO HR

$9.50

SALMON CUCUMBER HR

$9.50

SALMON HR

$8.00

SHRIMP TEMP HR

$10.00

SNOW CRAB HR

$9.00

SPY SALMON HR

$9.00

SPY SCALLOP HR

$9.00

SPY SEAFOOD HR

$8.00

SPY TUNA HR

$9.75

SPY YT HR

$9.00

SWPOT TEMP HR

$8.00

TUNA AVOCADO HR

$10.00

TUNA CUKE HR

$10.00

TUNA HR

$9.00

YT SCALLION HR

$8.50

Signature Rolls

1338 ROLL

1338 ROLL

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, kani, tobiko, mango, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo.

BASHO SPECIAL ROLL

$20.00

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$17.00

Tuna, salmon, kani, tobiko, mango, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo.

CRAZY ROLL

CRAZY ROLL

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo.

CRUNCHY ROLL

CRUNCHY ROLL

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, ikura, tobiko, fried onion, spicy crumb, cucumber and mango.

DRAGON ROLL

$18.00

Sweet potato tempura topped with grilled fresh water eel and avocado

FENWAY ROLL

FENWAY ROLL

$18.00

Seared tuna, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and wasabi.

LOBSTER TEMP ROLL

LOBSTER TEMP ROLL

$17.00

Asparagus, avocado, lobster wrapped in soy paper and then fried.

NOOKIE ROLL

NOOKIE ROLL

$22.00

Torched Toro, Shrimp Katsu, Avocado Katsu, Tobiko, Kabayaki

PHOENIX ROLL

PHOENIX ROLL

$18.00

Seared salmon, kani, tobiko, spicy mayo and kabayaki

RAINBOW ROLL

$18.00

Shrimp, crab stick, tobiko, spicy mayo, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, and avocado

RED SPIDER ROLL

$19.00

Soft shell crab, tuna, tobiko and kabayaki

REDSOX ROLL

$18.00

SALMON JALAPENO ROLL

$18.00
SNOW MOUNTAIN ROLL

SNOW MOUNTAIN ROLL

$17.00

Shrimp tempura and snow crab.

SPIDER ROLL

$16.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko with unagi sauce

SUMMER ROLL

SUMMER ROLL

$17.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber and tobiko

SWEET MISO YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$18.00

TASTY ROLL

$20.00

TIGER ROLL

$18.00

Smoked salmon, ikura, unagi, squid and cucumber

TORCHED TORO JALAPENO ROLL

$22.00
YUZU YELLOWTAIL ROLL

YUZU YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$18.00

Seared hamachi, avocado, tobiko, cucumber, spicy mayo and yuzu.

VOLCANO ROLL

VOLCANO ROLL

$15.00

Kani, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, spicy mayo and kabayaki

Sweet

Chocolate Tiramisu

$9.00

Chocolate Gyoza

$9.00

Tempura Ice-cream

$9.00

Mochi

$9.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Strawberry Cream cheese Spring Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Catering

40 PC Classic Sushi and Roll Platter

$100.00

41 PC Deluxe Roll Platter

$100.00

42 PC Veggie Platter

$60.00

48 PC Lite and Fit Platter

$75.00

50 PC Maki and Nigiri Supreme Platter

$115.00

80 PC Maki and Nigiri Top Tier Platter

$125.00

Chicken karaage tray

$60.00

Chicken Kushiyaki Tray

$150.00

Chicken or Salmon Teriyaki Tray

$195.00

Chocolate Tiramisu Tray

$40.00

Edamame Platter

$40.00

House Salad Platter

$35.00

Player platter

$135.00

Pork Gyoza Tray

$55.00

Seaweed Salad Platter

$40.00

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Tray

$170.00

Shrimp Shumai Tray

$55.00

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice Tray Platter

$75.00

Streamed Bun Tray

$135.00

Takoyaki Tray

$80.00

Vegetable Fried Rice Tray

$95.00

Wings Tray

$80.00

Yaki Soba Tray

$95.00

Toro Jalapeno Roll

$24.99

Salmon Jalapeno Roll

$18.99

Katsu Curry

$29.00

GyuDon

$210.00

80 Pcs Sushi Platter

$175.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$210.00

Stir Fried Udon

$140.00

Katsu Curry Tray

$210.00

Wok Seared Ribeye Tray

$235.00

Veggies Fresh Spring Roll

$5.25

Spicy Pork Bulgogi Tray

$196.00

Stir Fried Vegetable

$140.00

48 Pcs Sushi Platter

$90.00

White Rice

Miso Yaki Tray

$225.00

Lo Mein Tray

$115.00

House Salad Tray

$90.00

Sauce

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Unagi Sauce

$1.50

Ponzu Sauce

$1.50

Spicy Edamame Sauce

$1.50

Ginger Dressing

$1.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

Katsu Sauce

$1.50

Sriracha Sauce

$1.50

Bibimbab Sauce

$1.50

Sweet Chilli Sauce

$1.50

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottle Sparkling Water

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Lemonade Can

$3.00

Ginger Ale Can

$3.00

Sparkling Water Large

$6.00Out of stock

Large Saratoga Still Water

$6.00

Mocktail

BROWN SUGAR GINGER SODA

$9.00

Capis

$9.00

Cocomango

$9.00

Kimono berry

$9.00

Ichigo yuzu

$9.00

Sparkling Hibiscus Tea

$7.00

Nikko Passion

$9.00Out of stock

High-Ball

BROWN SUGAR GINER HIGH BALL

$12.00

Classic High ball

$11.00

Shochu sour High ball

$12.00

Lavender High ball

$12.00

Tokapico High ball

$12.00Out of stock

Whiskey flight

Premium set

$109.00

Intermediate set

$79.00

Beginner set

$59.00

East meets west

$49.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Basho is the first modern Japanese brasserie to hit Boston, serving the freshest and most high-quality ingredients and sushi (flown in daily from around the world). With a variety of seating options—from communal tables, a private dining and intimate corners to a sushi bar, raw bar and sleek liquor bar—Basho pulses with the raw energy of the city from opening to close.

Website

Location

1338 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215

Directions

