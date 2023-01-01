Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami sandwiches in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

American Provisions - Southie-Southie-Southie

613 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPECIAL: Pastrami Sandwich$11.00
Pastrami Beef, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Yellow Mustard, Boston Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles on a White Ciabatta
More about American Provisions - Southie-Southie-Southie
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Regular Pastrami Sandwich$9.50
Regular hot pastrami on a seeded roll.
Super Pastrami Sandwich$10.50
Hot pastrami served on an onion roll.
Super Pastrami Sandwich Dinner$17.00
Hot pastrami sandwich on an onion roll served with French fries and Cole slaw.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

