Pastrami sandwiches in Boston

More about American Provisions - Southie-Southie-Southie
American Provisions - Southie-Southie-Southie
613 East Broadway, Boston
|SPECIAL: Pastrami Sandwich
|$11.00
Pastrami Beef, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Yellow Mustard, Boston Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles on a White Ciabatta
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Regular Pastrami Sandwich
|$9.50
Regular hot pastrami on a seeded roll.
|Super Pastrami Sandwich
|$10.50
Hot pastrami served on an onion roll.
|Super Pastrami Sandwich Dinner
|$17.00
Hot pastrami sandwich on an onion roll served with French fries and Cole slaw.
