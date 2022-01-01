Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey cake in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve honey cake

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
honey almond cake slice$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
More about Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Honey Bundt Cake Slice$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery - Berklee
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Honey Bundt Cake Slice$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Honey Bundt Cake Slice$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery - Northeastern
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Honey Bundt Cake Slice$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Honey Bundt Cake Slice$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery - Emerson
Hojoko image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hojoko

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Cake$11.00
More about Hojoko
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Honey Bundt Cake Slice$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery - Summer Street
Item pic

 

Bakey

151 Tremont, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Cake Loaf$16.00
More about Bakey
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery - South Boston
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Honey Bundt Cake Slice$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery - One Boston Place
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Dalton Street

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
honey almond cake slice$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
More about Flour Bakery - Dalton Street
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
honey almond cake slice$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
More about Flour Bakery - South End
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Honey Bundt Cake Slice$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

