Honey cake in Boston

Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|honey almond cake slice
|$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
Tatte Bakery - Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Honey Apple Cake Slice
|$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Honey Bundt Cake Slice
|$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Honey Apple Cake Slice
|$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Honey Bundt Cake Slice
|$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
Tatte Bakery - Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Honey Apple Cake Slice
|$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Honey Bundt Cake Slice
|$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Honey Apple Cake Slice
|$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Honey Bundt Cake Slice
|$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
Tatte Bakery - Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Honey Apple Cake Slice
|$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Honey Bundt Cake Slice
|$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
Tatte Bakery - Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Honey Apple Cake Slice
|$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Honey Bundt Cake Slice
|$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
Tatte Bakery - South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Honey Apple Cake Slice
|$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Honey Apple Cake Slice
|$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Honey Bundt Cake Slice
|$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
Tatte Bakery - One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Honey Apple Cake Slice
|$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Flour Bakery - Dalton Street
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|honey almond cake slice
|$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
Flour Bakery - South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|honey almond cake slice
|$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Honey Apple Cake Slice
|$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Honey Bundt Cake Slice
|$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
