Tatte Bakery - Berklee

160 Mass Avenue

Boston, MA 02115

Brunch (Available on Weekends)

Available Friday to Sunday.
Vanilla Sugar Donut

Vanilla Sugar Donut

$4.00Out of stock

Brioche Donut tossed in vanilla sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Strawberry Jam Filled Donut

Strawberry Jam Filled Donut

$4.00Out of stock

Brioche donut filled with housemade strawberry jam, dusted in powdered sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

French Toast

French Toast

$13.50

Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Savory French Toast

Savory French Toast

$14.50

Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Greek Style Pancakes

Greek Style Pancakes

$13.00

Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Egg in the Hole with Ham & Cheese

Egg in the Hole with Ham & Cheese

$15.00

Two fried eggs, ham, and Vermont cheddar cheese nestled in a sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad.Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Egg in the Hole

Egg in the Hole

$13.50

Two fried eggs nestled in a housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Meze Breakfast

Meze Breakfast

$13.00

Two eggs your style, housemade cashew pepper spread, sunflower spread, whipped feta and zaatar. Served with tomato salad and housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Cashew)

Breakfast

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.85

Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$11.25

Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Halloumi & Sunny-Side Breakfast Sandwich

Halloumi & Sunny-Side Breakfast Sandwich

$9.85

Seared halloumi cheese, griddled tomatoes, and sautéed spinach with a sunny-side up egg on our house-made challah roll. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Biscuit & Egg Sandwich

Biscuit & Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$12.85

Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere and Mornay sauce. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$13.85

Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere, egg your style, and Mornay sauce. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Lamb Hash

Lamb Hash

$15.00

Our own version of Hash! Lamb cooked with warm spices sautéed with potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, pickled red cabbage, and then topped with a poached egg and green dressing. Served with roasted garlic labneh, tomato salad and our housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Spinach, Sunchoke & Egg Plate

Spinach, Sunchoke & Egg Plate

$11.50

Sauteed spinach, roasted sunchokes, and poached egg served over garlic labneh and topped with Aleppo chili oil. Served with housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate

Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate

$10.00

Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Tomato & Goat Cheese Scrambled Egg Plate

Tomato & Goat Cheese Scrambled Egg Plate

$10.00

Two eggs soft scrambled served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and sun-dried cherry tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil served with toasted housemade sourdough. You can add on sautéed spinach. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Roasted Pear, Granola & Labneh

Roasted Pear, Granola & Labneh

$9.50

Roasted pears served with housemade granola, labneh, and VT maple syrup. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)

Muesli

Muesli

$7.00+

Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame. Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)

Bread & Butter

Bread & Butter

$6.00

Toasted housemade bread served with butter and housemade jam. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Toast

Sandwiches & Tartines

BLAT

BLAT

$11.50

Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy

Turkey BLAT

Turkey BLAT

$11.85

Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy

Chicken Pita

$11.85

Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, bibb lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Lamb Kebab Pita

Lamb Kebab Pita

$13.50

Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.85

Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$11.85

Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Lamb Sandwich

Lamb Sandwich

$12.50

Lamb cooked with warm spices served with roasted garlic labneh and pickled red cabbage on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich

Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)

Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich

Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich

$11.00

Roasted cauliflower, pine nuts, spiced labneh, golden raisins, chilies, cilantro, and capers on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Tree Nut (Pine)

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$11.85

Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish

Prosciutto & Fig Panini

Prosciutto & Fig Panini

$12.50

Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.50

Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Fontina, VT Cheddar, parmesan, sundried tomato, roasted garlic, capers, dijon mustard, parsley and thyme spread on a housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Kids Sandwich

$5.50

A classic Tatte sandwich. Toasted challah bread with sliced cheddar cheese. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine

Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine

$13.85

Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish

Prosciutto & Fried Egg Tartine

$12.50

Prosciutto, housemade pesto, sunny-side up egg, grated parmesan on a whipped goat and ricotta cheese, served on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pine)

Avocado Tartine

Avocado Tartine

$12.50

Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish with poached eggs on sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Egg

Salads & Soups

Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad

Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad

$14.85

Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$14.85

Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish

Crunchy Halloumi Salad

Crunchy Halloumi Salad

$14.50

Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)

Green & Nutty Salad

Green & Nutty Salad

$13.50

Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$12.50

Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Chicken & Kale Soup

$6.00+

Contains: Wheat, Egg

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$6.00+

Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Chicken, White Bean, & Squash Soup

$6.00+Out of stock

Contains: Wheat, Egg

Sweet Potato Soup

$6.00+Out of stock

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Shakshuka, Plates & Flatbreads

Potato, Mushroom, & Bacon Shakshuka

Potato, Mushroom, & Bacon Shakshuka

$14.50

Potato sauce, baby spinach, shiitake, and button mushrooms, poached egg topped with bacon, parsley relish, garlic Aleppo oil, grated parmesan, and fresh parsley served with housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Traditional Shakshuka

Traditional Shakshuka

$14.00

Traditional North African dish of eggs poached in a tomato sauce with chili, bell peppers, and onions spiced with cumin and topped with feta and parsley. Served with housemade challah bread. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Lamb Meatball & Labneh Shakshuka

Lamb Meatball & Labneh Shakshuka

$15.00

Tomato and bell pepper sauce, eggs, lamb meatballs, and peppadew peppers topped with spicy labneh and parsley. Served with housemade challah bread. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Mushroom & Squash Farro Bowl

Mushroom & Squash Farro Bowl

$12.50

Warm farro, roasted button mushrooms, acorn squash, and arugula tossed with parsley relish served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and a poached egg. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Roasted Mushroom, Spinach & Potato Bowl

Roasted Mushroom, Spinach & Potato Bowl

$11.85

Roasted shiitake and button mushrooms sauteed with spinach, pee wee potatoes and chives served over potato cream topped with poached egg, parmesan and served with toasted sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Chickpea & Fava Plate

Chickpea & Fava Plate

$11.50

Chickpea puree topped with warm caramelized red onions, green favas, aleppo chili oil, dukkah, and herb salad. Served with warm pita. Contains: Wheat, Sesame, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)

Lamb Kebab Plate

Lamb Kebab Plate

$13.50

Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame

Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread Slice

$6.50Out of stock

Housemade flatbread with tomatoes, pesto, and fresh mozzarella, topped with basil and olive oil. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Pine)

Mushroom, Caramelized Onion & Potato Flatbread Slice

Mushroom, Caramelized Onion & Potato Flatbread Slice

$6.50Out of stock

Housemade flatbread baked with shiitake and button mushrooms, potatoes, caramelized onion, fontina cheese and fresh thyme. Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Tatte Housemade Bread

Baguette

Baguette

$4.85

Contains: Wheat

Sourdough

Sourdough

$8.50

Contains: Wheat

Grab & Go

Cashew Pepper Spread

Cashew Pepper Spread

$8.00

Housemade pepper cashew (magic!) relish. Add to salad, eggs, meat, or use as a spread to create your own sandwich. | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Tree Nut (Cashew)

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

G&G Berries & Grapes

$6.00

Fresh Berries and Grapes. Enjoy!

G&G Roasted Pear, Granola, & Labneh

$7.00

Roasted pears served with house-made granola, labneh, and maple syrup. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)

Mediterranean Farro Salad

$7.00

Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame

Labneh

$8.00

Our famous creamy yogurt. Enjoy it as is, or add it next to your fruit, granola, or savory meal. | Size: 1 Pint Contains: Dairy

Tuna Salad

$8.00

Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy, Fish

Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz

$8.00

Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz Contains: Dairy

Drip Coffee

Coffee

Coffee

$3.25+

Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.

Cafe au Lait

$3.75+

Stumptown drip coffee finished with steamed milk. Contains: Dairy

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste

Nitro

$5.50+

Cold Brew coffee infused with nitrogen to add a light effervescence that gives coffee more flavor depth, no ice needed!

Red Eye

$3.75+

Drip Coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.

Iced Red Eye

$5.25+

Cold brew topped with a double shot of espresso

Box of Coffee

$25.00

Great for larger groups or coffee lovers. Includes 96 oz of Hairbender drip coffee, 8 oz coffee cups & lids, 3 sugar variations, wood stirrers, and a 12 oz cup each of milk and half & half. Serves 6-8. Contains: Dairy

Espresso & Iced Espresso

Kabocha Squash Latte - 12 oz

$5.50

Kabocha squash puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and honey topped with espresso and steamed milk. Contains: Dairy

Iced Kabocha Squash Latte - 12 oz

$5.50

Kabocha Squash puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and honey topped with espresso and milk Conatins: Dairy

Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz

$5.50

Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame

Iced Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz

$5.50

Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame

Latte

Latte

$4.75+

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy

Double Espresso

$3.50

A double ristretto shot of espresso using Stumptown Coffee Roasters’ Hairbender Blend

Macchiato

$4.00

A traditional 3 oz espresso macchiato with a double espresso topped with rich milk foam. Contains: Dairy

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk resulting in a 4 oz beverage topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam. Contains: Dairy

Flat White - 8 oz

$4.75

An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso, steamed milk and topped with glossy microfoam Contains: Dairy

Americano

$3.75+

A double shot of espresso poured over hot water

Mocha

$5.25+

Valrhona dark chocolate whisked into a double ristretto shot with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Contains: Dairy

Iced Americano

$3.75+

A double shot of espresso poured over cold water

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso, 63 % Valrhona chocolate and milk Contains: Dairy and soy

Decaf Espresso & Decaf Iced Espresso

Decaf Kabocha Squash Latte - 12 oz

$5.50

Kabocha squash puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and honey topped with decaf espresso and steamed milk Contains: Dairy

Iced Decaf Kabocha Squash Latte - 12 oz

$5.50

Kabocha Squash puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and honey topped with decaf espresso and milk Contains: Dairy

Decaf Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz

$5.50

Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame

Iced Decaf Honey Halva Latte - 12oz

$5.50

Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame

Decaf Latte

$4.75+

Contains: Dairy

Decaf Double Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.75

Contains: Dairy

Decaf Cortado

$4.25

Contains: Dairy

Decaf Macchiato

$4.00

Contains: Dairy

Decaf Flat White - 8 oz

$4.75

Contains: Dairy

Decaf Americano

$3.75+

Decaf Mocha

$5.25+

Contains: Dairy, Soy

Iced Decaf Latte

Iced Decaf Latte

$4.75+

Contains: Dairy

Iced Decaf Americano

$3.75+

Iced Decaf Mocha

$5.25+

Decaf Espresso, 63 % Valrhona chocolate and milk Contains: Dairy and soy

Tea Lattes & Milk

Beet Latte 12 oz

$5.50

Roasted beets, cardamom, and maple syrup. Contains: Dairy

Iced Beet Latte 16 oz

$5.50

Roasted beets, cardamom, and maple syrup. Contains: Dairy

Turmeric & Honey Latte 12 oz

$5.50

Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. Contains: Dairy

Iced Turmeric and Honey Latte 16 oz

$5.50

Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. Contains: Dairy

Chai Latte

$4.50+

House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed. Contains: Dairy

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Mem tea premium grade matcha with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy

London Fog

$3.25+

A traditional earl grey tea latte with steamed milk and vanilla syrup. Contains: Dairy

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice. Contains: Dairy

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Contains: Dairy

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy

Cold Milk

$3.00+

Contains: Dairy

Steamed Milk

$3.00+

Contains: Dairy

Hot Tea & Iced Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.50+

Iced Golden Green Tea

$3.50+

Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea

$3.50+

Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.

Chamomille Tea

$3.00

A soothing herbal blend of chamomile, highlighting the zing of lemon grass and accented with floral lavender flowers. Caffeine free.

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00

A classic tea blend flavored with bergamot and accented with blue cornflower petals.

English Breakfast Tea

$3.00

This breakfast tea from the Chandighat Estate is soft and sweet with caramel and cherrywood notes, with a citrus finish.

Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.00

China Gunpowder rolled green tea with a balanced addition of specially selected mint.

Golden Green Tea

$3.00

The emerald green leaves contain a sweetness and texture reminiscent of steamed collard greens, accented with notes of alfalfa and raw cashews.

Juice, Sparkling Drinks & Water

16oz Sparkling Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

Matcha concentrate, simple syrup, lemon juice topped with sparkling water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Limonata Pellegrino

$3.00

Blood Orange Pellegrino

$3.00

Orange Juice 12oz

$6.00

Mint Lemonade 12oz

$6.00
Pear Juice 12oz

Pear Juice 12oz

$6.00
Carrot Juice 12oz

Carrot Juice 12oz

$6.00Out of stock
Kale & Apple Juice 12oz

Kale & Apple Juice 12oz

$6.00