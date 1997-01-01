Tatte Bakery - Berklee
160 Mass Avenue
Boston, MA 02115
Popular Items
Brunch (Available on Weekends)
Vanilla Sugar Donut
Brioche Donut tossed in vanilla sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Strawberry Jam Filled Donut
Brioche donut filled with housemade strawberry jam, dusted in powdered sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
French Toast
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Savory French Toast
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Greek Style Pancakes
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Egg in the Hole with Ham & Cheese
Two fried eggs, ham, and Vermont cheddar cheese nestled in a sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad.Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Egg in the Hole
Two fried eggs nestled in a housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Meze Breakfast
Two eggs your style, housemade cashew pepper spread, sunflower spread, whipped feta and zaatar. Served with tomato salad and housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Cashew)
Breakfast
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Halloumi & Sunny-Side Breakfast Sandwich
Seared halloumi cheese, griddled tomatoes, and sautéed spinach with a sunny-side up egg on our house-made challah roll. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Croque Monsieur
Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere and Mornay sauce. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Croque Madame
Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere, egg your style, and Mornay sauce. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Lamb Hash
Our own version of Hash! Lamb cooked with warm spices sautéed with potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, pickled red cabbage, and then topped with a poached egg and green dressing. Served with roasted garlic labneh, tomato salad and our housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Spinach, Sunchoke & Egg Plate
Sauteed spinach, roasted sunchokes, and poached egg served over garlic labneh and topped with Aleppo chili oil. Served with housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tomato & Goat Cheese Scrambled Egg Plate
Two eggs soft scrambled served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and sun-dried cherry tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil served with toasted housemade sourdough. You can add on sautéed spinach. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Roasted Pear, Granola & Labneh
Roasted pears served with housemade granola, labneh, and VT maple syrup. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame. Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Bread & Butter
Toasted housemade bread served with butter and housemade jam. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Toast
Sandwiches & Tartines
BLAT
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy
Turkey BLAT
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy
Chicken Pita
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, bibb lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Lamb Kebab Pita
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Lamb Sandwich
Lamb cooked with warm spices served with roasted garlic labneh and pickled red cabbage on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich
Roasted cauliflower, pine nuts, spiced labneh, golden raisins, chilies, cilantro, and capers on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Tree Nut (Pine)
Tuna Sandwich
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
Prosciutto & Fig Panini
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Grilled Cheese
Fontina, VT Cheddar, parmesan, sundried tomato, roasted garlic, capers, dijon mustard, parsley and thyme spread on a housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Kids Sandwich
A classic Tatte sandwich. Toasted challah bread with sliced cheddar cheese. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Prosciutto & Fried Egg Tartine
Prosciutto, housemade pesto, sunny-side up egg, grated parmesan on a whipped goat and ricotta cheese, served on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pine)
Avocado Tartine
Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish with poached eggs on sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Egg
Salads & Soups
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Tuna Nicoise Salad
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
Crunchy Halloumi Salad
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
Green & Nutty Salad
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Fattoush Salad
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Chicken & Kale Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Chicken, White Bean, & Squash Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
Sweet Potato Soup
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Shakshuka, Plates & Flatbreads
Potato, Mushroom, & Bacon Shakshuka
Potato sauce, baby spinach, shiitake, and button mushrooms, poached egg topped with bacon, parsley relish, garlic Aleppo oil, grated parmesan, and fresh parsley served with housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Traditional Shakshuka
Traditional North African dish of eggs poached in a tomato sauce with chili, bell peppers, and onions spiced with cumin and topped with feta and parsley. Served with housemade challah bread. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Lamb Meatball & Labneh Shakshuka
Tomato and bell pepper sauce, eggs, lamb meatballs, and peppadew peppers topped with spicy labneh and parsley. Served with housemade challah bread. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Mushroom & Squash Farro Bowl
Warm farro, roasted button mushrooms, acorn squash, and arugula tossed with parsley relish served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and a poached egg. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Roasted Mushroom, Spinach & Potato Bowl
Roasted shiitake and button mushrooms sauteed with spinach, pee wee potatoes and chives served over potato cream topped with poached egg, parmesan and served with toasted sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Chickpea & Fava Plate
Chickpea puree topped with warm caramelized red onions, green favas, aleppo chili oil, dukkah, and herb salad. Served with warm pita. Contains: Wheat, Sesame, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Lamb Kebab Plate
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread Slice
Housemade flatbread with tomatoes, pesto, and fresh mozzarella, topped with basil and olive oil. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Pine)
Mushroom, Caramelized Onion & Potato Flatbread Slice
Housemade flatbread baked with shiitake and button mushrooms, potatoes, caramelized onion, fontina cheese and fresh thyme. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Tatte Housemade Bread
Grab & Go
Cashew Pepper Spread
Housemade pepper cashew (magic!) relish. Add to salad, eggs, meat, or use as a spread to create your own sandwich. | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Tree Nut (Cashew)
Chicken Salad
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
G&G Berries & Grapes
Fresh Berries and Grapes. Enjoy!
G&G Roasted Pear, Granola, & Labneh
Roasted pears served with house-made granola, labneh, and maple syrup. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Mediterranean Farro Salad
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Labneh
Our famous creamy yogurt. Enjoy it as is, or add it next to your fruit, granola, or savory meal. | Size: 1 Pint Contains: Dairy
Tuna Salad
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy, Fish
Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz Contains: Dairy
Drip Coffee
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Cafe au Lait
Stumptown drip coffee finished with steamed milk. Contains: Dairy
Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Nitro
Cold Brew coffee infused with nitrogen to add a light effervescence that gives coffee more flavor depth, no ice needed!
Red Eye
Drip Coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.
Iced Red Eye
Cold brew topped with a double shot of espresso
Box of Coffee
Great for larger groups or coffee lovers. Includes 96 oz of Hairbender drip coffee, 8 oz coffee cups & lids, 3 sugar variations, wood stirrers, and a 12 oz cup each of milk and half & half. Serves 6-8. Contains: Dairy
Espresso & Iced Espresso
Kabocha Squash Latte - 12 oz
Kabocha squash puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and honey topped with espresso and steamed milk. Contains: Dairy
Iced Kabocha Squash Latte - 12 oz
Kabocha Squash puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and honey topped with espresso and milk Conatins: Dairy
Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz
Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Iced Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz
Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
Double Espresso
A double ristretto shot of espresso using Stumptown Coffee Roasters’ Hairbender Blend
Macchiato
A traditional 3 oz espresso macchiato with a double espresso topped with rich milk foam. Contains: Dairy
Cortado
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk resulting in a 4 oz beverage topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
Cappuccino
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam. Contains: Dairy
Flat White - 8 oz
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso, steamed milk and topped with glossy microfoam Contains: Dairy
Americano
A double shot of espresso poured over hot water
Mocha
Valrhona dark chocolate whisked into a double ristretto shot with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Iced Americano
A double shot of espresso poured over cold water
Iced Mocha
Espresso, 63 % Valrhona chocolate and milk Contains: Dairy and soy
Decaf Espresso & Decaf Iced Espresso
Decaf Kabocha Squash Latte - 12 oz
Kabocha squash puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and honey topped with decaf espresso and steamed milk Contains: Dairy
Iced Decaf Kabocha Squash Latte - 12 oz
Kabocha Squash puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and honey topped with decaf espresso and milk Contains: Dairy
Decaf Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz
Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Iced Decaf Honey Halva Latte - 12oz
Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Decaf Latte
Contains: Dairy
Decaf Double Espresso
Decaf Cappuccino
Contains: Dairy
Decaf Cortado
Contains: Dairy
Decaf Macchiato
Contains: Dairy
Decaf Flat White - 8 oz
Contains: Dairy
Decaf Americano
Decaf Mocha
Contains: Dairy, Soy
Iced Decaf Latte
Contains: Dairy
Iced Decaf Americano
Iced Decaf Mocha
Decaf Espresso, 63 % Valrhona chocolate and milk Contains: Dairy and soy
Tea Lattes & Milk
Beet Latte 12 oz
Roasted beets, cardamom, and maple syrup. Contains: Dairy
Iced Beet Latte 16 oz
Roasted beets, cardamom, and maple syrup. Contains: Dairy
Turmeric & Honey Latte 12 oz
Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. Contains: Dairy
Iced Turmeric and Honey Latte 16 oz
Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. Contains: Dairy
Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed. Contains: Dairy
Matcha Latte
Mem tea premium grade matcha with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
London Fog
A traditional earl grey tea latte with steamed milk and vanilla syrup. Contains: Dairy
Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice. Contains: Dairy
Iced Matcha Latte
Contains: Dairy
Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy
Cold Milk
Contains: Dairy
Steamed Milk
Contains: Dairy
Hot Tea & Iced Tea
Iced Black Tea
Iced Golden Green Tea
Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
Chamomille Tea
A soothing herbal blend of chamomile, highlighting the zing of lemon grass and accented with floral lavender flowers. Caffeine free.
Earl Grey Tea
A classic tea blend flavored with bergamot and accented with blue cornflower petals.
English Breakfast Tea
This breakfast tea from the Chandighat Estate is soft and sweet with caramel and cherrywood notes, with a citrus finish.
Moroccan Mint Tea
China Gunpowder rolled green tea with a balanced addition of specially selected mint.
Golden Green Tea
The emerald green leaves contain a sweetness and texture reminiscent of steamed collard greens, accented with notes of alfalfa and raw cashews.
Juice, Sparkling Drinks & Water
16oz Sparkling Matcha Lemonade
Matcha concentrate, simple syrup, lemon juice topped with sparkling water