Reuben in Boston

Solid Ground Cafe
742 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Reuben
|$12.00
Slow cooked corned beef, melted Swiss, Russian dressing and sauerkraut on grilled rye.
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Big Boy Reuben
|$15.95
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|ONLINE TURKEY REUBEN
|$13.95
MARBLE, RYE MELTED SWISS, COLE SLAW AND RUSSIAN DRESSEING SERVED WITH FRIES OR GREENS
|D TURKEY REUBEN
|$12.95
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Grilled Dark Rye Reuben
|$13.95
Lean corned beef grilled with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing served on dark rye bread. Served with French fries
Cobblestones
30 Charles St, Boston
|The Reuben
|$12.50
Premium lean pastrami, baby swiss cheese, rainbow vinegar blended slaw with homemade Russian dressing on marbled rye
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Reuben Sandwich
|$11.95
Pressed dark rye grilled with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing and pastrami served with french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Nobility Hill Tavern
423 Main St, Stoneham
|Turkey Reuben
|$14.00
Smoked Turkey, Gruyere Cheese, House Slaw, Pickled Veggies, Marble Rye
