Penguin Pizza

830 Reviews

$

735 Huntington Ave

Boston, MA 02115

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Plain Cheese
Lg Pepperoni
Caesar Salad

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

Spinach & Apple

$10.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.00

Chicken Pesto Panini

$11.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

Hot Chick Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Eggplant Caprese Sub

$11.00

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Reuben

$13.00

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$11.00

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Mains

Chicken Carbonara

$13.00

Pasta Florentine

$11.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.00

Chicken Parmigana

$13.00

Eggplant Parmigana

$13.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.00Out of stock

Pesto Cream Tortellini w/Chicken

$13.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Irish Curry Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Homemade Chili

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich Special

$10.00Out of stock

Catering Menu

FEED THE FRONTLINE

$10.00Out of stock

Half Tray Caesar

$30.00

Half Tray Greek Salad

$30.00

Half Tray Mixed Green

$25.00

Half Tray Spinach & Apple Salad

$35.00

Tray Caesar Salad

$60.00

Tray Chix Carbonara

$90.00

Tray Greek Salad

$60.00

Tray Mixed Green Salad

$50.00

Tray Spaghetti & Meatballs

$90.00

Tray Spinach & Apple Salad

$70.00

Medium Pizzas

To combine two specialty pizzas, please add second specialty under 2nd half toppings

Med Aegean

$15.00

Med Bird

$15.00

Med Blanco

$14.00

Med Bolognese

$15.00

Med Buffalo Bleu

$15.00

Med Butternut Squash

$15.00

Med Cheese Making Kit

$10.50

Med Chicken & Broccoli

$15.00

Med Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.00Out of stock

Med Diablo

$16.00

Med Fungus Amongus

$16.00

Med Honolulu

$16.00

Med Lexi Rae

$16.00

Med Meat Lovers

$17.00

Med Neopolitan

$15.00

Med Pepperoni

$14.00

Med Pepperoni Making Kit

$12.50

Med Plain Cheese

$12.00

Med Pork Pie

$17.00Out of stock

Med Roasted Eggplant

$15.00

Med The Pat

$16.00

Med Tuscan Fig

$17.00

Med Ultimate Penguin

$21.00

Med Veggie Pie

$15.00

Large Pizzas

To combine two specialty pizzas, please add second specialty under 2nd half toppings

Lg Aegean

$18.00

Lg Bird

$18.00

Lg Blanco

$17.00

Lg Bolognese

$18.00

Lg Buffalo Bleu

$18.00

Lg Butternut Squash

$18.00

Lg Chicken & Broccoli

$18.00

Lg Corned Beef & Cabbage

$20.00Out of stock

Lg Diablo

$19.00

Lg Fungus Amongus

$19.00

Lg Honolulu

$19.00

Lg Lexi Rae

$19.00

Lg Meat Lovers

$20.00

Lg Neopolitan

$18.00

Lg Pepperoni

$17.00

Lg Plain Cheese

$15.00

Lg Pork Pie

$20.00Out of stock

Lg Roasted Eggplant

$18.00

Lg The Pat

$19.00

Lg Tuscan Fig

$20.00

Lg Ultimate Penguin

$26.00

Lg Veggie Pie

$18.00

Gluten Free Pizzas

GF Aegean

$13.00

GF Bird

$13.00

GF Blanco

$13.00

GF Buffalo Blue

$13.00

GF Bolognese

$13.00

GF Chix & Broccoli

$13.00

GF Pepperoni

$13.00

GF Neopolitan

$13.00

GF Honolulu

$14.00

GF Plain Cheese

$12.00

GF Veggie Pie

$13.00

GF The Pat

$14.00

GF Roasted Eggplant

$13.00

GF Butternut Squash

$13.00

GF Diablo

$14.00

GF Tuscan Fig

$15.00

GF Ultimate Penguin

$18.00

GF Fungus Amongus

$14.00

Appetizers

12pc Wings

$13.00

Irish Curry Fries

$9.00

Basket Fries

$6.00

Bucket Wings

$30.00

Buffalo Tenders

$11.00

Veggie & Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$9.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Nachos

$8.00

Nachos w/Chili

$11.00Out of stock

Pickle Spears

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Pretzels

$9.00

Traditional Poutine

$11.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Side Irish Curry Sauce

$3.00
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Funky Fare with Local Flair

735 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115

