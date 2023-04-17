  • Home
  • /
  • Boston
  • /
  • Mamaleh's Delicatessen - High Street Place
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mamaleh's Delicatessen High Street Place

review star

No reviews yet

100 High Street

Boston, MA 02110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

BREAKFAST & LUNCH ALL DAY

Bulk Bagels & Schmears

1 Bagel

1 Bagel

$2.25

Choose 1 fresh homemade bagel

6 Bagels

6 Bagels

$13.00

Choose 6 fresh homemade bagels

Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$25.00

Choose 13 fresh homemade bagels

Cream Cheese (half pint)

Cream Cheese (half pint)

whipped in house with fresh ingredients (v, except for salmon cc)

Breakfast & Bagel Sandwiches

8am-8pm
Build Your Bagel

Build Your Bagel

$2.25

Click for "Build-a-Bagel" options or keep scrolling for our favorite bagel sandwiches.

Bagel, Schmear, and Vegetables

Bagel, Schmear, and Vegetables

$6.75

Your choice of bagel, with veggie cream cheese, topped with tomato, cucumber, red onions and capers (v)

The Lastnamer

The Lastnamer

$13.00

Made with Samaki kippered salmon, scallion cc, and cucumber.

Nova Lox Sandwich

Nova Lox Sandwich

$13.75

Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$13.50

Whitefish salad on your choice of bagel with tomato, capers, cucumber, and red onion

The Ida

The Ida

$5.00

Plain bagel, plain cream cheese, raspberry jam (v)

LEO

LEO

$9.25

Lox, scrambled eggs and onion with dill mayo on a homemade challah roll

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a homemade challah roll

Pastrami, Egg, and Cheese

Pastrami, Egg, and Cheese

$9.50

Pastrami, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and russian dressing on a homemade challah roll

Salami, Egg, and Cheese

Salami, Egg, and Cheese

$9.00

Salami, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and mustardy-mayo on a homemade challah roll

Smoked Fish Platter for Two

Smoked Fish Platter for Two

$37.00Out of stock

**Please allow 30 minutes to prepare** 1/4 lb Nova lox, 1/2 lb smoked whitefish salad, cream cheese, red onion, tomato, capers, cucumbers, lemon, 1 plain bagel, 1 everything bagel

Smoked Fish Platter (comes with 6 fresh-frozen bagels)

Smoked Fish Platter (comes with 6 fresh-frozen bagels)

$90.00Out of stock

**Please allow 30-45 minutes to prepare** Feeds 6 people. A lovely platter with 1/2 lb Nova Lox, 1 lb Whitefish Salad, cream cheese, sliced tomato, cucumber, red onion, capers, lemon a 1/2 dozen assorted fresh-frozen Mamaleh's bagels - 2 plain, 2 sesame, 2 everything. Perfect for: entertaining friends for brunch, easy breakfast for the family, bris, baby naming, or shiva

Babka French Toast (3 slices, hot)

Babka French Toast (3 slices, hot)

$12.00

Our homemade cinnamon and chocolate babka in delicious french toast form. Served with raspberry jam.

Sandwiches

Corned Beef Reuben

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss, and sauerkraut pressed on seeded rye

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$15.00

Pastrami, russian dressing, swiss, and sauerkraut pressed on seeded rye

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$15.00

Farmer's and Cook's turkey, russian dressing, swiss, and sauerkraut pressed on seeded rye

Smoked Mushroom Reuben

Smoked Mushroom Reuben

$15.00

Smoked portobello mushrooms, russian, swiss, & sauerkraut, pressed on seeded rye.

Vegetarian Reuben

Vegetarian Reuben

$15.00

Mrs. Goldfarb's Plant-based Deli Meat, russian dressing, swiss, and sauerkraut pressed on seeded rye (Nitrate Free, Animal Free, Cholesterol Free, Low-Fat, Low-Carb, Protein Packed) (contains wheat & soy)

Corned Beef Rachel

Corned Beef Rachel

$15.00

Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss, and coleslaw pressed on seeded rye

Pastrami Rachel

Pastrami Rachel

$15.00

Pastrami, russian dressing, swiss, and coleslaw pressed on seeded rye

Turkey Rachel

Turkey Rachel

$15.00

Farmer's and Cook's turkey, russian dressing, swiss, and coleslaw pressed on seeded rye

Smoked Mushroom Rachel

Smoked Mushroom Rachel

$15.00

Smoked portobello mushrooms, russian, swiss & coleslaw, pressed on seeded rye.

Vegetarian Rachel

Vegetarian Rachel

$15.00

Mrs. Goldfarb's Plant-based Deli Meat, russian dressing, swiss, and coleslaw pressed on seeded rye (Nitrate Free, Animal Free, Cholesterol Free, Low-Fat, Low-Carb, Protein Packed) (contains wheat & soy)

Hot Pastrami (4oz Sandwich)

Hot Pastrami (4oz Sandwich)

$12.00

Warm Mamaleh's pastrami, deli mustard, on seeded rye

Hot Pastrami (8oz Sandwich)

Hot Pastrami (8oz Sandwich)

$19.75

Warm Mamaleh's pastrami, deli mustard, on seeded rye

Hot Corned Beef (4oz Sandwich)

Hot Corned Beef (4oz Sandwich)

$12.00

Warm Mamaleh's corned beef, deli mustard, on seeded rye

Hot Corned Beef (8oz Sandwich)

Hot Corned Beef (8oz Sandwich)

$19.75

Warm Mamaleh's corned beef, deli mustard, on seeded rye

Hot 50/50 (8oz)

Hot 50/50 (8oz)

$19.75

4oz Mamaleh's pastrami AND 4oz Mamaleh's corned beef with deli mustard on seeded rye

Cold Turkey Sandwich

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey, coleslaw, russian dressing, swiss, pickles on a homemade challah roll

Hot Dogs

Hot Dogs

$7.50

2 dogs with deli mustard and kraut on griddled buns

Cold Tongue (4oz)

Cold Tongue (4oz)

$16.75Out of stock

Thin sliced on seeded rye, served with deli mustard...the only sandwich that tastes you back

Hot Tongue Sandwich (4oz)

Hot Tongue Sandwich (4oz)

$16.75Out of stock

Warm Mamaleh's tongue, deli mustard, on seeded rye

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, celery, mustard, and scallions, with arugula on a challah roll

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken salad with arugula on a homemade challah roll

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.25

Tuna salad (white albacore, onions, celery, capers, pickles, mayo, lemon and dill), tomato and mixed greens on rye bread.

Chopped Liver Sandwich

Chopped Liver Sandwich

$12.00

Mamaleh's chopped chicken liver, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard on rye bread

Pastrami Chopped Liver Sandwich

Pastrami Chopped Liver Sandwich

$15.50

4 oz pastrami, good schmear of chopped liver, red onion, and mustard on rye bread

Custom Turkey Sandwich (4oz)

$8.50

Start with 4 ounces of Farmer's and Cook's sliced turkey, select your choice of bread and let your taste buds decide the rest. The only limit to the toppings is your imagination.

Soups

Cup Matzah Ball Soup (hot)

Cup Matzah Ball Soup (hot)

$6.00

6 ounces of our flavorful broth with chicken, carrots, celery and one matzah ball!

Quart Matzah Ball Soup (hot)

Quart Matzah Ball Soup (hot)

$15.00

Our flavorful broth with chicken, carrots, celery and two matzah balls!

Bubbe's Broth (12oz, hot)

$4.00

Sip on some chicken stock to warm you up! A 12oz cup of just broth. Sure to warm you up like a hug from bubbe.

Sides

Fox Family Farms Potato Chips

$2.25
1 Pickle

1 Pickle

$2.25

Classic half sour pickle!

Side Cream Cheese (2oz)

Side Cream Cheese (2oz)

Enough for 1 bagel.

Fish Plate Vegetables

Fish Plate Vegetables

$5.50

greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber and capers

Coleslaw (half pint)

Coleslaw (half pint)

$3.25

Not just for Rachels. Great as a side too. A creamy slaw of shredded red cabbage, and carrots, with mayonnaise, Deli Guy's mustard, sugar, cider vinegar, celery seed and black pepper.

Potato Salad (half pint)

Potato Salad (half pint)

$5.50Out of stock

A lunch essential. Ingredients: red skin potatoes, red onion,hard boiled eggs, parsley, mayonnaise, dijon mustard, cider vinegar, salt, pepper

Side of Homemade Russian Dressing

Side of Homemade Russian Dressing

$0.50

Featuring tasty ingredients such as mayo, ketchup, tabasco, sour cream, parsley, shallots, pickles, lemon juice, and horseradish.

Side of Deli Mustard

Side of Deli Mustard

$0.25

No yellow mustard here, sorry.

DESSERTS & BAKERY

Pastries

Hamantaschen - Chocolate Tahini

Hamantaschen - Chocolate Tahini

$2.25Out of stock

Chocolate crust with a chocolate tahini filling. 25¢ of each cookie will be donated to Hamantashen for Ukraine.

Coffee Cake Slice

Coffee Cake Slice

$3.75

made with sour cream and walnuts (v)

Sesame Tahini Cookie

Sesame Tahini Cookie

$1.00

Peanut butter cookies' allergen conscious older brother. Ingredients: tahini, (a paste made from sesame seeds, white and brown sugar, butter, honey, flour, baking powder

Pumpernickel Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Pumpernickel Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Like the bagel, but as a cookie! Ingredients: toasted rye flour, all purpose flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, butter, sugar, molasses, eggs, vanilla extract, Valrhona dark chocolate, cocoa nibs.

Raspberry Walnut Rugelach each

Raspberry Walnut Rugelach each

$1.00Out of stock

Flaky delicious 2-bite pastry.

Mandel Bread

Mandel Bread

$1.50

Jewish biscotti with almonds and chocolate.

Cakes & Treats

Chocolate Layer Cake Slice

Chocolate Layer Cake Slice

$6.75

soon to be world famous

Breads

A&J King's Seeded Rye Bread (half loaf, about 12-14 slices)

A&J King's Seeded Rye Bread (half loaf, about 12-14 slices)