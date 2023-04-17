Mamaleh's Delicatessen High Street Place
No reviews yet
100 High Street
Boston, MA 02110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BREAKFAST & LUNCH ALL DAY
Bulk Bagels & Schmears
Breakfast & Bagel Sandwiches
Build Your Bagel
Click for "Build-a-Bagel" options or keep scrolling for our favorite bagel sandwiches.
Bagel, Schmear, and Vegetables
Your choice of bagel, with veggie cream cheese, topped with tomato, cucumber, red onions and capers (v)
The Lastnamer
Made with Samaki kippered salmon, scallion cc, and cucumber.
Nova Lox Sandwich
Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions
Whitefish Salad Sandwich
Whitefish salad on your choice of bagel with tomato, capers, cucumber, and red onion
The Ida
Plain bagel, plain cream cheese, raspberry jam (v)
LEO
Lox, scrambled eggs and onion with dill mayo on a homemade challah roll
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a homemade challah roll
Pastrami, Egg, and Cheese
Pastrami, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and russian dressing on a homemade challah roll
Salami, Egg, and Cheese
Salami, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and mustardy-mayo on a homemade challah roll
Smoked Fish Platter for Two
**Please allow 30 minutes to prepare** 1/4 lb Nova lox, 1/2 lb smoked whitefish salad, cream cheese, red onion, tomato, capers, cucumbers, lemon, 1 plain bagel, 1 everything bagel
Smoked Fish Platter (comes with 6 fresh-frozen bagels)
**Please allow 30-45 minutes to prepare** Feeds 6 people. A lovely platter with 1/2 lb Nova Lox, 1 lb Whitefish Salad, cream cheese, sliced tomato, cucumber, red onion, capers, lemon a 1/2 dozen assorted fresh-frozen Mamaleh's bagels - 2 plain, 2 sesame, 2 everything. Perfect for: entertaining friends for brunch, easy breakfast for the family, bris, baby naming, or shiva
Babka French Toast (3 slices, hot)
Our homemade cinnamon and chocolate babka in delicious french toast form. Served with raspberry jam.
Sandwiches
Corned Beef Reuben
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss, and sauerkraut pressed on seeded rye
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami, russian dressing, swiss, and sauerkraut pressed on seeded rye
Turkey Reuben
Farmer's and Cook's turkey, russian dressing, swiss, and sauerkraut pressed on seeded rye
Smoked Mushroom Reuben
Smoked portobello mushrooms, russian, swiss, & sauerkraut, pressed on seeded rye.
Vegetarian Reuben
Mrs. Goldfarb's Plant-based Deli Meat, russian dressing, swiss, and sauerkraut pressed on seeded rye (Nitrate Free, Animal Free, Cholesterol Free, Low-Fat, Low-Carb, Protein Packed) (contains wheat & soy)
Corned Beef Rachel
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss, and coleslaw pressed on seeded rye
Pastrami Rachel
Pastrami, russian dressing, swiss, and coleslaw pressed on seeded rye
Turkey Rachel
Farmer's and Cook's turkey, russian dressing, swiss, and coleslaw pressed on seeded rye
Smoked Mushroom Rachel
Smoked portobello mushrooms, russian, swiss & coleslaw, pressed on seeded rye.
Vegetarian Rachel
Mrs. Goldfarb's Plant-based Deli Meat, russian dressing, swiss, and coleslaw pressed on seeded rye (Nitrate Free, Animal Free, Cholesterol Free, Low-Fat, Low-Carb, Protein Packed) (contains wheat & soy)
Hot Pastrami (4oz Sandwich)
Warm Mamaleh's pastrami, deli mustard, on seeded rye
Hot Pastrami (8oz Sandwich)
Warm Mamaleh's pastrami, deli mustard, on seeded rye
Hot Corned Beef (4oz Sandwich)
Warm Mamaleh's corned beef, deli mustard, on seeded rye
Hot Corned Beef (8oz Sandwich)
Warm Mamaleh's corned beef, deli mustard, on seeded rye
Hot 50/50 (8oz)
4oz Mamaleh's pastrami AND 4oz Mamaleh's corned beef with deli mustard on seeded rye
Cold Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, coleslaw, russian dressing, swiss, pickles on a homemade challah roll
Hot Dogs
2 dogs with deli mustard and kraut on griddled buns
Cold Tongue (4oz)
Thin sliced on seeded rye, served with deli mustard...the only sandwich that tastes you back
Hot Tongue Sandwich (4oz)
Warm Mamaleh's tongue, deli mustard, on seeded rye
Egg Salad Sandwich
Hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, celery, mustard, and scallions, with arugula on a challah roll
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad with arugula on a homemade challah roll
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna salad (white albacore, onions, celery, capers, pickles, mayo, lemon and dill), tomato and mixed greens on rye bread.
Chopped Liver Sandwich
Mamaleh's chopped chicken liver, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard on rye bread
Pastrami Chopped Liver Sandwich
4 oz pastrami, good schmear of chopped liver, red onion, and mustard on rye bread
Custom Turkey Sandwich (4oz)
Start with 4 ounces of Farmer's and Cook's sliced turkey, select your choice of bread and let your taste buds decide the rest. The only limit to the toppings is your imagination.
Soups
Cup Matzah Ball Soup (hot)
6 ounces of our flavorful broth with chicken, carrots, celery and one matzah ball!
Quart Matzah Ball Soup (hot)
Our flavorful broth with chicken, carrots, celery and two matzah balls!
Bubbe's Broth (12oz, hot)
Sip on some chicken stock to warm you up! A 12oz cup of just broth. Sure to warm you up like a hug from bubbe.
Sides
Fox Family Farms Potato Chips
1 Pickle
Classic half sour pickle!
Side Cream Cheese (2oz)
Enough for 1 bagel.
Fish Plate Vegetables
greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber and capers
Coleslaw (half pint)
Not just for Rachels. Great as a side too. A creamy slaw of shredded red cabbage, and carrots, with mayonnaise, Deli Guy's mustard, sugar, cider vinegar, celery seed and black pepper.
Potato Salad (half pint)
A lunch essential. Ingredients: red skin potatoes, red onion,hard boiled eggs, parsley, mayonnaise, dijon mustard, cider vinegar, salt, pepper
Side of Homemade Russian Dressing
Featuring tasty ingredients such as mayo, ketchup, tabasco, sour cream, parsley, shallots, pickles, lemon juice, and horseradish.
Side of Deli Mustard
No yellow mustard here, sorry.
DESSERTS & BAKERY
Pastries
Hamantaschen - Chocolate Tahini
Chocolate crust with a chocolate tahini filling. 25¢ of each cookie will be donated to Hamantashen for Ukraine.
Coffee Cake Slice
made with sour cream and walnuts (v)
Sesame Tahini Cookie
Peanut butter cookies' allergen conscious older brother. Ingredients: tahini, (a paste made from sesame seeds, white and brown sugar, butter, honey, flour, baking powder
Pumpernickel Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Like the bagel, but as a cookie! Ingredients: toasted rye flour, all purpose flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, butter, sugar, molasses, eggs, vanilla extract, Valrhona dark chocolate, cocoa nibs.
Raspberry Walnut Rugelach each
Flaky delicious 2-bite pastry.
Mandel Bread
Jewish biscotti with almonds and chocolate.