Chipotle chicken in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Solid Ground Cafe

742 Huntington Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Melt$9.90
Grilled chicken, chipotle ranch, cheddar, pickled red onion, tomato, baby greens on ciabatta.
More about Solid Ground Cafe
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

48 WINTER STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
More about Tasty Burger
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
More about Tasty Burger
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

145 Dartmouth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
More about Tasty Burger
Herbed Chipotle Chicken Rice Plate image

 

Fresh Food Generation

185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Herbed Chipotle Chicken Rice Plate$12.00
The Herbed Chipotle Chicken plate includes coconut rice, sweet plantains and pineapple salsa. This is not your typical chipotle. Our chipotle is made with fresh garlic, oregano, onions, dried peppers and bold spices. Non-spicy option.
More about Fresh Food Generation
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

1301-1305 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
More about Tasty Burger
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA image

 

NexDine

121 Seaport Drive, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough
CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO
More about NexDine
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro - Boston, MA

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Al Chipotle$20.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich image

 

b.good

359 Huntington Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about b.good
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich image

 

b.good

255 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about b.good
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich image

 

b.good

360 Longwood Ave., Boston

No reviews yet
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about b.good
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

665 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (780 reviews)
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about b.good
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

84 Summer St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1010 reviews)
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about b.good

