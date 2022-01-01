Chipotle chicken in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Solid Ground Cafe
742 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Chipotle Chicken Melt
|$9.90
Grilled chicken, chipotle ranch, cheddar, pickled red onion, tomato, baby greens on ciabatta.
Tasty Burger
48 WINTER STREET, BOSTON
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
|$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
Tasty Burger
1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
|$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
Tasty Burger
145 Dartmouth Street, Boston
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
|$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
Fresh Food Generation
185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester
|Herbed Chipotle Chicken Rice Plate
|$12.00
The Herbed Chipotle Chicken plate includes coconut rice, sweet plantains and pineapple salsa. This is not your typical chipotle. Our chipotle is made with fresh garlic, oregano, onions, dried peppers and bold spices. Non-spicy option.
Tasty Burger
1301-1305 Boylston Street, Boston
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
|$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
NexDine
121 Seaport Drive, Boston
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough
CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO
El Centro - Boston, MA
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Chicken Al Chipotle
|$20.00
b.good
359 Huntington Avenue, Boston
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
b.good
255 Washington Street, Boston
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
b.good
360 Longwood Ave., Boston
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
b.good
665 Boylston St, Boston
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
b.good
84 Summer St, Boston
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
