Flank steaks in Boston

American Provisions Catering
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Grilled Flank Steak
|$70.00
Marinated in house chimichurri. Served sliced.
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|41 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Fatty Flank, & Tendon
Pho Tai Gau Gan - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|44 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Flank, Tendon, & Tripe
Pho Tai Nam Gan Sach - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|36 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak & Flank
Pho Tai Nam - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
