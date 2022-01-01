Papaya salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve papaya salad
More about Thai Oishi - 203 Adams St
Thai Oishi - 203 Adams St
203 Adams Street, Boston
|Papaya Salad
|$9.95
Green papaya strips, tomatoes and string beans tossed in chili lime and sprinkled with peanuts served with lettuce
|Papaya Salad With Salted Crab
|$11.95
Shredded green papaya salad with salted crab, tomato, long bean, garlic and peanut in a sweet chili lime dressing
More about Beantown Pho and Grill - 272 Newbury Street
Beantown Pho and Grill - 272 Newbury Street
272 Newbury Street, Boston
|Shrimp Papaya Salad (Som Tum)
|$10.50
A refreshing blend of fresh shrimp, shredded papaya, string beans, tomatoes and ground peanuts tossed with a garlic chili lime sauce. Spicy.
