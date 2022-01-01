Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papaya salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve papaya salad

Thai Oishi - 203 Adams St

203 Adams Street, Boston

Takeout
Papaya Salad$9.95
Green papaya strips, tomatoes and string beans tossed in chili lime and sprinkled with peanuts served with lettuce
Papaya Salad With Salted Crab$11.95
Shredded green papaya salad with salted crab, tomato, long bean, garlic and peanut in a sweet chili lime dressing
More about Thai Oishi - 203 Adams St
Beantown Pho and Grill - 272 Newbury Street

272 Newbury Street, Boston

Takeout
Shrimp Papaya Salad (Som Tum)$10.50
A refreshing blend of fresh shrimp, shredded papaya, string beans, tomatoes and ground peanuts tossed with a garlic chili lime sauce. Spicy.
More about Beantown Pho and Grill - 272 Newbury Street
Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PAPAYA SALAD$9.95
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine

