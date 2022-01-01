Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Singapore noodles in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve singapore noodles

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Singapore Style Rice Noodles$14.50
新加坡炒米粉 - Thin rice noodle w mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion, curry flavor.
More about Shun's Kitchen
NOODLES

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
Pad-Mee (Singapore Noodle)$11.25
Southern Thailand style, thin rice vermicelli noodle stir-fried with egg, onion, scallion, bell pepper, carrot, bean sprout, crispy shallot in our light curry powder spice.
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

