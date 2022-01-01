Singapore noodles in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve singapore noodles
More about Shun's Kitchen
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Singapore Style Rice Noodles
|$14.50
新加坡炒米粉 - Thin rice noodle w mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion, curry flavor.
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
NOODLES
Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Pad-Mee (Singapore Noodle)
|$11.25
Southern Thailand style, thin rice vermicelli noodle stir-fried with egg, onion, scallion, bell pepper, carrot, bean sprout, crispy shallot in our light curry powder spice.
