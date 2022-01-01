Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad bowl in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve salad bowl

Phinista image

CREPES

Phinista

96 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Barbecue Chicken Salad Bowl$12.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
Vegetarian Lemongrass Seitan Salad Bowl$12.00
Weird name, but Seitan is vegan and wheat gluten. Most places don't do it because it's hard to get right. Well, we got it right. Subtle lemongrass favors kicks this protein up quite a few notches.
Mom's Classic Tofu Salad Bowl$12.00
This vegetarian salad hails not 1, not 2, but 5 spices ;) If you like Asian flavors and prefer life on the greener side, this is made for you.
More about Phinista
Item pic

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl
Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Item pic

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

269 Huntington ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Bowl (no Shell)$9.75
Salad bowl served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice +any cold toppings. (taco shell per request)
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Item pic

 

El Jefe’s Taqueria

957 Commonwealth ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Bowl (no Shell)$8.75
Salad bowl served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice +any cold toppings. (taco shell per request)
Salad Bowl (no Shell)$9.75
Salad bowl served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice +any cold toppings. (taco shell per request)
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

El Jefe's Taqueria

80 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Bowl (no Shell)$9.75
Salad bowl served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice +any cold toppings. (taco shell per request)
More about El Jefe's Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Tortas

Pad Thai

Garlic Parmesan

Rice Soup

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Croissant Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Dumpling Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston