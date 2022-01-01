Salad bowl in Boston
Phinista
96 Peterborough St, Boston
|Grilled Barbecue Chicken Salad Bowl
|$12.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
|Vegetarian Lemongrass Seitan Salad Bowl
|$12.00
Weird name, but Seitan is vegan and wheat gluten. Most places don't do it because it's hard to get right. Well, we got it right. Subtle lemongrass favors kicks this protein up quite a few notches.
|Mom's Classic Tofu Salad Bowl
|$12.00
This vegetarian salad hails not 1, not 2, but 5 spices ;) If you like Asian flavors and prefer life on the greener side, this is made for you.
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl
El Jefe's Taqueria
269 Huntington ave, Boston
|Salad Bowl (no Shell)
|$9.75
Salad bowl served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice +any cold toppings. (taco shell per request)
El Jefe’s Taqueria
957 Commonwealth ave, Boston
|Salad Bowl (no Shell)
|$8.75
Salad bowl served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice +any cold toppings. (taco shell per request)
