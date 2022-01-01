Strawberry cheesecake in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
