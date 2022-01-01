Cashew chicken in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve cashew chicken
More about Beantown Pho and Grill
Beantown Pho and Grill
272 Newbury Street, Boston
|Cashew Chicken
|$14.00
Sauteed chicken with mushroom, carrot, onions, scallion, pineapple and cashew nuts in a house spicy sauce. Served with rice. Spicy.(usually comes with chicken unless using protein substitute)
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.