Cashew chicken in Boston

Beantown Pho and Grill

272 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cashew Chicken$14.00
Sauteed chicken with mushroom, carrot, onions, scallion, pineapple and cashew nuts in a house spicy sauce. Served with rice. Spicy.(usually comes with chicken unless using protein substitute)
More about Beantown Pho and Grill
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Cashew Nut Chicken$18.50
腰果鸡 - Sliced chicken, broccoli, carrot, celery with brown sauce.
More about Shun's Kitchen

