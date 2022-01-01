Chocolate chip cookies in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|tcho chocolate chip cookie
|$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
Solid Ground Cafe
742 Huntington Ave, Boston
|chocolate chip cookie w/sea salt
|$2.50
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$9.00
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Big Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Our homemade chocolate chip cookie.
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Baked fresh daily. Pro-tip: reheat in microwave for a few seconds for a warm treat with gooey chocolate chips.
Milk Street Cafe
50 Milk St, Boston
|Salted Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookie(D)
|$2.25
|Chocolate Chip Cookie(P)
|$1.95
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.80
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
Mike & Patty's Boston
12 Church Street, Boston
|Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Cookie - M&M Chocolate Chip
|$1.75
|Cookie - Chocolate Chip
|$1.75
George Howell Coffee
505 Washington Street, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Large chewy cookie filled with chocolate chips. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Sea Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.75
Pack of 2
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.85
this monster sized cookie is a fan favorite, fo' sho!
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
84 Peterborough St, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.25
Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
567 Bennington St, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Fresh Food Generation
185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester
|Clarke's Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Vegan, made with non-dairy, semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate, organic sugar, and a touch of molasses!
Bakey
151 Tremont, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Nothing to say, its just the best choc chip
but if you are asked
The cookie dough is made with Butter and we use Dark, milk and white chocolate in it.
Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events
492 Tremont St., Boston
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH-NUT 6-PACK
two each: chocolate chip cookies frosted with white chocolate, strawberry white chocolate, dark chocolate + sprinkles. these ones are cookies, folks!
Fomu
655 Tremont Street, Boston
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies- 3 pack
|$9.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"
|$59.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
*contains soy, coconut
**No customizations available at this time
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
|$7.95
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|tcho chocolate chip cookie
|$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
The Butcher Shop
552 Tremont Street, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
George Howell Coffee
100 Hanover Street, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Large chewy cookie filled with chocolate chips. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
Fomu
140 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
|$7.95
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies- 3 pack
|$9.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"
|$46.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
(contains soy, coconut)
*customizations not available at this time
