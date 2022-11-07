  • Home
Dorchester-Dorchester-Dorchester American Provisions-Dorchester

No reviews yet

1971 Dorchester Avenue

Boston, MA 02124

Popular Items

Farm house
ITALIAN
Cold Brew

Coffee & Tea

Cold Brew

$3.50+

flatblack coffee (micro-roasted right here in boston) served iced

Hot Coffee

$2.75

flatblack coffee (micro-roasted right here in boston) served hot

MEM Tea

$2.25

pick from our five flavors of MEM tea (caffeinated and decaffeinated options available)

Espresso

$1.50+

a single, double, or triple shot of espresso

Latte

$4.00

your choice of milk and a double shot of espresso made iced or hot, with the optional addition of one of our house-made syrups

Chai Latte

$4.00

your choice of milk and chai concentrate (need an extra kick? add a shot of espresso and make it a dirty chai)

Cappuccino

$3.75

a double shot of espresso with 5oz of your choice of milk

Flat White

$5.25

your choice of milk and a triple shot of espresso made iced or hot, with the optional addition of one of our house-made syrups

Macchiato

$3.25

a double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of milk

Cortado

$3.50

a double shot of espresso with 3oz of your choice of milk

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Americano

$3.25

a double shot of espresso and water

Lunch

Special!!!

Special!!!

$12.00Out of stock

Sloppy Joe Ground beef, cheddar cheese, onions, on a seeded roll

Soup of the day

$6.99Out of stock

Black Lentil Soup Black lentils, carrots, celery, onion, kale, and vegetable stock

ITALIAN

ITALIAN

$12.00

salami, prosciutto, mortadella, provolone, arugula, tomatoes, pickles, onions, hots, olive oil and vinaigrette, on ciabatta

AP BROILER

AP BROILER

$12.00

marinated chicken breast, tomato, pickles, onion, lettuce, AP special sauce, on seeded bun

Farm house

Farm house

$12.00

honey maple turkey, cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers, sharp honey mustard, arugula, on ciabatta

HOT BEEF!

HOT BEEF!

$12.00

griddled roast beef, pepper jack, caramelized onion, buttermilk ranch dressing, jalapeño potato chips, on seeded bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

buffalo chicken, housemade blue cheese dressing, lettuce, cucumber, cheddar in a white wrap

Grilled Pig

Grilled Pig

$12.00

smoked ham, brie, cultured butter, on a baguette

IL PRATO

IL PRATO

$10.00

mozzarella, tomato, pesto, arugula, and vinaigrette on baguette

THE CHICKPEA

THE CHICKPEA

$10.00

housemade hummus, harissa aioli, arugula, pickled onions, tomato, cucumber, radishes on ciabatta

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

on sliced white

RANCH-HAND

RANCH-HAND

$8.00

chopped kale, blue cheese, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, chopped almonds in buttermilk ranch dressing

THE FALL BOWLER

$10.00

Quinoa, sweet potato, red onion chutney, apples, cheese crisps, and maple whole grain mustard dressing on a bed of kale! Welcome the changing leavings with some hearty, fall flavors.

AP Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

CYO

$12.00

Daily Pastry

AP Big Homemade Cookie

AP Big Homemade Cookie

$3.50
Raspberry Crumb Bar

Raspberry Crumb Bar

$4.50
Pumpkin Scone

Pumpkin Scone

$4.00Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50
Cheddar Jalapeno Biscuit

Cheddar Jalapeno Biscuit

$4.00
Chive & Pepper Jelly Scone

Chive & Pepper Jelly Scone

$4.00
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Weekends only!

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Weekends only!

Sides

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia Seed Pudding

$6.99

chia seed, coconut milk, raspberry jam, peanut butter, banana, & AP granola

AP Fruit Cup

AP Fruit Cup

$5.99

Cut seasonal fruits

AP Caprese Pasta

AP Caprese Pasta

$5.99

rigatoni, house basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes

AP Chicken Salad

AP Chicken Salad

$10.99

buttermilk brined chicken, celery, walnuts, dried cranberries, red onion, mayo, whole grain mustard

Thai noodles

Thai noodles

$5.99

Noodles in spicy peanut sauce with bell peppers, carrots, and scallions.

AP potato salad

AP potato salad

$4.99

Potato, mayo, egg, celery, onion, dill, and lemon

Chickpea Dill Salad

Chickpea Dill Salad

$4.99Out of stock

chickpea, dill, carrot, sherry vinegar, white vinegar, garlic, honey, and olive oil.

BLT Pasta Salad

BLT Pasta Salad

$5.99

Shells in buttermilk ranch with tomatoes, spinach, red onion, and bacon.

AP Mac N Cheese

$9.99
AP Meatballs

AP Meatballs

$11.99

Chips

Small Bag o' Chips

Small Bag o' Chips

$2.50
Good Crisps

Good Crisps

$5.99
Joe Chips

Joe Chips

$5.99
Uncle Jerry's Extra Dark Pretzels

Uncle Jerry's Extra Dark Pretzels

$4.99
Falafel Chips

Falafel Chips

$6.99Out of stock

Drinks

Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.50

Culture Pop

$2.50
Joe Tea Half & Half

Joe Tea Half & Half

$2.99
Dr. Browns Ginger Ale

Dr. Browns Ginger Ale

$2.50
Dr. Browns Root Beer

Dr. Browns Root Beer

$2.50
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$1.99Out of stock
Native Water

Native Water

$0.99
Mexican Coca Cola

Mexican Coca Cola

$1.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Creating and supporting community through good food.

Location

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA 02124

Directions

