Main picView gallery

American Provisions Catering

review star

No reviews yet

1971 Dorchester Avenue

Boston, MA 02124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Assorted Sandwich Platter
Dessert Platter
Mixed Greens Salad

Platters

Assorted Sandwich Platter

Assorted Sandwich Platter

$13.00

Sandwich options are: Italian, Farmhouse, Roast Beef, Chickpea, and La Campania Let us know how many you'd like of each or we'll provide you with our preferred assortment.

Cheese & Charcuterie Platter

Cheese & Charcuterie Platter

$80.00+

Domestic and imported artisan cheeses accompanied with sliced salumi, nuts, olives, dried and preserved fruits.

Cheese Only Platter

Cheese Only Platter

$80.00+

Domestic and imported artisan cheeses accompanied by dried fruits, nuts & olives.

Charcuterie Only Platter

Charcuterie Only Platter

$80.00+

Sliced cured meats and pâté, cornichons, olives, and pickled vegetables.

Italian Antipasto Platter

Italian Antipasto Platter

$80.00+

Italian style cured meats and cheeses, garnished with olives and pickled and marinated vegetables.

Middle Eastern Platter

Middle Eastern Platter

$60.00+

Housemade hummus, olives, feta, stuffed grape leaves and fresh vegetables. Falafel chips included for serving.

Fruit Platter

Fruit Platter

$50.00+

Seasonal fresh fruits, paired with honeyed creme fraiche.

Crudite Platter

Crudite Platter

$50.00+

Fresh and blanched vegetables, served with your choice of our house Herbed Buttermilk Ranch or Hummus.

Dessert Platter

Dessert Platter

$5.00

House-made cookies, dried & fresh fruits, and other delicious dessert items, served on a platter. Priced per person. 10 person minimum

Entrees

Grilled Flank Steak

Grilled Flank Steak

$80.00

Marinated in house chimichurri. Served sliced.

Buttermilk Brined Chicken Breasts

$70.00

Served with house pesto

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$60.00

Shell pasta with Shelburne cheddar, comté & fontina, topped with herbed breadcrumbs

Roasted Vegetables

$40.00

Seasonal vegetables, roasted in EVOO and served with house chimichurri

Sides

Assorted Chips

Assorted Chips

$2.50

Assorted Drinks

$3.00

Assortment of Spindrift seltzers, Ginger Ale, Root Beer, and bottled water.

Side Pickles

$1.00

Chips, Guac, & Pico

$20.00

House made guacamole, pico de gallo, and a bag of tortilla chips. Serves 4

Mixed Greens Salad

$6.00

Little Leaf Lettuce Mix with tomato, cucumber, red onion, and shaved carrots. Served family style.

BLT Pasta Salad

BLT Pasta Salad

$60.00

Serves 8-10

Caprese Pasta Salad

Caprese Pasta Salad

$60.00

Serves 8-10

Farro Salad

$60.00

Serves 8-10

Fruit Salad

$60.00

Serves 8-10

Potato Salad

$50.00

Serves 8-10

Spicy Thai Noodles

Spicy Thai Noodles

$60.00

Serves 8-10

Extra Bread/Crackers

$6.00

Open Food

$5.00

Pastries & Cakes

Assorted Breakfast Pastries

Assorted Breakfast Pastries

$5.00
Cupcakes (6 per order)

Cupcakes (6 per order)

$24.00
Cookies

Cookies

$3.50
Cakes

Cakes

$45.00+

Serving Ware

Serving Ware/Person

$0.75

Forks, knives, plates, and napkins by default. Let us know if you need anything else!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Creating and supporting community through good food.

Location

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA 02124

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dorchester-Dorchester-Dorchester - American Provisions-Dorchester
orange starNo Reviews
1971 Dorchester Avenue Boston, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester - 514 Gallivan Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
514 Gallivan Blvd Boston, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
Ripple Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1906 Dorchester Ave Dorchester, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
Molinari's - Adam's Village
orange starNo Reviews
789 Adams Street Boston, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
Madre Osteria - 88 Wharf Street
orange starNo Reviews
88 Wharf Street Milton, MA 02186
View restaurantnext
Steel & Rye / S&R Bakery - Milton, Lower Mills
orange star4.5 • 2,454
95 Eliot Street Milton, MA 02186
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston