Intelligentsia Coffee - Post Office Square

review star

No reviews yet

225 Franklin St.

Boston, MA 02110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Americano
Matcha Latte

Brew

Barista's Choice - 12 oz

$4.50

Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.

Cold Coffee - 16 oz

$5.25

A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!

Nitro Cold Coffee

$5.50

Our cold coffee blend infused with nitrogen for a creamy mouthfeel, served neat.

Box of Coffee

$28.00

Decaf Brewed to Order

$4.50

Colombia La Pelota Brewed to Order (12 oz)

$5.75

Look for plum, orange, cola. This small lot from grower Rovira Muñoz was among the best coffees we tasted last season from Huila.

Guatemala Las Moritas Pacamara Brewed to Order (12 oz)

$5.75

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. Our first single-origin release from the Sierra de las Minas region of Guatemala in more than five years.

Guatemala La Soledad Geisha brewed to order 12oz

$10.00

Look for raspberry, tangerine, floral. A coffee that expresses both the hallmark flavors of the Geisha cultivar and the terroir of Acatenango.

Hot

Espresso

$3.75

A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Colombia.

Macchiato

$4.25

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.50

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.

Latte

$5.25

A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.

Mocha

$6.00

Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Flat White

$4.50

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk, served a few degrees hotter and with less foam than a cappuccino.

Cortado

$4.25

A double shot of espresso with 3 oz of milk, steamed slightly cooler than a cappuccino. Crushable.

Americano

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with hot water.

Avena Latte

$6.00

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Iced

Iced Espresso

$3.75

A double shot of our Black Cat Classic Espresso served over ice.

Iced Angeleno

$6.50

Four shots of espresso shaken with milk and homemade vanilla syrup. A sweet treat.

Iced Latte

$5.25

Our classic latte served over ice.

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Iced Americano

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.

Iced Avena Latte

$6.00

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Black Cat Fizz

$6.00

Welcome Spring with our take on an espresso tonic. Black Cat Classic espresso, Fever Tree tonic water, and Fee Brothers orange bitters.

Steeped

Black Iced Tea

$4.50

Green Iced Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Herbal Iced Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Masala Chai Brewed

$4.50

Organic Blend 333 Brewed

$4.50

Organic Earl Grey Brewed

$4.50

Organic Emerald Spring Brewed

$4.50

Organic English Breakfast Brewed

$4.50

Organic Jasmine Green Brewed

$4.50

Organic King Crimson Brewed

$4.50

Organic Turmeric Tonic Brewed

$4.50

Matcha

Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte

$7.00

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.

Matcha Lemonade

$6.75

Chai

Iced Chai

$5.25

Our classic chai tea latte over ice. Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea.

Steamed Chai

$5.25

Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea, combined with steamed milk.

Danish Pastry House

DPH Blueberry Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

DPH Butter Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

DPH Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.75

DPH Ginger Molasses Cookie

$4.00

DPH Raspberry Oat Bar

$4.50Out of stock

DPH Maple Walnut Scone

$4.75Out of stock

DPH Pumpkin Loaf

$4.25Out of stock

Snacks

Milk & Honey Oatmeal

$4.00

Rolled oats, almonds, organic coconut, organic brown sugar, dried cherries, cinnamon, vanilla extract (water, alcohol, cane sugar), salt.

MUSH Apple Crisp

$5.00

Almond Milk (Water, Almonds), Rolled Oats, Dried Apples (Apples, Apple Juice Concentrate), Cinnamon, Sea Salt.

MUSH Coffee Coconut

$5.00

Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut), Rolled Oats, Date, Cold Coffee Concentrate, Sea Salt.

Big Spoon Cranberry Cashew

$3.75

Big Spoon Figgy Chai

$3.75

Single Origin

Colombia La Pelota Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00

Look for plum, orange, cola. This small lot from grower Rovira Muñoz was among the best coffees we tasted last season from Huila.

Ethiopia Metad Benti Nenqa Washed Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for plum, red grape, orange. The village of Benti Nenqa returns to the Intelligentsia single-origin menu for the first time since 2015.

Ethiopia Metad Buku Natural Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00

Notes of plum, orange, blueberry. This natural-process coffee was dried inside the fruit to create intense aromatics and berry flavors.

Guatemala Las Moritas Pacamara Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$31.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. Our first single-origin release from the Sierra de las Minas region of Guatemala in more than five years.

Honduras Caballero Family Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$20.00

In the 18th year of our collaboration with the Caballero family, and things just keep getting better. Look for: milk chocolate, raw sugar, raisin.

Kenya Sisters of Mary Immaculate Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$28.00

Look for honey, nectarine, tangerine. This coffee was grown and processed by the Sisters of Mary Immaculate at their mountain convent in Nyeri.

Blends/Decaf

Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$17.50
Otoño Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Otoño Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$22.00

Look for: plum, orange, and dried cherry. Otoño is our celebration of autumn. This year's edition evokes the flavors of the season by combining coffees from the three most celebrated coffee-growing countries in Africa: Ethiopia, Kenya, and Rwanda.

Espresso

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50

This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

