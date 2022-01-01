Teriyaki bento in Boston
Thai Oishi - 203 Adams St
203 Adams Street, Boston
|Salmon Teriyaki Bento
|$15.95
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento
|$12.95
|Beef Teriyaki Bento
|$14.95
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Salmon Teriyaki Deluxe Bento Box
|$27.00
|Ribeye Teriyaki Deluxe Bento Box *
|$30.00
|Ribeye Teriyaki Bento Box *
|$23.00
