Shrimp wraps in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Pho Hoa - Dorchester image

 

Pho Hoa- Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
84 Grilled Sliced Pork & Shrimp on Sugarcane Wrap Plate$14.95
BÁNH HỎI THỊT NƯỚNG CHẠO TÔM - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
More about Pho Hoa- Dorchester
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Wrap$13.75
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Lolita Back Bay image

 

Lolita Back Bay

271 Dartmouth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Lettuce Wraps$22.00
grilled mexican blue prawns, green garlic sauce, sweet peanut slaw, fidellini noodles
More about Lolita Back Bay

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

