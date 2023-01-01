Shrimp wraps in Boston
Pho Hoa- Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|84 Grilled Sliced Pork & Shrimp on Sugarcane Wrap Plate
|$14.95
BÁNH HỎI THỊT NƯỚNG CHẠO TÔM - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Grilled Shrimp Caesar Wrap
|$13.75
