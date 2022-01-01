Fried dumplings in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve fried dumplings
Myers and Chang
1145 Washington St, Boston
|3 Fried Lemony Shrimp Dumplings
|$6.00
Three fried shrimp dumplings with soy sauce for dipping. nut-free
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|Fried Dumpling 炸饺子
|$8.98
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.