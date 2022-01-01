Chicken tikka masala in Boston
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.95
Chicken cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
|Chicken Tikka Masala ( Small Tray )
|$90.00
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|chicken tikka masala naan
|$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|chicken tikka masala naan
|$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Cornish Pasty Co
51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$20.95
Curry marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and curried potatoes.
Served with mint-yogurt.
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|chicken tikka masala naan
|$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|chicken tikka masala naan
|$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
