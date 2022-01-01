Hibiscus tea in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve hibiscus tea
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Honest™ Berry Hibiscus Tea
|$2.75
16.9 oz
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
|Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
|Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
|Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
175 Cambridge Street, Boston
|RASPBERRY-HIBISCUS MINT TEA
|$3.50
brioche, raspberry-hibiscus mint glaze
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
|Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|RASPBERRY-HIBISCUS MINT TEA
|$3.50
brioche, raspberry-hibiscus mint glaze
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
|Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
|Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
|Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
|Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
|Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street
20 Kilmarnock Street, Boston
|RASPBERRY-HIBISCUS MINT TEA
|$3.50
brioche, raspberry-hibiscus mint glaze
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
|Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
