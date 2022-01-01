Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
raspberry pop tart$4.25
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Apricot Tart Slice$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Apricot Tart Slice$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
raspberry pop tart$4.25
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Apricot Tart Slice$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
Capo Restaurant image

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramel Fudge Tart$13.00
graham cracker shortbread, fudge biscuit, dulce de leche, gianduja mousse
More about Capo Restaurant
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Apricot Tart Slice$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Banner pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini tart$6.50
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Apricot Tart Slice$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Buttermilk & Bourbon image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Buttermilk & Bourbon

160 commonwealth ave., Boston

Avg 4.6 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Toffee Tart$10.00
BANANA TOFFEE TART, PEANUT BRITTLE, DARK CHOCOLATE SAUCE
More about Buttermilk & Bourbon
Tavolo Ristorante image

 

Tavolo Ristorante

1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LEMON TART$8.00
mascarpone whipped cream
More about Tavolo Ristorante
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Apricot Tart Slice$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
raspberry pop tart$4.25
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
Alcove image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alcove

50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PASSIONFRUIT TART$10.00
More about Alcove
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Apricot Tart Slice$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Apricot Tart Slice$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Petit Almond Tart$6.50
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Dalton St

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
raspberry pop tart$4.25
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
More about Flour Bakery Dalton St
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
raspberry pop tart$4.25
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
More about Flour Bakery South End
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apricot Tart Slice$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Goat Curry

Rice Cake

Caprese Sandwiches

Fried Rice

Arugula Salad

Chicken Salad

Vegetable Fried Rice

Chocolate Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston