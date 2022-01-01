Tarts in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve tarts
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|raspberry pop tart
|$4.25
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Apricot Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Apricot Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|raspberry pop tart
|$4.25
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Apricot Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Caramel Fudge Tart
|$13.00
graham cracker shortbread, fudge biscuit, dulce de leche, gianduja mousse
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Apricot Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Mini tart
|$6.50
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Apricot Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Buttermilk & Bourbon
160 commonwealth ave., Boston
|Banana Toffee Tart
|$10.00
BANANA TOFFEE TART, PEANUT BRITTLE, DARK CHOCOLATE SAUCE
Tavolo Ristorante
1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
|LEMON TART
|$8.00
mascarpone whipped cream
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Apricot Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|raspberry pop tart
|$4.25
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
Alcove
50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston
|PASSIONFRUIT TART
|$10.00
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Apricot Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Apricot Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Petit Almond Tart
|$6.50
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|raspberry pop tart
|$4.25
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|raspberry pop tart
|$4.25
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Apricot Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
