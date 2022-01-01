Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston image

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Cheese Pizza$11.00
House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese
Large Cheese Pizza$16.00
House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Dirty Water Dough Co. image

 

Dirty Water Dough Co.

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Cheese Pizza$11.00
Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
Cheese Pizza
house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese
Large Cheese Pizza (Special)$16.00
house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Goat Cheese Pizza$13.00
caramelized onions & roasted grape tomatoes
Cheese Pizza$11.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$13.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Consumer pic

 

Piattini

226 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE PIZZA$14.00
CHEESE PIZZA$14.00
More about Piattini
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$14.00
Classic cheese and red sauce
More about Five Horses Tavern
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Cheese pizza or create your own.
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Antico Forno image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Antico Forno

93 SALEM ST, Boston

Avg 3.5 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$16.00
More about Antico Forno
Milk Street Cafe image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Milk Street Cafe

50 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza Slice$3.25
More about Milk Street Cafe
Clery's - Boston, MA image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clery's - Boston, MA

113 Dartmouth St, Boston

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$16.00
More about Clery's - Boston, MA
Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio image

 

Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio

2 Oliver Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Cheese Pizza$22.00
Mac & Cheese Pizza$22.00
More about Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio
Capo Restaurant image

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese Pizza$9.00
*This Item Cannot Be Made Gluten Free*
Cheese Pizza$12.00
More about Capo Restaurant
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Papa Gino's

748 Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester

Avg 3.6 (914 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza
More about Papa Gino's
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$15.00
More about Molinari's
Tavolo Ristorante image

 

Tavolo Ristorante

1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
4 CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
mozzarella, fontina, grana padano, provolone
More about Tavolo Ristorante
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Four Cheese Pizza$16.95
White pizza wirh prosciutto, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta & romano cheese
Cheese Pizza$12.95
Extra cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, onions, jalapeños, broccoli, eggplant, meatball, olives, anchovies, garlic (white)
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza$15.95
Add $ 1.00 for each additional topping
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Better Bagels image

 

Better Bagels

83a Seaport Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Pizza Bagel$7.00
More about Better Bagels
Local 149 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
More about Local 149
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Special #5 - 2 Lg Cheese Pizzas, 15 Piece Wings & 2 Ltr Soda$36.99
Special #2 - Sm Cheese Pizza & 10 Piece Wings$14.99
Special #1 - Lg Cheese Pizza, 10 Piece Wings & 2 Liter Soda$21.99
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
Worden Hall image

 

Worden Hall

22 West Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$15.00
Thin-crust pizza with mozzarella & provolone blend and rustico tomato sauce.
Deep Dish Cheese Pizza$19.00
Thin Crust Cheese Pizza$15.00
Thin crust, rustico tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone blend.
More about Worden Hall
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$14.00
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Provisions

255 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$12.00
red sauce, fontina
More about State Street Provisions

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Spaghetti

Crispy Tacos

Steamed Rice

Naan

Eel

Steak Burritos

Garden Salad

Mango Smoothies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston