Shumai in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve shumai
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|Steam Shumai 蒸烧卖
|$6.78
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Shumai
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Shrimp Shumai
|$9.50
Steamed or fried crab meat dumplings [contains pork]
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|SHUMAI
|$7.95
Minced chicken & shrimp, sesame oil, scallion and carrot. Serve with ginger sauce or sweet & sour sauce
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|Shrimp Shumai
|$8.00
Steamed shrimp dumplings
