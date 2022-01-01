Pork ribs in Boston
Reunion BBQ
439 Tremont Street, Boston
|Half Slab Dry-Rubbed Pork Ribs Tray
|$26.00
Our trays are served with your choice of 2 side items. Texas Toast may be included by request
|Dry-rubbed Pork Ribs ea.
|$4.00
|Dry-rubbed Pork Ribs Full Rack
|$34.00
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Szechuan- Style Pork Ribs (gf)
|$24.00
braised pork ribs, cumin + sichuan peppercorn rub,
Lower Mills Tavern
2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Pork Rib Skillet Hash
|$16.00
served with bbq-braised pork ribs and shredded pork, seasonal vegetables and potato, topped with two eggs any style
BBQ
Sweet Cheeks Q - 1381 Boylston St
1381 Boylston St, Boston
|Pork Rib Tray
|$29.00
1/2 slab (5-7) of dry rubbed St. Louis pork ribs, choice of two scoops
|Half Slab Pork Ribs
|$20.00
half slab (5-7) of dry rubbed St. Louis ribs
|Full Slab Pork Ribs
|$35.00
full slab (11-12) of dry rubbed St. Louis ribs
